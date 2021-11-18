VANCEBORO – Every team wants to be at peak performance level in the playoffs.
Wallace-Rose Hill’s 56-21 second-round win over West Craven last Friday should have silenced the critics as the road ’Dawgs dominated every aspect of the football game.
“Our kids played their hearts out and handled every change we threw at them, from personnel moves on both offense and defense to special teams,” said coach Kevin Motsinger. “It’s the best we’ve played in all three phases of the game.”
While No. 7 West Craven came into the game knowing it had to control running back Kanye Roberts, its worst fears were realized when fullback Robert Montgomery became just as big a threat, ripping through the heart of of a physically imposing Eagles’ defense.
After the game, Motsinger heard more music to his ears following praise from WC coach Michael Twichell.
“He told me how impressed he was with the strength of our kids and that our work in the weight room showed up big,” said Motsinger, both of whose lines paled in comparison to the size of West Craven.
“It was a slugfest, a bloodbath out there as we tried to find a way to make it to Monday,” he said.
“I think this team’s turned the corner in that they don’t want their season to end. They enjoy being together, and realize how special this could be.
“They have a new focus.”
Three-headed beast
runs over Eagles
The new perspective sends WRH into Beulaville on Friday for a third-round matchup with No. 2 East Duplin, which beat the Bulldogs 24-21 on Oct. 22 in Wallace.
“Tonight we beat a very good and talented team,” Motsinger said. “No. 53 (ECU recruit C.J. Mims) was the best lineman we’ve seen, and the size, power and quickness of their defense is imposing,” Motsinger said.
Montgomery ran for a career-high 203 yards and scored three times. Roberts, an Applachain State commit and Duplin County’s all-time career rushing leader, had a very typical effort: 197 yards, four touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions.
RB Kaymond Farrior proved more than a blocker on his three carries that went for 69 yards, helping WRH (10-2) crank out nearly 500 yards on the ground.
“I had to laugh when I looked at the stat sheet because you stop 5 (Roberts) and 9 (Farrior)—but when you do, 6 (Montgomery) makes you pay for not paying attention to him,” Motsinger said of the game plan of offensive coordinator Adam Scronce. “Kanye’s going to get his somehow, some way.”
Yet a bigger factor might be how Wallace-Rose Hill got turnovers and defensive stops.
“I’m not sure what they (West Craven) saw on tape because we did a lot of dumb stuff during our games against James Kenan and Southwest Edgecombe (in their season finale and first-round affair),” Motsinger said.
Motsinger, also the defensive coordinator, said linebacker Tamarion Bellamy was among the stars on defense. WRH, which got interceptions from Josh Love and Xzavier Pearsall, gave up just seven points by halftime and two second-half scores that only kept the home crowd in the stands waiting for a miracle that never materialized.
When the Bulldogs weren’t making stops, they were making West Craven work for every yard and first down. And it could have been worse given the explosiveness of the Bulldog offense. Farrior had a kickoff return called back on a phantom penalty on the other side of the field.
None of that mattered as WRH wasn’t about to let the officials or the Eagles stop their mission.
“We had Tom (Teachey) come in from FLOCK and talk to our kids about Charlie Mike, and they understand that our mission is to push through and never let adversity or difficulties to deter us from quitting until we accomplish our mission.” Motsinger said.
Setting the tone early
WRH scored on the first possession of the game and never trailed. Its first score, on a 12-play, 55-yard drive, may have been the hardest but it was an omen of what was to follow. WRH got big plays on big downs and stayed ahead of the chains to avoid third-and-long situations.
Yet it took some resolve as Roberts ran for 113 yards and Pearsall hit Montgomery to covert on fourth-and-4 inside West Craven territory. Montgomery sprung for 12- and 5-yard efforts to take it inside the 10. Roberts scored from the 1.
West Craven responded with a 13-play, 65-yard score to tie it at 7-7 as the first quarter ended.
Montgomery and Roberts had 13- and 31-yard runs, respectively, following a solid kickoff return by Love. And four plays after losing the lead, WRH regained it and was about to go into high gear.
Bellamy and a flock of defenders forced lost yardage on first and second down and knocked down a pass on third-and-13 to force a punt.
Five plays later it was 20-7 as Roberts had an 8-yard opening run and then a 32-yard score. In between, Montgomery pushed for runs of 7 and 17 yards. A 12-yard effort by Farrior was a preface to Roberts’ score.
Then WRH broke the back and perhaps psyche of West Craven, which used nine plays to march to first-and-goal at the 5.
But the ’Dawgs had perhaps their best defensive stand of the season in stopping RB Dayquan Shelton and QB Taquandre Cherry on the next four downs. Cherry was stood up on fourth-and-1 to force a turnover on downs 4 seconds before halftime.
West Craven regrouped for an 11-play, 78-yard march to start the third during a drive that chewed up nearly six minutes of the game clock.
WRH’s response was to go 74 yards in six plays to go in front 26-14 as Montgomery had runs of 16 and 30 yards, and Roberts finished it off from the 19.
WC fell apart during a three-and-out and WRH made another quick score as Montgomery ran 66 yards and Roberts converted the 2-point play for a 34-14 advantage.
Love intercepted a Cherry pass on the second play of the fourth quarter. Eight plays later, it was 42-14 following a Roberts score and conversion.
Three snaps later Pearsall picked off Cherry and Farrior scored from the 37.
Montgomery’s third TD came after Shelton scored on a revamped WRH defense.
Rivalry madness
East Duplin beat Clinton 39-22 to advance to a first-ever meeting in the playoffs with WRH. And the past is irrelevant other than it could light a fire under the two football-crazed schools.
“East Duplin’s got a lot of confidence and I hate it that we have to see them this early in the playoffs,” Motsinger said. “It’s sad one of us will have to go home. There’s no more pressure on them than us. It’s the playoffs and the bottom line is we’ll play to win. It’s a rivalry game and it’s in the playoffs. Yet nothing will change our approach.
“We have to keep their offense off the field and the only way to do that is to come up with stops. Otherwise, they’ll eat up the clock and control the tempo.”
Bulldog Bites
WRH improved to 82-37 in the playoffs and 20-11 in second-r
- ound games. The Bulldogs are 13-7 in third-round games. They fell to Southwest Onslow in the third round in 2018, their deepest run since winning their fourth straight state championship in 2017.
- ED is 4-9 overall in the third round, beating Randleman 21-13 in 2017 en route to its first trip to the 2AA finals. The Panthers lost to Bunn in 2015 in the third round (36-29). ED is 11-1 this fall with its only setback coming to No. 1 2A East seed Princeton (36-30 on Aug. 27). WRH’s other setback this season was 49-35 to North Myrtle Beach, the defending 4A champ in South Carolina.
- Roberts pushed his Duplin-leading rushing total to 2,578 yards. He’s scored 48 times, 42 rushing, twice returning kickoffs and four times finding pay dirt after a reception.
- Montgomery logged his seventh 100-yard-plus game. He has 1,386 yards and 14 TDs. He’s averaging 10.4 yards per carry.
- Farrior, who was Duplin County’s top offens
ive player last year when Roberts suffered through an ankle injury, has run for 74 yards and 13 scores.
