A couple of marquee games against 3A schools highlight the second week of the Spring 2021 football season for Duplin Times coverage area teams.
Topping the schedule are Havelock at Wallace-Rose Hill and Jacksonville at East Duplin.
Bear with us as Picks of the Times begins to muddle through a season fraught with uncertainty due to the pandemic-postponed 2020 fall season, and the resulting shortened field preparation, greatly reduced time in the weight room, and loss of some players to the necessary remote-learning classrooms.
Havelock (1-0)
at WRH (1-0)
The Bulldogs pulled off a 26-21 win at Havelock in 2017 on their way to a 15-1 record and fourth straight state title. Havelock got them back the next two years, winning 69-34 at Wallace and 21-7 back in Ram territory in 2019.
The teams opened with similarly easy wins last weekend, Wallace-Rose Hill breaking away from White Oak 55-20 and Havelock pummeling East Carteret 52-15.
Home-field doesn’t mean much with attendance curbed, but it gives us a reason to lean toward the county team.
Bulldogs 28, Rams 27
Jacksonville (1-0)
at East Duplin (0-1)
It was a cruel finish for the Panthers in their road opener at Princeton, which ran in an ED fumble from 52 yards in the last three minutes for a 22-15 win.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals were slipping past an apparently vastly improved Croatan club 35-27.
East Duplin won a last-seconds thriller 27-26 in 2017 on its way to the 2A state final, but the Cardinals have taken the past two, 35-21 in 2018 and 27-17 in 2019.
East Duplin is talented and experienced, and we’re betting they don’t suffer their first 0-2 start since 1993’s 0-4
Panthers 21, Cards 20
White Oak (0-1)
at James Kenan (0-0)
James Kenan’s opener last week against 3A Eastern Wayne was postponed to Monday night of this week, later than the Duplin Times’ afternoon deadline.
White Oak got its game in on Friday despite the rain, but suffered a 55-20 loss to Wallace-Rose Hill.
That’s about the score the Bulldogs have beaten the Tigers in the past four meetings (50-16 average), so lets consider this one a toss-up, too.
JK coach Ken Avent Jr. returns to the helm with a victory.
Tigers 20, Vikings 14
Jones Senior (0-0)
at North Duplin (0-1)
While North Duplin’s experience-shy Rebels were enduring a 36-0 opening loss at Northside-Pinetown, Jones Senior had its game at Union canceled due to field conditions.
Too bad for Union, since Jones Senior went 0-11 last year, was outscored 369-19 and lost to Union 58-6 and ND 48-6.
The Trojans and Rebels share a downturn in numbers, but especially if ND senior QB Gage Outlaw returns from his ankle injury of last week, his team should roll.
Rebels 20, Trojans 6
Richlands (1-0)
at East Carteret (0-0)
Coach Pat Byrd’s Wildcats hit the ground running last week with a 34-0 opening victory, holding Trask to minus-39 yards and no first down.
Up the Crystal Coast, East Carteret’s opener against Pender was postponed in the first quarter with no score. The Mariners are coming off a 3-9 record in 2019 and lost to Richlands 49-13.
This looks like the easiest pick of the week.
Wildcats 41, Mariners 13
