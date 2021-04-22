WALLACE — Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches pulled all the stops in an attempt to slow down fullback Kanye Roberts.
All that did was open up the outside for Wallace-Rose Hill junior running back Patrick Farrior and senior running mate Tyreak Cromity.
Both had career nights, and when the Red Devils exhausted all means of taking away the middle, Roberts did whatever he had to do to become a huge factor in a 65-28 win last Friday in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
Roberts, who is still recovering from an ankle injury, walked off the field with an ice pack wrapped around his ankle. But showcased his all-around talent and athletic versatility.
“It feels good to be back,” said Roberts, “even though I’m probably still only about 80 percent.
“I had a lot of pent-up anger about not playing. But this is the playoffs, and that’s a whole different thing.”
No. 8 WRH (5-3) will travel to No. 1 Reidsville (7-0) on Friday for the right to play in the East Region final on April 30.
It was the first playoff win for the Bulldogs since losing in the third round in 2018 at Southwest Onslow.
WRH cranked out more than 600 yards of offense, which included a career performance from quarterback Xzavier Pearsall, who hit 10 of 13 passes for 168 yards and two scores.
Farrior, WRH’s top rusher with Roberts sidelined much of the spring, ran for 163 yards on 11 carries and scored three times.
Cromity, a senior, sprinted for 105 yards on seven totes and scored a TD.
All of that likely would have been enough, but Roberts added to the onslaught in a few areas.
He ran or 117 yards and two scores and also caught a pass for another TD, and had 78 yards in kick returns.
“No. 5 (Roberts) is a really good player that we had to control,” Ches said. “While we were doing that we got killed by the buck sweep and other plays.
“Hat’s off to Wallace, a great program. We played flat.”
Cromity broke into the open on the seventh snap, turning cornerback Jamey Teder into a bystander at the 15 for a 45-yard score.
A 27-yard jaunt by Farrior set up his score from the 4 five plays into the second quarter.
WRH then stopped Red Spring (4-2) on fourth down as a sign that the defense was also on its way to its best performance of the season.
A 34-yard sweep by Farrior and a two-point conversion by Cromity put WRH in the driver’s seat at 21-0.
Red Springs showed a bit of fight when QB Jeffery Locklear hit Hunter Bryant for a 42-yard score four plays later.
WRH answered when Cromity ran for 17 yards and Pearsall hit Chris Murphy for a 12-yard chain mover, and Farrior scored from the 31 to up the margin to 27-7 following WRH’s second missed PAT.
Roberts revs up
Bulldog attack
Then Roberts came alive.
Pearsall hit him in full stride on the right side and all Roberts did was open his hands to catch the ball, as smooth as a slick baton exchange on the track.
Red Springs cut the deficit to 35-14 with two long passes, one of which drew a pass interference flag on the Bulldogs.
But it was Roberts time during the next drive. The 5-10, 185-pounder had runs of 7, 8 and 5 yards before Pearsall hit Chris Murphy with a 17-yard score. Roberts caught the two-point conversion as WRH led 43-14 at halftime.
Roberts scored from 37 and 27 yards in the third, breaking into daylight but disappearing from sight of the Red Devils.
Yet it was a 71-yard punt return that was his second-best highlight (behind his TD catch).
It came on the final play of the third. His earlier score with 5:15 left on the clock forced the 42-point mercy rule that kept the clock running.
‘Next up’ philosophy
works down stretch
WRH coach Kevin Motsinger credited his staff and players for the win.
“The focus we showed to even be in the playoffs, and how no one will ever understand what these kids have been through, is what I will remember,” he said. “We’ve had so many injuries and it’s always been next man up, and our coaches also responded to that challenge.
“We’ve had so many injuries that forced us to make adjustments. We don’t have enough time to explain who got hurt, who is coming back and when or who isn’t coming back.”
Offensive coordinator Adam Scronce was like a kid in a science laboratory in outmaneuvering the Red Devil defense.
“He does such a great job of exploiting a defense and at the same time taking what they give you,” Motsinger said.
“Plus, I have to praise our defensive coaches. Our D-line and linebackers played tremendously. They really set the tone.”
Cromity didn’t shy away from his opportunity, as he had one-third of his season output in one night.
“I had to hit the corner hard and fast,” he said. “I knew if I did that and Patrick (Farrior) did his thing we’d be OK.
“It feels great and having Kanye back makes us a better team.”
Gridiron Notebook
Senior nose guard Nehemiah Williams had 10 tackles.
But that was not a season-high. The 5-7, 205 senior logged 18 against James Kenan, 16 versus East Duplin and 20 against Clinton.
Octavion Murphy and Zack Faison both played outstanding as each had seven tackles.
Faison chased down three sacks and Murphy had a pair.
Jamarion Bellamy added five takedowns and Tyler Murphy and Josh Love had four apiece.
WRH’s line penetrated into the backfield and the linebackers followed.
“We played well defensively and made that team look a lot worse than they are,” Motsinger said. “I’ve seen them on tape, and that makes me happy over our effort. That’s a good football team on the other side of the field.”
In case you missed it, ECC champ Clinton was beaten 42-40 in two overtimes by Eastern Randolph, which plays Elizabeth City Northeastern, which beat Kinston 48-39 last Friday.
Reidsville and Northeastern have played in the last two 2A state finals, both won in close games by the Rams, then playing out of the West bracket.
Red Springs is 0-4 playing on Duplin County soil in this century.
The Red Devils also were routed at Wallace-Rose Hill 52-18 in a regular-season game in 2001 and fell 34-19 in a third-round 1AA playoff game in 2011.
Their other two defeats were at James Kenan. The Tigers won 22-14 in 2004, Motsinger’s second season as Tiger coach, and in a 68-41 shootout in a third-round playoff game in 2012.
Red Springs is 0-3 all-time vs. the Bulldogs and 3-2 against Kenan. It has never played East Duplin or North Duplin.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com