WARSAW – Good teams learn how to manage leads, playing as hard when leading by 15 points as they do shortly after tip-off, realizing the game must be played for 32 minutes.
Wallace-Rose Hill got ahead early against James Kenan, kept its energy and pace to earn a key 57-43 East Central 2A Conference win on Wednesday last week.
The Bulldogs, who have won six straight, held the Tigers to their lowest output of the season, and maintained their intensity throughout.
James Kenan senior Andrew Pender scored 22 points and teammate Mason Brown had 10. But scoring support from the rest of the Tigers was lacking as WRH’s defense was opportunistic and stifling.
Once the Bulldogs (10-3, 8-1) made a little separation from the Tigers (9-8, 5-3), keeping the flow looked natural in an offensive attack.
Jalen James and Tyler Murphy each scored 16 for WRH, Xzavier Pearsall 11 and Kendell Cave nine.
All four had their moments, both in the team concept and when involved in plays where each showed their respective strengths.
And away they go
A 14-0 streak two minutes into the second quarter lifted the Bulldogs to a 28-16 lead 2:56 before halftime.
James had two layups and a rebound score.
Cave turned a steal into a transition bucket.
And Dominic Samuels and Rayford Mangham came off the bench for big shots.
James Kenan played catch-up the rest of the way, and the Bulldogs matched whatever the Tigers seemed to do.
Pender hit an outside jumper and James followed.
Murphy’s buzzer-beating basket gave WRH a 33-22 halftime lead.
The third quarter had similar moments.
Guard Pearsall matched Pender from beyond the arc.
Post players Murphy and Brown exchanged pushes, leans and points.
JK trailed 40-33 entering the fourth quarter and were seemingly within reach.
But the Bulldogs kept the momentum even after Pender made a conventional 3-point play.
Two hoops by Murphy and reserve Justin Fillyaw were followed by another from James, which upped the margin to 50-36.
Andrew Kornegay and Jamaury Coe gave JK some hope with a 3-pointer and drive, respectively.
WRH didn’t flinch as Murphy and Pearsall scored in the final 32 seconds after JK was deflated following consecutive “air balls” by Pender and Coe.
Hoops Notebook
WRH third-year coach Ervin Murray has guided WRH to a 21-6 mark in the past two seasons. His first edition in 2019-20 went 11-11.
Murphy, who is averaging 12.6 points, has been in double figures his past eight games. A two-way starter for the football team that advanced to the 2A state final, gave him a slow start. He scored only 18 points in his first three games.
Point guard James is at 16.2 and his only single-digit game came when he scored nine during a 55-41 win over North Lenoir.
Cave (12.6 ppg.) has been consistent, as has Pearsall (7.9), who was the Bulldogs’ quarterback. Pearsall’s scoring has gone up, but it’s often other things he does to increase his value to WRH.
WRH stands solidly in second place in the ECC and will host Kinston (13-2. 8-0) on Friday in Teachey for a share of first place.
The Bulldogs stay home for the rest of the regular season, as East Duplin visits on Jan. 8 and James Kenan comes calling as it fights for playoff position.
The Tigers and Bulldogs tied for first place last season in a COVID-19 year in which schools in the state were limited to 14 regular-season games.
Both lost to Washington in the playoffs, WRH and JK in the first and second round, respectively.
James Kenan beat East Duplin and South Lenoir earlier in the week. (See a story on B1 for an account of JK-ED).
mjaenicke@ncweekliescom