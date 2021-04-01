WALLACE — Life was as close to normal as it has been in a year for the Wallace-Rose Hill football team after beating Goldsboro 54-7 last Friday at the Jack Holley Football Complex on Thell B. Overman Field.
Well, with the exception of mounting injuries.
Five players had rushing touchdowns and Kaymond Farrior and Tyler Murphy nabbed TD receptions as WRH clinched a spot in the East Central 2A Conference’s in-season semifinal matchup.
The Bulldogs (3-2, 2-0 in their division) host Midway (5-1, 1-1), while James Kenan (3-2, 1-1) travels to Clinton (5-0, 2-0).
Goldsboro (2-3, 0-2) and East Duplin (1-4, 0-2) will not have a chance to make the 2A state playoff field.
“Football players came to play football,” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger. “Larry Hooks said it best, ‘It took us awhile to wake up, coach.’”
“Our kids have been depressed, miserable and fell absolutely cheated because schools in other counties have been practicing for a long time and we have not.They feel like nobody cares about them.
“Friday was the first time we got over all the negativity and fought the entire game.”
Farrior (10-42), Antoine Montgomery (10-42), Josh Love (6-78), Tyler Guy (6-30) and Hooks (1-78) all had TD runs.
QB Xzavier Pearsall was 7 of 10 passing for 92 yards with two TD tosses versus one interception.
WRH was playing without top running back Kanye Roberts, who is nursing a leg injury and should return this week for the Midway playoff game.
“We lost two more runners on Friday and had a couple of kids step up and answer the call,” Motsinger said. “Josh and Tyler came up from the JV and seized the chance to play.”
WRH, theoretically, could have lost to Goldsboro and still made the ECC semifinal format. A coin flip decides the top two teams in the event that the three division teams (WRH, JK, Goldsboro) were all 1-1 in pool play.
A win over Clinton was ED’s only chance, and then the Panthers would have to be among the lucky two during a coin flip.
WRH took down JK and Goldsboro to avoid that confusion.
The win over Goldsboro a few weeks ago pushed JK into the league’s mini-playoffs.
“Our luck this year would have had us the odd team out, so we took care of our business,” Motsinger said. “We had a lot of passion, a lot of energy, great execution and a lot of fun, too. That’s something we’ve been missing.”
A win in the semifinals earns an automatic bid to the 2A state playoffs.
To get that, WRH will have to put pressure on and also limit the passing of Raider quarterback Wyatt Holland, who has thrown for 1,249 yards, hitting on 87 of 129 passes for 14 TDs and two interceptions.
“He’s a phenomenal player who makes great decisions, is very accurate,” Motsinger said. “And he has four receivers who can catch the ball and make plays after the catch.
Holland’s targets include Lane Baggett (31-393, 5 TD), Thornton Baggett (14-253, 5 TD), Tyler Godwin (13-189) and Nick Smith (10-127).
Motsinger says stopping the run is the first order of the day against Midway.
“You have to stop it because it opens up everything they do,” he said. “We have to control the box and then control the quarterback, who will try to turn the corner and do all kinds of things off the RPO (run-pass option) plays,” Motsinger said.
“We have to keep them off the field, control the clock and avoid giving up big plays.”
Midway beat JK 40-20 last Friday and its only loss was to Clinton, 30-14, two weeks ago.
“They gave Clinton all it wanted, and we’ll have to play well to win,” Motsinger said. “Kanye will be a game-time decision. We had him dressed for pregame against Goldsboro and decided he we could get by without him.
“We’re down linemen and on our third kicker. So that too has been a factor in our season.”
WRH and Midway couldn’t be more polar opposites.
Midway passes for about 250 yards per game an runs for about 100.
The Bulldogs rumble for 300-plus yards on the turf and throw for close to 100 most games.
Midway beat ED 42-41 to set itself up for the ECC semifinals.
Holland isn’t the first pass-first QB that WRH has faced.
They also saw throwing QBs against White Oak, Havelock and to some extent James Kenan.
‘Dawgs’ Notebook
Farrior has scored all five of his touchdowns since Roberts left the JK game with an ankle injury. He has 338 yards in his last three outings.
Farrior, Chris Murphy and Jahon Owens each have an interception this spring.
Bertin Hernandez handled the kicking duties on Friday for WRH, taking over for Lon Teachey, who is still on the disabled list.
Nehemiah Williams (11.8) and Octavion Murphy (8.8) are combining for more than 20 tackles per game. Tamarion Bellamy, Hooks and Owens follow on the takedown list.
Motsinger had high praise for Hooks.
“He had a long TD run and has been a great senior backup,” he said. “He done played everywhere — defensive end, outside linebacker, inside linebacker, and cornerback on defense, and wingback, fullback and halfback on offense.
“He’s fit in wherever we needed him. He’s been duct tape that’s held our ship together.”