TEACHEY – Jesse Clinesmith seemed to get a big basket when East Duplin needed it most.
And after a slow start, Daunte Hall and Brecken Bowles were giving him help.
Yet in the final 1:23, Xzavier Pearsall and Jalen James cashed in on opportunities that paced Wallace-Rose Hill to a 52-47 win over the Panthers on Tuesday last week.
Nizaya Hall’s layup tied it at 46-46 with 3:40 to play, and 30 seconds later James missed the front end of a on-and-one.
Daunte Hall canned one of his two charity tosses at the 2:47 mark to give ED its first lead of the game at 47-46.
Hall’s potential game-winning shot rolled around the rim and fell out. The Panthers got a steal – but Clinesmith traveled.
Enter Pearsall, whose jumper following a timeout and put WRH on top 48-47.
James swished two free throws with 41 seconds to play and WRH grabbed the rebound on his miss.
ED immediately fouled James, who knocked down two free throws with 39 seconds to play as the final points in a typical Duplin County rivalry where there is no favorite and records don’t count.
WRH would get past James Kenan on Friday.
Clinesmith, who led all scorers with 18 points, went into beast mode several times to spark the Panthers.
”Dawgs take
control early
WRH led by as many as eight in the third quarter, but the two schools went back-and-forth like fighters in an octagon.
James hit a quick jumper in the lane to start the final quarter and put WRH on top 41-35.
Daunte Hall then zipped a pass to Clinesmith for an easy hoop and a Chase Pierce’s basket shrunk the lead to 43-40.
Clinesmith and James traded 3-pointers to set up the wild finish, which kept the fans at Steve Robinson Court on the edge of their seats.
Both teams had a shot at pulling this one out of the fire. WRH was the more confident squad, yet they were dragged into the fight by the pesky Panthers.
Bulldogs’ center Tyler Murphy scored six of his 12 points in the opening quarter as his team raced to a 15-4 lead. WRH was clicking on all cylinders as Keion Pickett, Jalen James and Xzavier Pearsall got into the act.
Clinesmith changes
complexion of game
It had all the markings of a blowout until Clinesmith made his presence known.
But when he missed a gimme shot to open the second, it almost felt as if ED could do little right. Yet the Panthers were playing with energy, even if it didn’t show in terms of results.
Daunte Hall scored and Pierce and Clinesmith hit 3-pointers, and in a little more than a minute, ED was within 20-14.
A Clinesmith turn-around jumper in the lane and his steal and assist on a Bowles layup gave the Panthers their first lead at 23-22.
It was short-lived, though, as Luke Wells drained a 3-pointer to put WRH in front at halftime 25-23.
WRH had the better of play in the first quarter and ED in the second quarter.
Fast and furious
third quarter
Both schools had moments to remember in the third.
Murphy, Pickett and Cave scored to give WRH breathing room at 31-24.
Daunte Hall’s slicing drive cut it to 34-31, but James nailed a 3-pointer and Murphy was rewarded for running the floor with a hoop that made it 39-21.
Bowles’ two free throws and basket put the pressure back on WRH at 39-35 entering the fourth.
Hoops Notebook
James connected for 15 points, Cave 13, Murphy 12, Pickett six and Pearsall five. Bowles checked in with eight following a slow start, Daunte Hall also had eight
- and Pierce five.
- This past Monday, No. 2 seed WRH (14-4, 10-2) was to face No. 7 South Lenoir (4-16, 0-11) in the first round of the ECC Tournament on Steve Robinson Court. No. 5 ED (11-12, 5-7) had a meeting set with No. 4 JK (10-11, 6-6) and No. 3 North Lenoir (10-16, 6-6) was scheduled to square off against No. 6 Southwest Onslow (7-15, 3-9). The semifinals and finals were to be at ED on Wednesday, as Kinston (17-2, 12-0) took on the ED-JK winner and the other two first-round winners went toe-to-toe.
- WRH is the No. 2 seed from the ECC in the 2A state playoffs, which begin Feb. 22. That should be a home game.
- ED and JK were bubble teams trying to find a spot in the 32-school field, which will have 11 seeded conference champs. WRH, Red Springs, Princeton, Northeastern and Greene Central were also conference runner-ups and guaranteed a spot in the field.