Twenty Twenty-one.
Hmmm.
Better than ’20.
Way better than ’19.
Yeah, but we’re almost into ’22.
Indeed. In two days 2021 will be history.
So we’ll meet our final deadline of the year by rolling out the top 21 sports stories during the past 12 months.
In all ways it was the year of the good, the bad and the I’ve-never-heard-of-that-before, as Duplin players, coaches and fans struggled to reopen following a complete shutdown from the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was supposed to be 12 months of back-to-real-life sports.
Ehhhh. Didn’t quite work out that way.
Even so, there were 20 other greater human interest stories than COVID-19, which makes the list at No. 4.
Yet before digging too deeply, let’s recall one or two of the many strange and unusual things went on.
For starters, we had two football seasons.
The 2020 football season for the four Duplin schools was played from Feb. 26 to April 23 of this year
Four months later, teams were lining up again on the gridiron for the 2021 openers on Aug. 26.
The last team to finish was Wallace-Rose Hill, which fell to Shelby in the 2A state final.
Without coincident, irony or fate, the Bulldogs’ journey is the No. 1 story during a wacky year that also saw other teams and individual players make major headlines.
None were bigger than WRH running back Kanye Roberts, the No. 2 story on the list.
Harrells Christian Academy’s second consecutive trip to the NCHISSA 2A finals checks in at No. 3.
The wackiness of the year can best be seen in the East Duplin football team. Misfortune and every other bad break caused the Panthers to go 3-4 in the “spring season.”
ED beat WRH and James Kenan in consecutive weeks in late October to capture an ECC title, after not making the playoffs five months earlier.
Here’s a look at the top 21 stories. Yes, they are ranked. The first few deserve to be major points. The rest absolutely belong on the list but are by no means ranked. It is a top-story list with numbers.
Enjoy the first peek back at 2021.
No. 1
Motsinger’s ’Dawgs
rumble to 2A final
Wallace-Rose Hill had a magical and record-setting 13-win fall season, filled with challenges on and off the field.
Head coach Kevin Motsinger had guided WRH to a 2A title in his first season in Teachey in 2017. Yet this team was vastly different with a smaller roster. They had too many two-way players, and as usual, were smaller, though often stronger, than the opposition.
They had a special weapon – Kanye Roberts – who would go from good to great to unstoppable. He signed to play at NCAA Division I Appalachian State next fall.
But speedster Kaymond Farrior and fullback Robert Montgomery were stars in their own right.
And they also had offensive coordinator Adam Scronce as the Wing-T commander.
Together they took the ’Dawgs to previously unseen production at a school that has steadily kicked out running backs, especially since the arrival of the legendary Jack Holley.
This fall, nearly everything WRH did was big-time as linemen Oscar Iraheta, Cole Jenkins, Arrin McGee and center Jackson Stampe led the way to more than 7,000 rushing yards.
WRH opened up with convincing wins over East Bladen (63-15) and Northside-Pinetown (49-7).
Covid smacked Clinton and the Dark Horses were replaced by a trip to North Myrtle Beach, the defending 4A champ in South Carolina. The Chiefs beat WRH by two scores – 49-35.
The “step-up” game proved WRH was legit. The ’Dawgs rolled to wins in their next five games, and then lost a 24-21 heart-stopper at Legion Stadium to arch-rival East Duplin, giving the Panthers the ECC crown and top seed from the conference for the state playoffs.
WRH flattened Southwest Edgecombe (71-36) in its playoff opener at home, then picked up four road wins over top-flight programs. First it routed West Craven 56-21, then exacted revenge on East Duplin 21-17 in a nail-biter to the final seconds. Then they manhandled rugged No. 1 seed Princeton 34-25.
“It’s a special group,” Motsinger said. “I tried to tell everyone. We’re 24 strong. We have been through so much adversity that coming out on this side of it makes me so proud of our kids. The deserve everything they’ve earned.”
WRH was 9-1 when it held the opposition to 27 or fewer points because its offense was prolific, setting an NCHSAA record for yards in a season. They ’Dawgs were third in TDs and fourth in points, and ranked fifth or higher in 11 categories in N.C. They finished ranked six times by the National Federation of High Schools.
