WALLACE – For a half last Friday, a familiar scene deja vu was playing out during a first-round playoff game between Wallace-Rose Hill and Kinston as both teams were scoring faster than two top-fuel dragsters.
WRH via its ground attack and the Vikings on the arm of QB Messiah Semndaia.
The Bulldogs led 21-20 with a minute left in the first quarter despite snapping the ball just 10 times.
The first half ended with WRH holding a 42-26 edge despite Smndaia throwing three TD passes.
But RB Irving Brown trumped his biggest day of the season by running for six touchdowns and 229 yards as No. 12 WRH (9-2) won 74-32 to advance to a rematch with No. 5 Northeastern today (Thursday) in Elizabeth City.
The Bulldogs whipped the Eagles 57-22 in the third round last year with a record-setting offense that was keyed by Kanye Roberts and Kaymond Farrior. They advanced to the 2A finals by outscoring their foes, rather than stopping them defensively.
Rematch encounter,
more passing madness
Both clubs enter with 9-2 slates. The Eagles’ two losses were to 3A schools Rocky Mount (7-4) and J.H. Rose (8-3). WRH fell to 4A Leesville Road and East Duplin, the No. 2 seed in the 2A playoffs.
The differences end there.
Eagles coach Antonio Moore’s club runs a spread offense, while WRH relies on its Wing T attack.
Kinston QB Jalen Melson has thrown for 1,660 yards and 15 TDs.
Yet RB Shamur Sutton Spencer is perhaps the biggest threat since he’s run for 791 yards and 9 TDs and caught 30 balls for 592 yards and five scores.
But he’s got lots of help as Tyselle Spencer and rumbled for 1,142 yards and 16 TDs and has 684 reception yards and 6 TDs.
And don’t forget about wide out Khamani Bennett, who has 20 caches for 328 yards and three scores.
“They have folks with size and speed every year and seem to graduate kids and have new ones step in and not miss a beat,” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger. “They have 10 or 11 kids that can score from anywhere on the field. They’re really good at what they do and with coach Moore they expect to play in the state championship every year.”
Yet Motsinger feels his team, which features a cast of sophomore and junior running backs – Brown (1,231 yards, 24 TDs), Corbin Kerr (1,056, 12 TDs), Lonnie Wilson (563 yards, 5 TDs) and Ja’Corey Boney (559 yards, 5 TDs).
Plus senior QB Xzavier Pearsall (342 yards passing with 8 TD strikes, and 422 running and 5 TDs) and senior RB Antwon Montgomery (332 yards and a great blocker) can match the Eagles’ firepower.
“Lonnie is back and can go full bore now and our O-line is playing well, and really the entire unit for the first time since our open week (early October),” Motsinger said. His attack under offensive coordinator Adam Scronce will work more in the middle of the field and between the tackles.
Motsinger also said the ECC doesn’t get the respect it deserves and thus is unfairly seeded in the brackets.
“James Kenan wins a first round game, and its reward is facing No. 2 seed East Duplin, and we win and get the No. 5 team,” he said questioning the process. “Let’s be real, some of those conferences don’t play very good football. But we can play with anybody and beat anybody, but we have to execute.”
A win on Friday and WRH would likely face No. 4 Nash Central in the third round. Then possibly another date with No. 1 Princeton, which WRH beat 34-25 last season in the East Region final in Princeton. The Bulldogs lost to Shelby 55-34 in the 2A title game at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.
Brown and company
burn through Vikings
Brown, a sophomore with speed and strength was nothing short of sensational, taking WRH’s first snap to the house from 41 yards out, then toting it four times for 27 yards and scoring from the 7 to give the Bulldogs a 14-8 edge.
Yet tied at 14-all, he burst into the clear from 56 yards to give WRH a lead it would never relinquish.
But Semndaia, a 6-foot-1, 170 pound athlete, moved around and bought time in the pocket like an NFL QB. And his arm was pinpoint in the first half, unlike when WRH beat Kinston 50-20 earlier in the season or when the Vikings fell big to both ED and JK.
“Their kids came to play and their O-line gave him time,” Motsinger said. “No. 3 (Semndaia) had his best game of the season. He’s the real deal.”
But so were the WRH RB core. Wilson had 69 yards on nine carries and caught a 44-yard pass. Boney netted 63 yards, Kerr 41 and Brown looked like the second coming of Javonte Williams if fans squinted their eyes. He certainly has the potential to be one of the top backs in 2A.
Wilson scored from the 18 and Brown from the 21 and Josh Contrares recovered a fumble on key plays leading into the second half as the two schools combined for 75 points – WRH 49, Kinston 26.
The Bulldogs outscored the Vikings 25-6 in the next two quarters as the combined total reached 106.
Pearsall converted a fourth-and 3 from the 13 by running to the right and hitting the end zone to make it 55-26 on the first possession of the third quarter.
That signaled the beginning of the end for the Vikings (6-6), as the WRH defense dug in to put pressure on Semndaia, and the LB and DB coverage improved dramatically.
Kinston finished with four losses to the three powerful Duplin schools.
