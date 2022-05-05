BEULAVILLE – Nick Cavanaugh is about to have his name written on an elite list at East Duplin.
The two-sport senior has won conference tournaments in football and baseball in he same academic year.
His moment will be cemented early this week when the unbeaten Panther baseball team beats one-win Kinston for the East Central 2A Conference regular-season title – surprisingly their first league crown since 1998.
Cavanaugh, a quarterback for Battle Holley’s 11-win football team that won the ECC before losing in the third round to eventual state finalist Wallace-Rose Hill 21-17, is at the control center for the baseball team as the leading pitcher and hitter.
Cavanaugh and company are on a 19-0 roll. He’s leading the club in average, runs and on-base percentage, and is the ace of the pitching staff.
The senior, who was a first-team all-county football player last fall after nabbing first-team status in baseball in the spring of 2021, is trending toward walking off with the Mr. Baseball honor.
Yet before that, he’s worried about guiding the Panthers to a long run in the playoffs.
“I’ve accepted the fact and the pressure of knowing you’ll get the best from every team every night,” Cavanaugh said. “For this team it’s about the camaraderie, our special bond, how we believe in each other, about picking people up who are not having their best night.”
Wicked hitter
Cavanaugh’s nightly output can’t be denied.
He’s hitting .389 with 26 runs, two doubles, two triples, 15 walks, 12 RBI and a .521 on-base percentage.
“We all need to hit the ball a little better and I feel we are going up there guessing too much,” Cavanaugh said of ED’s manufacture-runs offense with few extra-base bangs. “But it’s important that we take it play by play and each at-bat, one pitch, one inning and one game at a time. Our pitching’s been strong and for the most part so has our defense.”
His left arm is the first line of defense for East Duplin as Cavanaugh’s stats on the mound are burning down hitters.
He is 9-0 with 98 strikeouts and 10 walks in 53 innings, boasting a nearly invisible 0.40 ERA.
His battery mate, senior catcher Chase Pierce, is second in hitting (.385) and RBI (17) and is an ally in the field.
“Chase and I have been playing together since I picked up a baseball,” Cavanaugh said. “He knows my ways and we have a special connection.
“My fastball is coming around well and my changeup is my second-best pitch. My curve is either there or not. I really enjoy pitching because it keeps me engaged in the game. But back to Chase. For some reason I can put the ball pretty darn close to wherever he puts his glove.”
Taking care
of business
On Tuesday of last week, Cavanaugh limited Wallace-Rose Hill to two hits and one walk, while whiffing 12 during a 73-pitch, 10-0 win at home. He accounted for all but three outs in the five-inning contest, halted by the 10-run-lead-after-five-innings rule.
The Panthers gave him four runs of support in the first inning and cruised as RBI leader Brecken Bowles scored twice and knocked in a run. Avery Noble and Jackson Gause had two RBI apiece. Pierce and Zach Brown contributed hits. Cavanaugh showed he can be a pest by scoring twice via a pair of walks.
Just two days later, in a 19-6 bombing of the Bulldogs in Teachey, Cavanaugh drove in four runs and Gause, Noble, Pierce and Jayden Dail each knocked in two.
ED led 8-5 before blowing the doors off with an 11-run sixth.
Pearsall, Dominic Samuels and Dallas James had run-scoring at-bats for the Bulldogs (3-15, 2-10), who are enduring their worst diamond season since the turn of the century. WRH has won six games in the past two seasons.
Dugout Chatter
One more win and East Duplin will surpass its clubs from 2011 (19-7) and 2002 (19-6). The Panthers are the No. 24 team in the state, according to a Max Preps poll. ED is No. 1 in the 2A East. James Kenan is No. 24 in the 2A East. A top seed in the as playoffs means home field advantage until the region finals.
The first round is May 10, second May 13, third May 17 and fourth May 20. The region finals are May 24-28 and state finals June 3-4.
Conferences with up to six schools get one automatic bid. Leagues with seven to eight schools get two and conferences with nine or more get three guaranteed invites. Any spots left over will be filled by wildcard teams based on the best conference winning percentages of the teams that did not receive automatic bids.
The Panthers have given up just 32 runs, while scoring 164. ED has scored at least 10 runs in nearly half of its games (nine). They have 96 walks and 93 strikeouts in 634 plate appearances. Pierce has at least a hit, Bowles (.298) at least an RBI and Brown (.286) at least a run in 14 of 19 games.
Noble (.308, 18 runs, 11 RBI) has contributed on several levels offensively and on the defensive end as well. Gause had his third two-RBI game of the season against WRH.
Left-handed pitcher Jackson Hunter (2-0 with 27 strikeouts in 20 innings) remains a question mark after suffering elbow problems. But there’s nothing wrong with No. 2 pitcher Gause, who is 7-0 with a gaudy 0.72 ERA.
ED was to play Kinston on the Vikings’ diamond on Tuesday this week. The Panthers finish the regular season on Friday in Beulaville in the second game of that series.