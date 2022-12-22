TEACHEY – Wallace-Rose Hill basketball legend M.L. Carr made many adjustments throughout his life and during his career as he transitioned from college to the ABA to the NBA – as a player, coach and then into various front office management roles.
The high school basketball tournament honoring the icon is likewise changing.
The second installment of Wallace-Rose Hill’s M.L. Carr Christmas Tournament will feature eight schools, twice the amount from last year. The three-day event runs from Dec. 27-29.
“It’s an opportunity to showcase players and teams in eastern North Carolina and to honor a Wallace and Celtic legend,” said WRH coach Ervin Murray, who played at the school he now coaches after a four-year career at Wake Forest. “Players here need to know about M.L. and other players who paved the way for them, showed them it was possible to live out a dream. This is just the right thing to do.”
Carr’s path was filled with good decisions as he played alongside Lloyd “World B.” Free to help Guilford College win an NAIA national championship, into the ABA before signing with the Boston Celtics.
In Beantown, he was the sixth man for a Hall of Fame rotation that included Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, D.J. Johnson and Danny Ainge, which captured two NBA titles in 1984 and ’86.
“I was a little fella then but my father always told me about M.L. Carr,” Murray said. “I think we have to tell our players about players like him. I was a Laker fan and all about Magic Johnson, but had to respect the great Celtic teams and the players on them.”
The tournament is expanding from four teams to eight and all schools involved will play three games in three days. WRH got a late start as its football team advanced five rounds to the East Region final, where it fell 28-26 to eventual 2A state champion East Duplin.
“There will be four games each day, which will allow teams to work on their stuff, and in our case get in games,” Murray said. “It’s also a great thing for fans, who want to watch basketball during the Christmas holiday.”
Carr was best known for two things during his NBA career: his 3-point shooting and the towel-waving craze he started from the bench. He averaged 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists during his nine-year professional career.
The tournament that bears his name replaces the Duplin Holiday Classic for at least one school besides the Bulldogs – James Kenan.
Action on the first day features WRH facing last year’s champ Southeastern Home School in the 8:30 p.m. nightcap. JK faces 4A New Bern in the 7 p.m. affair, with Coastal Carolina squaring off against Pender at 5:30 p.m. and Living Water taking on Trask in the 4 p.m. opener.
So fans will have ample opportunity to cheer and “towel wave” on their favorite teams.
Carr explained how his towel wave started last year before attending the opening game of the tournament.
“It started at the Boston Garden in the playoffs on a night where we were getting it handed to us,” Carr said. “Initially, I waved to get the fans involved. Then our players started reacting to it. Then the entire building was engaged.
“We were in Philly the next night and when I did that it became a brass symbol of our arrogance, an in-your-face gesture to the opposition that we were not going to quit and could overcome anything. Later we returned to the Garden and Bird said, ‘Hey M.L., get that towel out.’”
Bulldogs bounce
past Dark Horses
WRH opened its season Wednesday of last week by beating Clinton 45-37 as Jalen James netted 24 points, Luke Wells 10 and Jamarae Lane nine.
“It was a good game for us considering we’d had only four or five practices,” Murray said. “It was not necessarily great basketball, but the effort was all we could ask for. We have a lot of things to clean up. We weren’t really sharp but we played tough.”
The Bulldogs are led by James, reigning Duplin’s Elite Mr. Basketball, who gets a new foursome this season as starting center Tyler Murphy graduated, forward Kendall Cave transferred (both were first-team all-county players in 2021) and Xzavier Pearsall (a second-team selection) is concentrating on where he will play football in college next fall.
That group helped WRH go 17-6 overall and lose only to ECC champ Kinston during its 12-game league slate. This year’s squad consists of three seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and five freshmen.
Murray said he welcomes the challenge from the defending M.L. Carr Holiday Tournament champs.
“We didn’t have the majority of our players last year due to Covid, so this is a chance to play against a good team to see how we match up,” he said. “I like what their coaching is doing over there and it’s a good game to prepare us for conference play.”
WRH opens ECC play five days after the tournament with a trip to South Lenoir.