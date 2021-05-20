GOLDSBORO — The Wallace-Rose Hill baseball team is in a pickle.
No, not the baseball drill known as pickle.
The Bulldogs are struggling and hurting like an old man getting a yearly physical.
The pains just seem to come from everywhere.
WRH will get a break this week from East Central 2A Conference action with a two-game set against Jones Senior on Thursday and Friday.
The Bulldogs lost their fifth straight last Thursday to Spring Creek 9-1, a game in which they were never able to string hits together.
Both teams had eight hits, but WRH committed three errors.
Catcher Austin Hanchey went 2 for 3 as the lone Bulldogs with more than one hit.
The Gators (3-3, 3-3 ECC) scored four times in the fourth and three more in the fifth, whacking away at pitchers Bryson Lovette for six runs in four innings, and Tyler Brinkley for three in two frames.
Caleb Sholer’s run-scoring single in the third made it 2-1.
It got no closer even though Lovette, Kendall Cave, Landon Likens and Cole Jenkins laced hits. Brinkley walked twice and scored on Sholer’s hit, the lone run off senior Campbell Cunningham.
Three errors and eight walks fed the Gators’ offense.
Cole Honeycutt went 4 for 4 for Spring Creek. Harrison Sutton and Douglas Davidson each drove in a pair of runs.
The Gators left 14 runners stranded. WRH abandoned seven.
And as bad as the outcome was, it was an improvement over Tuesday night’s 15-0 loss to Spring Creek..
Seven of the Gators’ runs were unearned. Twelve hits and eight walks by Spring Creek and six WRH errors led to a quick ending.
Goldsboro, which scored 13 times in the opening inning, had 14 hits off three WRH hurlers.
Honeycutt knocked in four, Cunningham three and Andrew Crumpler two,
WRH’s Jenkins drove in a run, Likens was 1 for 2 and Sholer had a single, a walk and scored a run.
WRH is doing a lot of swinging and has nearly twice as many strikeouts this season (39) as walks (20).
And the Bulldogs are not getting hits with runners on base. They have just 10 RBI and no player has more than two.
Hanchey’s six runs are tops on the club an his average is up to.353.
Cave is at .357 and Brinkley .333 with five runs.
The Bulldogs, who won their opening game against Goldsboro, has since dropped five straight.
Jones Senior (2-4) hosts Thursday’s game and then hike to Teachey for a 6 p.m. first pitch the following night.
Rival James Kenan (0-4) is up next, with WRH finishing the season with two-game sets against East Duplin and Midway, the top two teams in the league the past four seasons.
