WALLACE – Don’t look now but the Wallace-Rose Hill soccer team looks like a contender to knock off James Kenan at the top of the East Central 2A Conference.
WRH shared the title with ED three years ago and the Tigers took sole possession the past two seasons.
The Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start with wins over solid teams in 3A Northside-Jacksonville (4-2), 3A Cedar Ridge (2-0) and previously unbeaten Lincoln Charter (2-1). The latter two came in the North Carolina Coaches Soccer Classic last Friday and Saturday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Raleigh.
Kyler Mateer and Nelson Romero scored goals in the win against the Eagles (4-1) on Friday night.
“They were a very tough team,” said WRH coach Rodrigo Diaz. “Our defense has played really well so far.”
Saturday, the Bulldogs faced two opponents: the Red Wolves and intense heat and humidity.
Denis Almendarez and Steven Acosta came through with scores, while Andy Aquela logged six saves.
“We battled and it wasn’t easy, especially on turf,” Diaz said. “It was 90-plus (degrees) on the turf.
Panthers slow
out of the gate
East Duplin, meanwhile, began 1-3-1, earning its first win on Saturday at WakeMed Park when it beat Raleigh Charter 3-1.
The Panthers tied Clinton 1-1 in its previous match last Wednesday in Beulaville.
Victory Campos set up Darwin Bonilla for the Panthers’ first-half score when the Dark Horses also got a goal from Kevin Hall. Neither team scored in the second half.
Tigers, Rebels
look for a spark
James Kenan, which generally starts off a bit slow, is 1-0-1 with a 4-0 victory over Spring Creek and a 3-3 tie with Southern Wayne (4-0-1).
JK gets a rematch with the Saints and a match against Pender before another battle against Clinton on Sept. 7.
North Duplin is winless in three matches, despite scoring seven goals.
Antony Mejia directed in two and had an assist in a 6-4 setback with South Lenoir. Crismy Gonzalez-Vazqueaz and Danny Valazquez-Lopez also scored.
Meja and Erik Rosas scored during a 6-3 loss to the Patriots.