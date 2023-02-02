TEACHEY – It’s been a season of learning for the Wallace-Rose Hill basketball team.
And the learned lessons are beginning to bring fruit in victories.
The Bulldogs beat North Lenoir 69-46 last Friday on Steve Robinson Court for their fourth straight win and seventh in the past eight games.
WRH is 9-6 overall but more importantly has a 4-5 mark in ECC play after an 0-4 start.
And the Bulldogs have used a similar approach, feeling out an opponent in the first half and then turning on the afterburners in the second half.
Jalen James scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Luke Wells 10 of his 16 after intermission.
The Bulldogs led 31-25 at halftime and used pushes of 21-15 and 17-5 in the next two quarters to clip the wings off the Hawks – a team they lost to 77-65 on Jan. 7 in LaGrange.
Irving Brown and Josh Love each tossed in 10. Nine of Love’s output came in the second half. Jamarae Lamb chipped in with nine.
Luke Wells canned a pair of early 3-pointers, James three free throws, and Brown fed a great pass to Love in the lane as WRH went up 11-10.
The visitors led 19-14 at the first break, even though WRH got a 3-pointer from Jacques Oliver.
The Bulldogs’ second unit kept up in the final two minutes of the first quarter and first two of the second as coach Ervin Murray’s rotation system was in sync in providing rest to the starters while also developing depth.
Brown hit a basket after two excellent passes from his teammates and followed it up with a driving score to the rim to get WRH within 22-21. Lamb’s 3-pointer tied it at 24-24.
Three more plays sent the Bulldogs into the locker room with a six-point lead.
Lamb drained two charity tosses, Brown hit a layup on a fast-break and Ka’Shawn Scarborough scored after a fine pass from Brown with six ticks left on the first-half clock.
And WRH had its ring opponent right where they wanted him: breathing hard and on the ropes.
More revenge
On Tuesday, WRH avenged an earlier loss to South Lenoir with a 53-50 win in Teachey.
This time fatigue got to the foe in the fourth quarter with the Blue Devils in front 30-26.
Josh Love hit a 3-pointer and then connected from the left side. James turned a drive to the hoop into a 3-point play and Lamb added a steal and a layup as WRH went in front 38-34.
Then the momentum was all downhill for the Bulldogs and the opposite direction for the Blue Devils.
Love hit two more shots and James a fallaway jumper to boost the lead to 43-35.
James then had assists on scores from Jeremiah Baker and Love to up the margin to 50-40.
The final WRH hoop came when Love found James for a fitting end as the Bulldogs played as a team as much or more than it has all season.
In between ECC wins, WRH knocked off 4A Ashley 58-46 in Wilmington on Thursday.
Freshman sharpshooter Matthew Wells led the Bulldogs with 12. James and Love each pumped in 11 and Brown and Wells added nine apiece.
WRH led 31-22 at halftime and 48-40 entering the final quarter to finish off the Screaming Eagles (7-11) late in the fourth quarter.
Hoops Notebook
Wells, James, Love and Scarborough were honored on Senior Night last Friday.
WRH has three ECC games remaining in its conference schedule, which starts with a trip to ECC leader Kinston (16-4, 8-1) on Friday. The Bulldogs get a tuneup for that game on Wednesday with a home game against Trask.
The final two games of the regular season are on the road against Duplin County foes. WRH visits East Duplin (5-9, 4-4) on Feb. 7. The Bulldogs beat the Panthers 63-59 on Jan. 13 in Teachey. WRH then ventures to James Kenan (7-12, 1-7) on Feb. 9. The Bulldogs tamed the Tigers 54-46 on Jan. 7.
Both WRH and JK will need strong finishes to make the 2A playoff field.