Roberts ran for more than 3,500 yards, Montgomery just short of 2,000, while Farrior topped 1,100.
Defensively, Motsinger got enough from Bellamy, “Ox” Murphy, West and Robert West, and he used several squib kickoffs from the toe of Lon Teachery to turn the win over Northeastern and once again No. 1-ranked and top-seeded and unbeaten Princeton in a key moment of the East Region final.
WRH and Shelby traded the lead in the first half, with the Golden Lions on top 34-27 at halftime at Interstate’s Carter-Finley Stadium, despite being robbed of a TD by Farrior.
Shelby’s 14-0 run in the third quarter changed everything.
While the ’Dawgs left the capitol with a runner-up trophy, everyone was finally on the same page about Roberts: five TDs and 255 yards rushing did the talking for the senior.
And of course, the East was once again ruled by a familiar Duplin County school. WRH won six titles nine years, ending in 2017 when WRH (2A), ED (2AA) and North Duplin (1A) were in their respective state-final spots.
This fall all four county teams, including James Kenan, were playoff teams. In the spring, only WRH earned a ticket.
Sometimes it’s too confusing to piece it all back together.
Yet no one forgets how Roberts turned rugged linemen, strong ‘backers and DBs into his own version of stunt doubles.
No. 2
App. State recruit Roberts
breaks into national spotlight
Kanye Roberts couldn’t have had a bigger prep season.
And his final campaign provided a force so intense that it vaulted him into the national spotlight.
Things like that happen naturally when running for 3,511 yards and 58 TDs.
The first milestone he passed, though, was to become Duplin County’s all-time leading rusher for his career. That happened midway through this season.
Along that time, Appalachian State decided to put a marker on his future, signing him to play with the Mountaineers in 2022.
Robert ran for 1,382 yards as a freshman, 1,558 as a junior and 876 last spring season during a season that was moved forward from 2020. He missed three games due to injury.
Roberts, the leading rusher in the state, has the second-most points (396) and TDs (58) for a season, while having the third-most career points (730), rushing yards in a season and rushing TDs for a career (104).
His eight scores against Kinston on Oct. 14 placed him in a tie for second all-time.
The senior was fifth nationally in touchdowns, and his 15 games with 100 or more yards ranked him second in the nation.
He was eighth in points, 11th in rushing TDs and 17th in yards for a season.
Roberts averaged 9.2 yards per carry during his career. He ran for 261 yards and five scores in the 2A final, but WRH lost to Shelby 55-34.
A week earlier he ran for a career-high 355 yards in a win over No. 1 Princeton in the East Region final. The previous week he had run for six scores against Northeastern.
He ran for 220 or more yards 10 times and averaged 219 yards per game.
Roberts scored five or more TDs six times and averaged 4.1 scores per game.
No one had a better senior season than the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder ,whose combination of speed produced weekly highlight reels for future opponents.
Even with a little video help, Roberts couldn’t be caged or even slowed down.
Duplin County has had many outstanding runners in its long history.
Roberts left enough evidence to make a case for him as the GOAT runner in Duplin.
Have your statistics handy when arguing for other players.
Yet in a bigger sense, simply watching Roberts step on every defense he faced was in itself a football joy of a lifetime.
No. 3
Harrells Christian Academy advances
to 2A final for second-straight season
Harrells Christian Academy had two fairly normal seasons in 2020 and 2021, in that it played in the fall as an NCISAA school in 2020. The 400-plus NCHSAA sanctioned-schools in North Carolina played the fall 2020 football season in spring 2021 and then returned four months later for the autumn 2021 campaign.
It’s unlikely any team in the region had the kind of back-to-back success as the Crusaders.
HCA made it to the 2A final both seasons under head coach Jason Arnette.
The top-seeded team in the East fell to Cabarrus 34-31 in 2A title game at Johnson-Murphy Stadium.
It was the first-ever state championship affair held in Harrells.
The Crusaders lost to the Christ School in Arden in the fall of 2020.
HCA is 19-4 in the past two seasons under Arnette, who was defensive coordinator for a Clinton team that went to the 2AA East final in 2015.
A big, experienced offensive line paved the way for a Wing-T offense that fit into the mold of several Duplin County schools.
