WALLACE — Wallace-Rose Hill and the state playoffs go together like coffee and a donut.
And one serving of either is not enough.
Yet the past three years the jingle of the postseason has been unusually quiet for the Bulldogs.
The ‘Dawgs returned with an appetite for more last Friday with a resounding 65-22 first-round playoff win over Red Springs.
History will be on the line when WRH travels to face unbeaten Reidsville on Friday. The Rams have captured the past two 2A titles and three of the previous four seasons. All told they have 18 state titles.
Oh, by the way, WRH slipped past the Rams in overtime of the 2A finals in 2017 as a speed bump to their streak. It was also the end of WRH’s run of six titles in nine years.
(See B3 for a look inside the Reidsville dynasty and their current movers and shakers on the gridiron.)
Here’s a peek at what the numbers say about playoff time for the orange and black.
—This is WRH’s 45th playoff bid with a record through Friday of 80-36 (.690).
—The Bulldogs have been to nine state finals in the past 20 seasons, losing the first three (2001-04-05) and winning the past six (2009-10-14-15-16-17).
—Last week’s win over Red Springs avoided WRH tying its longest playoff losing streak of just three games. The Bulldogs had lost in the 2018 third round at Southwest Onslow (29-22) and in the first round of 2019 at Whiteville (41-7). That 2018 loss to SWO snapped the Bulldogs’ school-record playoff winning streak at 22, including four state titles (2014-17).
—The 65 points against Red Springs is WRH’s sixth-most in the postseason, all first-rounders. Tops is 76-0 over North Moore in 2001. It’s their ninth time scoring 60 or more in the playoffs.
—WRH’s round-by-round playoff records through last week: 1st 31-14 (.689), 2nd 19-10 (.655), 3rd 13-7 (.650), 4th 10-2 (.833), 5th 7-3 (.700).
—WRH has a nine-game winning streak in second-round games. The last loss was in 2007 at East Bladen 29-7.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com and at 910-554-9059.