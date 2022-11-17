ELIZABETH CITY – While Wallace-Rose Hill pulled off its own version of “The Great Escape” last Friday with a come-from-behind 35-31 win over Northeastern in the second round of the 2A playoffs, fans should not solely focus on how “falling behind early” in games is a problem.
The flip side of that is that a young and inexperienced Bulldog team once again showed its resiliency, a characteristic that often leads to long playoff runs.
It is the third time this season that the Bulldogs have played that full-length 1963 movie, that starred revered Hollywood tough guys Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson and James Garner.
WRH rallied to beat James Kenan, kicking a field goal in the waning seconds of regulation and winning in overtime, both of which happened the following day because the Friday game was suspended because of a gunshot fired into the air in the end zone of Jack Holley Field.
The JK win came a week after the Bulldogs rallied to get to within a point of rival East Duplin. They they lost the game 13-12, only because of a failed two-point conversion.
OK, it was a loss, but it nonetheless showed the mettle of the Bulldogs and how the “steel” of a team can be tempered.
No. 12 WRH (10-2) travels to Rocky Mount to face No. 4 Nash Central on Friday. (See the advance story below)
Sleep walking in the first half
To say things didn’t start off well at Northeastern is an understatement. In fact it was nearly enough to make the loyalists yawn, if not have fire coming from their nostrils.
WRH was down 12-0 less than five minutes into the first quarter.
Northeastern (9-3) needed just six plays to go up 6-0 and a recovered onside kickoff and five more snaps double the margin.
The Bulldogs fumbled their second snap and were forced to punt after three plays. WRH got a first down on its next drive but punted three plays later.
Then they fumbled the ball away on it next possession and the Eagles made it 19-0 three plays later.
The bleeding finally stopped when Antwon Montgomery scored from the 6 on a drive in which he had runs of 15, 3, 6, 5, and 8 yards.
Yet the two-point conversion failed.
WRH recovered defensively by stopping Northeastern on fourth-and-14 and then nearly scored during a 3-play drive that ended up at the Eagles’ 31 as time expired.
All told the first half was more like the bad, the bad and a rise to punch back.
“The first half was absolutely sickening,” said Bulldogs coach Kevin Motsinger. “I wasn’t sure if we were too confident or just not ready to play.”
“That was baaad,” said Montgomery, one of the few seniors on the team. “But it turned out to be a great team win.”
QB Xzavier Pearsall said, “We wanted 48 more minutes and to get back to practice on Monday.”
Flipping the
power switch
Down 19-6, Pearsall was a major player in the comeback, as were Corbin Kerr, Irving Brown and a recharged Bulldog defense.
Yet it took awhile to close the gap, which seemed larger than 13 points, and would have been if the Eagles had a clue as to converting PATs or two-pointers. But give WRH credit for coming up big after getting smacked down by the quick scores.
Montgomery’s 32-yard scamper on the first snap of the third quarter set up Brown for a 10-yard score to trim the margin to 19-13.
But WRH’s defense had not figured out Northeastern quite yet as the Eagles scored 10 snaps later to push the score to 25-13 following another failed conversion midway through the quarter.
Pearsall then went into combat form, gaining 20 yards on a roll-and-run play following a solid 33-yard kickoff return by Josh Love, he first time Northeastern didn’t employ an onside kick.
Pearsall sneaked his way to a first down following two solid runs by Brown and then took in to the house from 9 yards out with 1:04 left in the third.
And the tide was definitely turning. But could WRH drop the hammer on Northeastern’s spread offense?
No room for error
A sack by Love and Jacob Schrei-Reyes affirmed the transition four plays later when Northeaster went for it on fourth-and-3 from the WRH 45.
Yet it almost felt like the margin for error was small for the Bulldogs from that point forward.
Brown (15-95), Kerr (8-77), Montgomery (14-88) and especially Pearsall (9-104) were up to the task as the WRH coaching staff made adjustments to counter Northeastern’s game plan.
Montgomery gave the Bulldogs their first lead at 28-25 following an 18-yard run by Pearsall, who added the conversion points.
Placekicker Larry Barber then pinned Northeastern deep in its own territory, but the Eagles scored four plays later to retake the lead at 31-28 after yet another failed conversion run.
That left the door open, yet none of what was about to happen would have occurred if Northeastern had not gotten a 12-man on the field flag after Montgomery fumbled the ball on WRH’s first play of the possession.
WRH would play nearly flawlessly in the final eight minutes.
Finishing off
the Eagles
Brown, Kerr and Pearsall took turns being the star during the game-winning drive.
Brown rumbled for 12 yards to move the sticks.
Pearsall converted on fourth-and-1 and Kerr took it the final 20 yards with two runs, the second of which came from 13 yards and stopped in the end zone.
Kerr muscled his way for two points through three defenders in perhaps one of his most powerful run of the season.
Northeastern, trailing 35-31, had plenty of time to score again, judging on its offensive performance during the bulk of the game.
But WRH’s defense stood tall, as it did against James Kenan in overtime to win that battle.
A sack on fourth-and-5 from near midfield ended any thought of revenge for Northeastern, which fell to WRH 57-22 last season in the third round of the playoffs, also on the Eagles’ field.
The Bulldogs also had won a fourth-round matchup here last season 57-22 on their way to the 2A final, and had taken a third-round shootout 63-52 here in 2017 on their way to the 2A state championship.
“Word can’t explain how happy I am about this win,” Pearsall said. “We continue to play.”
Motsinger said of the win-or-the-season-is-over approach: “We knew what we had to do and at halftime all I said was ‘It’s 24 great minutes to get to Monday and then 48 more on Friday.”
Eagles Devaughn Bell (21-146, 2 TDs) and Shamar Sutton (5-22, 2 TDs, 2-42 receiving and a TD) had outstanding games.
Motsinger sought out both following the game to praise their work.