ACKSONVILLE — The Wallace-Rose Hill football team has been involved in a number of slugfests in the past few seasons.
During that span the Bulldogs’ offense has generally produced enough to win games.
All of that has been good news since the defense has been working overtime to keep pace.
Even in 2017 when the ’Dawgs won their fourth straight state title, they had to do so by taking down Reidsville 35-28 in overtime.
Last Friday, Kanye Roberts picked up where he left off in 2019 and WRH held White Oak to eight second-half points en route to a 55-20 win.
Even on a field soaked with rain and a Viking defense that was keyed to take the junior out of the game, Roberts won most battles in the war zone.
The junior ran for 231 yards and scored four times as the Bulldogs scored twice in each quarter.
White Oak quarterback Sidney Lee ran for two early scores to keep his team within 14-12 early in the second quarter.
Then Roberts came alive, scoring four of the next five touchdowns — and making it look easy.
The Bulldogs lowered the boom in the second half, holding the Vikes to four three-and-out series in a row.
“It was tough to prepare because we had no game film, and we were not sure what to expect until we saw their JV team play last night,” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger.
“We’re young, and what I can say is we made some big strides since last weekend’s scrimmage. We couldn’t get anything going defensively until we found a way to put pressure on the quarterback.”
Roberts sprinted and juked his way 54 yards one play after White Oak got within two points.
Xzavier Pearsall, the ’Dawgs new quarterback, got into the swing of it with a 31-yard scoring pass to Chris Murphy as the lead swelled to 27-12.
Three runs by Roberts for 27 yards and a 13-yard scamper from Kaymond Farrior set up the pass.
Lee drove the Vikings to the WRH six-yard line on the previous possession, converting a fourth-and-20 with a long pass to Jacob Hunter.
But on fourth-and-goal from the six, Tyler Murphy sacked Lee.
White Oak had one more shining moment, driving 59 yards in 10 plays with Dereka Boone scoring from the 20 to trim the margin to 27-20 following a 2-point conversion.
Farrior returned the kickoff 32 yards and Roberts toted the ball six of the next seven plays. He scored from the 11, and then caught a pass from Pearsall for the conversion points.
A five-yard punt and six-yard return netted negative yards for White Oak and gave the Bulldogs the ball 30 yards from another score.
Roberts ran that length in what seemed like three seconds.
Up 41-20, WRH stopped White Oak on fourth-and-7 when Tamaron Bellamy, Tyler Murphy and Cole Jenkins worked in conjunction to sack Lee.
Antoine Montgomery, who ran for 98 yards on seven carries, got his second score of the game by going 45 yards to pay dirt.
Larry Hooks notched the final score with an 8-yard scamper.
Matthew Merritt’s sack was a precursor to that score.
And so defense set up offense in the second half for WRH.
Montgomery scored the first TD of the contest after runs of 12 and 28 yards by Roberts and a chain-moving seven-yard effort by Montgomery, a senior.
White Oak went for two following its first score, but Zach Faison and Bellamy put Lee on the ground a yard short of the goal.
WRH will face its second 3A school in as many weeks when the Bulldogs host Havelock on Friday. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.
James Kenan, East Duplin and Goldsboro follow.
WRH must beat JK or Goldsboro to assure itself a spot in the ECC semifinals the next week, where a win guarantees a trip to the finals and a spot in the 2A playoff field.
The Rams crushed Northeastern 52-15 last week.
‘Dawg Talk
Roberts, who ran for nearly 3,000 yards in the previous two seasons, may still reach his season average, despite playing only seven games this season.
He’s the No. 1 back in the offense, after taking somewhat equal snaps with Cameron Dalrymple (now at Navy) the last two seasons.
Pearsall, a sophomore, was 4 of 5 for 62 yards in his varsity debut.