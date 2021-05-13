CALYPSO — Timing was everything last Wednesday during a second-round playoff game between North Duplin and Camden County.
Rebel pitcher Callie Thornton and Bruins’ hurler Morgan Brewton put up almost identical stat lines.
But three hits in the fifth plated a pair of runs as No. 5 Camden slipped past No. 4 North Duplin 3-1 in a game that was even in virtually every aspect aside from the bunching of hits for the Bruins.
“They strung some hits together and we didn’t,” said veteran ND coach Ricky Edwards. “Losing is always tough, but it’s a part of life.”
The loss was the first for the Rebels, who dominated 12 other foes and won the Carolina 1A Conference, grabbing it from Princeton to end a 13-year reign.
“It was a great high school softball game. We just never put enough of our hits together against a good pitcher.”
Brewton scattered seven hits, while striking out eight and not walking a batter.
Thornton yielded just seven hits, whiffed seven and walked two.
“This is a big win because I thought so much of these two teams that I felt the winner could be the region champ, and even win it all,” said Camden County coach Charles Nash.
CC rocked Vance County 10-0 on Friday and will face Bear Grass in the 1A East Region finals early this week. The winner will take on the West survivor between Alleghany and South Stanly.
Camden whipped Bear Grass 6-1 on April 4.
Thornton, who will pitch next season for Coker University in Hartsville, S.C., got rocked for a two-out homer by Carleigh Simmons in the first inning,
But ND rallied to tie it in the third when Logan Jones doubled and was plated by Thornton’s single to center field.
The Rebels put at least a runner on base in each of the first four frames and then again in the seventh.
Camden County, which has given up just 12 runs in 12 games, and North Duplin, which had allowed just 16 runs all spring, both played errorless softball.
Thornton got off the hook after Camden County logged hits in the second, third and fourth and set the side down in order in the sixth and seventh.
But Kamryn Nash’s infield single to open the fifth started an uprising that would tip the tables.
Carolyn Tanis doubled to the left field fence, and following a sacrifice bunt, Peyton Carver sent a ball to nearly the same spot.
A strikeout and line drive stab by shortstop Reece Outlaw left ND with six outs to overcome a two-run deficit.
“We found a way to square up against a really good pitcher,” Nash said. “You can make things happen if you put the ball in play. We had problems a few times this season getting the big hit.”
Brewton and her defense took care of the rest of the Rebel’s scoring threats.
The right-hander got out of the first, second and sixth frames via strikeouts.
Her infield converted ground-ball situations in the fifth, and Simmons stabbed a line drive off the bat of Riley Hatch in the seventh that was destined to be an extra-base hit.
Skylar Craig followed with a single, but Brewton induced a pair of pop outs to seal the game.
“We made all the plays,” Nash said. “You can’t boot the ball or throw it around at this level, especially against a team as good as North Duplin.”
Thornton had two hits and was left stranded on the bases both times. Tanis and Brewton were the only other players with a pair of hits.
Camden County was in the 1A finals in 2019. ND won it all in 2015, Edwards’ first season at the helm.
Thornton and third baseman Hannah Martin are the final links to that team. Neither played but Thornton’s sister Anna did, along with a number of Martin’s cousins.
First baseman Ivey Cashwell is ND’s only other senior.
And while having to replace their ace on the mound, the Rebels have the look of a contender for the next few seasons.
Rebels’ Clipboard
ND ripped Falls Academy 10-0 in the first round, blowing it out with four runs in the fourth to go in front 8-0.
Kasey Jones homered and drove in a pair of runs.
Martin added a pair of doubles and four RBI.
Outlaw scored three times and Thornton, Craig and Starr Jaco each went 1 for 3.
Thornton limited the charter school to two hits and two walks, and logged strikeouts for 10 of 15 outs.
Thornton finished with a .644 batting average via 29 hits, and drove in 27 runs.
Martin (.475) had 21 RBI.
Logan Jones (.513) and Outlaw (.555) each scored 28 runs.
Thornton’s final stats in the circle are mind-blowing.
She struck out 128 and gave up just 16 walks in 71 innings, and had an 0.79 ERA. She crafted six shutouts, had a no-hitter against Lakewood and four one-hitters — and three games in which she allowed only two hits.