Fullback Devin Gardner, an all-state fullback, ran for 2,330 yards and 34 TDs, averaging 9.1 yards per carry.
He was Mr. Offense to HCA.
Yet his sidekick, halfback Xavier Arrington came through with 1,046 yards and eight scores.
Two-way lineman Jahiem Murphy was a beast, as was MLB Trent Jackson (a team-high 132 tackles) and Ayden Fussell, who played in a number of spots on defense.
HCA stormed to its second Big East Conference title, and even whipped Cabarrus 21-14 on Oct. 1 in Concord.
Yet the heartbreak of its final loss cannot taint an outstanding two-year run for the Crusaders.
No. 4
Battling COVID-19
on a daily basis is hard
COVID-19 is the original virus that led to the ongoing pandemic.
The Delta variant basically said, “I’m still here.”
And now the Omicron variable ends 2021 and promises to do further damage during the winter of ’22.
Good golly, that’s a lot of health care and awareness for one and all.
We learned many lessons in the past 12 months.
We’ve done nearly everything differently.
And yet the pandemic lives on.
People keep getting infected.
And quarantine. And Vaccinated and boostered.
It’s getting to be old news that little is ever done in pre-pandemic ways.
Sports has continued to roll with the punches – even as football teams from North Duplin, James Kenan and East Duplin were all under no-practice protocol modes early in the fall.
Games were moved or canceled.
Some players missed games because of the virus, but none were taken out of the season by a virus that has killed more than 800,000 nationwide.
But it has seemed to cause havoc at more levels than can be discussed here.
Yet to many, the return to sports has been akin to rediscovering air, laughter and purpose to serious fans, players, coaches and sports-chasing families.
The pandemic continues to play a role in so much that is going on in so many places, including sports fields, courts and gymnasiums.
Some day the only stories about the virus will be stored on microscopic computer chips.
Waiting for it to leave has been a test of wills.
Mankind and the sports world will win out – without us blocking a field goal to preserve a victory, sliding head-first into home plate in a 0-0 game, or heaving up a half-court shot with seconds left in hopes it will magically find the bottom of the net.
We’re becoming old pros at learning from the lessons on the wall of life each day during this pandemic.
No. 5
NCHSAA realignment is finalized,
play in new conferences begins
North Dupln nearly ended up in a conference with 2A powerhouses.
James Kenan, Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin almost called home a league that would see each travel to Robeson and Bladen counties.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association four-year realignment committee finally restored order to Duplin schools – on its third proposal, which centered around trading Clinton, Midway and Spring Creek for Kinston, North Lenoir, South Lenoir and Southwest Onslow.
That revamped East Central 2A Conference, which has existed since 1947.
ND stayed in the Carolina 1A Conference with Rosewood, Lakewood, Hobbton, Union and Neuse Charter, the non-football private school in Smithfield.
The NCHSAA uses the student population of schools and geography to determine conference and to know where the cutoff is for the four classifications.
Nearly every school was happy with the final proposal. Well, except Onslow County’s Northside-Jacksonville and Jacksonville High.
No. 6
Panthers go from ash field
to strolling on champions’ path
Let’s keep this simple, because the man behind it all would have it no other way.
The East Duplin football team didn’t hit rock bottom following its odd 3-4 spring season that put the Panthers in a strange place: on the outside of the playoff picture.
ED had lost close games with Princeton, Jacksonville, Midway and Clinton – by a total of 14 points. Folks at ED were frustrated and especially so when group of talented and proven seniors left with nothing more than three victory dances.
The mere thought of a full summer workout made coaches feel optimistic.
In some reserves of their minds, more than one ED player and coach must have been thinking, “We’re going back to doing what we do: being an old-school team. And we’ll beat you at our game, one game at a time.”
No. 7
Tiger boys soccer wins
third straight ECC title
James Kenan boys soccer has had bragging rights in Duplin County in recent years.
A half-decade ago, Wallace-Rose Hill won three state soccer championships in 1A in four years.
The Tigers have been knocking on the door in 2A, a much more difficult classification.
JK is making incredible progress.
This year the Tigers won their third consecutive ECC crown, a league that always produces one or two teams with a legitimate chance to make a deep run in the state playoffs.
JK has gone 77-22-2 in the past five seasons under head coach and alumnus Mitchell Quinn.
