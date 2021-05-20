NEWTON GROVE — The weather is warming up, albeit it a bit slower than normal.
Andy Cameron’s bat is hotter than a Roman candle.
The North Duplin senior infielder drove in two runs last Thursday with his third double of the season.
But that was not enough as Hobbton burst to a five-run lead before Cameron dented the scoreboard, en route to a 5-2 win in a Carolina 1A Conference game here.
Cameron’s nine hits and .474 average pace North Duplin.
The Rebels (3-3, 3-3 CC) out-hit the Wildcats (5-1, 4-1) but did enough in key situations to stop themselves.
ND was anything but patient at the plate against senior Richard Warren, who had 11 strikeouts and did not allow a walk during his 87-pitch outing.
A key for Hobbton was its three-run first inning.
Daniel Britt walked, and Nate McLamb singled. A passed ball moved both up a base.
Walker Thornton’s infield looper with one out scored Britt, and Warren doubled to left to make it 2-0
A dropped third strike and subsequent error pushed the Wildcats into a comfort zone for Warren, who had a bit of fortune come his way in the fourth.
The Rebels’ Gage Outlaw and Landon Kelly singled, and Cameron’s sacrifice bunt had ND in a position to plate two runs with a hit.
But Kyle Smith’s outfield fly ball turned into a double play when the runners were caught off guard.
Hobbton tacked on two more in the home half of the fifth when Britt, Ben Langston and Bennett Darden logged run-scoring hits.
Warren whiffed Kyle Holland to open the sixth, but Holland reached first safely after the Wildcat catcher bobbled strike three.
Outlaw singled, and with two outs Cameron unloaded a line drive to score Holland and Outlaw.
Kelly, who lasted one out shy of six innings, yielded six hits, four walks and struck out five.
Yet it was hardly a lost week for North Duplin as Cameron knocked in two runs on Tuesday during a 4-2 triumph over Princeton in Princeton.
Cameron singled, doubled and walked in support of Outlaw, who worked around a few jams to pick up the win.
He surrendered eight hits, walking two and whiffing five.
Kelly got the final out of the seventh.
The Rebels still had strikeout woes, though, going down for the count 12 times against Grey Gurganious. Ironically, he was the winning pitcher when Princeton beat Hobbton 11-0 earlier this season.
ND scored single runs in the first, third and fourth to take a 3-0 lead before the Bulldogs made it a one-run game with two in the fifth.
The Rebels won it in the seventh.
Tyler Johnsey and Estoban Santos Clark each drove in a run for North Duplin.
Rebel Notebook
North Duplin’s only game this week is Thursday when it travels to Smithfield for a rematch with Neuse Charter (3-3, 3-2).
The Cougars nipped ND 4-2 on opening day — April 27 in Calypso.
The Rebels then play two league games in each of the next two weeks before hosting Hobbton in the regular-season finale.
The Rebels have struck out 45 times and walked 18 times and have a team batting average of .312.
They’ve also been active on the bases, stealing 36 of 36 with Holland’s 10 being the most. Smith, who has seven, has only two hits but has scored five runs (second most on the team) because he’s walked four times, been hit by a pitch and reached via an error once.
Outlaw (.444) and Cameron have both driven in five runs.
Sophomore Johnsey is hitting .312, while Kelly is at .467 and Holland at .368.
Sophomore Eric Rosas is at .250 and has two wins in relief, over Lakewood and Union.
Outlaw has struck out 20 in 17 innings and walked only four. Kelly has whiffed 16 in 16 frames and given out eight free passes.