This year’s team was paced by Maken and Makenly Augustine, Omar Covarubias, midfielder Adrian Capistran, goalie Mario Funez and defender Vincente Guzman.
JK also played through the loss of striker Yahir Benegas, Duplin’s Elite’s Mr. Soccer the previous year, who died in March in an automobile accident.
They did so because of their overall depth. Players on the junior varsity team work hard and wait for their opportunity.
JK got off to a slow start, but still went 14-7-1 overall and 11-1 in league play. The Tigers lost to East Duplin 3-2 on Oct. 4 and then won eight in a row, falling 6-4 in overtime to Manteo in the third round.
No. 8
Thornton, young gun carry
ND to battle of unbeatens
Senior Callie Thornton had an MVP softball season and then some.
And she got inspired by the hustle of her younger North Duplin teammates.
The Rebels mowed down 12 straight opponents and captured the Carolina 1A Conference softball flag.
Camden County also entered in the second-round playoff game without a blemish on its record.
Something had to give.
ND fell 3-1 and Camden County would have only one other close game en route to the 1A state title.
Thornton, a Coker University signee, pitched and hit ND to its big showdown.
She struck out 123 ad walked only 16 in 71 innings for a 0.79 ERA. She was 12-1 with six shutouts and a no-hitter.
Thornton hit .644 with two doubles, a triple, seven walks and 27 RBI. Only twice did she whiff.
ND will have to find a new hurler, but the Rebels have young talent – Reece Outlaw, Riley Hatch, Summer Craig, Kasey Jones – in the stable for this spring.
No. 9
Three Panther-Bulldog
games in eight months
Fans always win when East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill square off on the football field.
It happened three times in the span of eight months in 2021.
All three were classics for true fans. Those who lean to the blue took two of three. Those who favor orange got the last one of the in the third round of the 2 A playoffs, and then roared to the state final.
The Panthers captured the spring game 28-23 on March 19 on WRH’s home field, Jack Holley Football Complex/Thell Overman Stadium.
Seven months later, the stakes were the ECC regular season as both schools were unbeaten in league play with two games left in the regular season.
East Duplin controlled the tempo and chewed up the clock, which seems like the only way to stop the WRH offense.
The Bulldogs fell to head coach Battle Holley web and were beaten 24-21 for Holley’s third in over his alma mater in the past four tries.
Then came the win-or-go-home third-round East Region playoff game, where No. 2-seed ED hosted No. 10 WRH on Nov. 19.
WRH then gave the Panthers a headache they will feel until the two teams meet again in the fall of 2021, using a goal-line stand in the final seconds to keep ED from scoring the winning touchdown.
There’s just something special when these two play, especially recently.
The stands are filled. Fans crowd around the areas surrounding the field – often end zone to end zone, and two or three deep some games.
Everything that radiates around this game is what prep football is all about.
Three ED-WRH games in less than a calendar year was one of the best happy oddities to happen during the pandemic.
No. 10
Grady, Pughs doing groundwork
to revive Tigers’ football
Three coaches are better than one, especially if they work together on the same blueprint.
That is what went down at James Kenan this fall as the Tigers rose from the ashes to go 6-4 and
advance into the second round of the 2A playoffs.
Enter head coach Tim Grady, a longtime middle school coach and two familiar faces in Randy Pugh, a former Tiger coach on Ken Avent Jr’s staff and the current offensive coordinator, and his son Tyler, a former JK linebacker (2013) and defensive coordinator.
COVID-19 forced JK to cancel its first two games and not open the season until Sept. 2, a 40-19 loss to Eastern Wayne. JK’s next game was a 41-6 look-in-the-mirror loss to East Duplin 15 days later.
But doom and gloom were nowhere in sight for the positive head coach and his staff.
The Tigers responded with five consecutive wins, including a double-overtime 48-47 double-overtime triumph over Kinston on the Vikings’ field.
JK lost to rival Wallace-Rose Hill, but only by a 36-28 count. WRH advanced to the state final.
But the Tigers fired off lasers and lightning bolts in the playoffs, rallying five times to beat East Bladen 41-34 at home. Then it fell apart in a 56-0 loss at Whiteville in the second round.
Year 1 of the Grady-Pughs leadership regime brought rewards the trio perhaps didn’t anticipate. It also gives them a huge step into becoming super-competitive with its two 2A rivals in Duplin County.
They’ve started circling these two games on their schedule.
The foundation is once again solid.
No. 11
Panthers coach Jenkins
wins 200th softball game
East Duplin’s softball program purrs along at like a well-fed Panther grazing for wins.
Greg Jenkins, longtime coach at East Duplin, has been in the shuffle for more than two decades, but stopped in late April to smell the roses of his 200th career win.
Suzanne Jarman threw a no-hitter as East Duplin beat Spring Creek 10-0 for Jenkins’ monumental accomplishment.
“The goal was to build a good program, make it respectable and I think we did that,” said Jenkins who is 300-142 for his career, winning over two-thirds of his games. The Panthers averaged nearly 17 wins per season through 2019.
ED finished 12-2 overall in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, and 11-1 in ECC play.
“I wanted people to think softball anytime they hear the name East Duplin.,” Jenkins said. “I’m just the ambassador for it all.”
No. 12
Panther girls stage
hoops 3-peat in ECC
Tradition for the East Duplin basketball team is a 20-win season.
That was nearly impossible given schools were limited to conference games in the 2021 regular season.
Amiaya Hall was the ringleader. Amari Judge a top producer. Taliah McKenzie embodied the spirit.
The Panthers (12-2) won their third consecutive ECC crown and were awarded the No. 3 seed in the 2A playoffs.
Former ECC rival Croatan upset ED in the first round to put a bad spin on a very good season.
No. 13
Republicans in N.C. Senate
target NCHSAA’s activities
The Republican-led N.C. Senate went after the NSHCAA in the middle of 2021, first seeking to abolish the organizing body for prep sports, and later seeking to work with the organization to
reform and improve problem areas and other long-standing concerns. They included a large pot of money the NCHSAA had in is coffers.
While the NCHSAA needs a watchdog, a non-partisan attack hurt the credibility of Commissioner Que Tucker, who did not handle the situation as tactfully as possible, and it threw a shadow on high school athletics.
The Senate went too far and didn’t have a good plan.
But the all-knowing and seemingly unaccountable NCHSAA got a strong message.
It’s time for the NCHSAA to give back to poor schools, struggling to keep the many athletic needs—facilities, officials, coaching salaries, etc – to keep the light of sports programs going.
No. 14
Donaldson dazzles
as top male hoopster
Kavel Donaldson drew everyone’s attention when he drove to the iron.
Teams used two different styles to stop him, but Duplin’s Elite Mr. Basketball had a season to remember.
Donaldson, the East Central 2A Conference’s Player of the Year, averaged an area-high 20.5 points, dished out 4.2 assists, with 4.1 steals and 3.8 rebounds to pace James Kenan to a share of the ECC title with Wallace-Rose Hill.
The Tigers went 11-3 in a season reduced to playing conference games. They were eliminated in the second round of the state playoffs by Washington 76-57.
No. 15
Soccer prospect Benegas
dies in vehicle accident
Yahir Benegas never knew he was named the top soccer player in Duplin County. James Kenan’s fast and powerful striker, who scored 29 goals and was named to the North Carolina Coaches Associations’ all-state 2A list, died in March in a single-vehicle crash near his home.
Benegas was without a doubt one of the most skillful soccer players in Duplin County this decade.
It shook the Tigers. Top playmaker Adrian Capistran returned and JK had a superb season.
But it will forever be a mystery how far the Tigers would have advanced in the state playoffs with Benegas running the show in front of the opposition’s goal.
Sad, sometimes unexplained things happen.
This was the true mind-bender of 2021.
No. 16
Easy Pick: Logan Brown
is named Mr. Baseball
East Duplin’s Logan Brown was a “hit man’ on the diamond.
The Panthers’ 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander was also a wiz on the hill.
The combination steered Brown into the spotlight as Duplin’s Elite Mr. Baseball.
Brown went hitless against Spring Creek in the season opener and then the opposition
could not stop him from his next 22 whacks and a 12-game hitting streak.
The Gators stumped the Panthers, but ED recovered to win 10 of its final 12 games.
Brown hit .468 with 24 RBI, with four doubles and three home runs. He was 3-0 on the mound with an ERA of 2.07. He whiffed 18 and walked just eight.
No. 17
Murray: tangible hoops
progress at Wallace-RH
A former ACC basketball player is putting his touch on a program that he played for in his prep days.
Wallace-Rose Hill and Wake Forest standout Ervin Murray has guided his Bulldogs to a pair of 11-win seasons. Yet hold on, there’s good news amid the confusion.
WRH was 11-11 during his first season in 2019 after a couple of losing records. In the 2020 season the Bulldogs were 11-3 and 10-1 in the ECC, tying James Kenan for the league title. But the spring COVID season has set the bar high for WRH.
Yet there’s a strong contingent cheering the return of a Bulldog basketball program that won a pair of state titles in the previous two-plus decades under coach Steve Robinson. The crowns came in 1998 with Murray as the leader, and in 2006.
The sport had slipped in the final two seasons of Robinson’s tenure. The godfather of WRH basketball, won 503 games during his 29-year career, with 420 at WRH in 23 campaigns.
No. 18
Duplin’s Pre-Major boys fourth
at Dixie Youth World Series
Duplin County’s Pre-Major Dixie Youth boys baseball team placed fourth in the World Series in Sterlington, La., in late August.
Pooling their resources, Duplin’s pitching staff included Nick Cavenaugh, Jackson Gause and Jackson Hunter from East Duplin High, Clay Pridgen, Hayden McGeee and Mason Brown from James Kenan and Gage Outlaw from North Duplin. Panther catcher Chase Pierce handled the staff.
Position players included coach Stancil Bowles’ brother Brecken, ND’s Kyle Smith, JK’s Andrew Pender and Will Sutton, Eli Thipgen, Avery Noble, Nate Jones, Franklin Armstrong and Jake Lanier.
Ind addition, East Duplin’s Dixie Youth 8U team made a run to the World Series, but did not place in the tournament in Laurel Miss.. following an unbeaten spree to a state title.
All Dixie Youth tournaments were canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
No. 19
Second-best Game of the Year:
A.Pender leads five Tiger rallies
For starters, James Kenan was one of the most exciting 6-win teams to watch this fall. They had lightning-in-a-bottle Andrew Pender, who could do everything on a football field, sans hiking the ball to himself.
Next, it’s important to note, the Tigers relish being an underdog, playing for a school with a great football rep inspired this gang to play harder.
The Tigers rallied from behind five times to win their first playoff game in six years, 41-34 over East Bladen’s powerful running attack.
By the way, the No. 1 game was ED-WRH when the two collided for the second time in the third round of the playoffs.
It was James Kenan’s first victory in the 2A playoffs since 1993, a first-round 35-14 victory at Bunn. The Tigers lost in the second round at Burlington Cummings 27-16.
That was the next-to-last of 17 seasons as head coach for Billy Byrd, who is second on JK’s list with 119 wins behind Ken Avent Jr.’s 123.
Kenan was in the 1A/1AA ranks from 1997-2016 and won two state 1AA titles (2006, 2013), won three East Regionals and advanced to three other East finals.
No. 20
Rewarded: Augustine and Marquis
named to 2A all-state squad
The first time you watch Maken Augustine, you wonder how he can be so fast and how he can turn on his afterburners, and use the rest of his large frame to attack the goal. Coaches hardly have time to yell to cover the James Kenan junior.
Wallace-Rose Hill’s senior forward Marlon Marquis likewise forced his way into shots. He sensed where he should be and reacted swiftly.
Duplin’s two strikers, who each rocketed in more than 30 goals, were named to the 2A all-state soccer team.
Augustine led JK (18-4-1) to its third straight ECC title.
Marquis helped WRH (14-5-1) recover from a disappointing 3-8-1 campaign in the spring.
No. 21
Panthers’ do-it-all performer
Amiaya Hall is top female hoopster
Amiaya Hall has the tools to do nearly anything on a basketball court.
Hall certainly did it all for the Panthers, who were 12-2 last winter.
She averaged 14.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.2 steals,
But it was the final season in Beulaville for Hall, who moved to Charlotte over the summer.
She’ll finish her career there and then play college ball on some level, mostly likely with a Division 2 school