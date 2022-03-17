CALYPSO – Colton Chrisman is young enough to remember the North Duplin baseball team during a six-year span in which the Rebels went 92-39 from 2010 to 2015.
It happened during his prep heydays.
Chrisman graduated from Southern Wayne in 2012 and last year was named head coach at North Duplin, the school’s seventh in 11 years.
Chrisman, who is an assistant coach on Wayne County’s Post 11 baseball team in the summer, came to Calypso last fall also entered the scene knowing the current baseball trend at North Duplin.
The Rebels are 31-45 in the past five seasons, which excludes the 2020 campaign shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During that span, ND was under .500 three times, a game over in 2018 (10-9) and with last spring’s 6-6 mark as the entry point for Chrisman, who played under Tre McKee with the Saints. McKee was a protege of Doyle Whitfield, who set numerous milestones at Southern Wayne in his 30 years on the diamond, including at 265-100 mark, a state title and two appearances in the finals.
Chrisman wants to return the Rebels to their early 2000s form.
“We can get back there and I’m hoping to bring consistency to the program,” Chrisman said. “Our kids want to get back to the playoffs. They’re learning about my approach to the game and I’m learning about them. We’re a young team with some nice pieces.”
Playoff ‘pitch’
Seniors Gavin Lee and Landon Kelly and junior Eric Rosas will carry the gauntlet on the mound. But expect sophomore left hander Tanner Kornegay and freshman Hunt Pate to get to the hill, either in relief or as a starter sometime this spring.
“We’ll be riding Landon’s arm and relying on him in big games,” Chrisman said. “He throws strikes.
“Gavin will also chew up some innings, and Eric is going to be a key for us making this thing work. We’ll also be getting the younger pitchers some experience.”
Freshman Austin Duff will catch for the Rebels and hit in the No. 3 hole in the order.
“He’s a very fundamental catcher with a high baseball IQ, and a leader,” Chrisman said.
Around the horn
North Duplin’s best returning hitter from 2021 is Tyler Johnsey. He hit .310 and will again play first base.
“He’s a very athletic kid that you can trust and rely on in the lineup,” Chrisman said.
Leadoff hitter Pate will play second, with senior Kyle Smith at shortstop and Lee at third when he is not on the hill.
“Hunt plays beyond his years and will learn with a shortstop like Kyle, who has a solid glove, the range, and is a leader on the infield,” Chrisman said. “Gavin’s got the glove and arm, too, and will also be a staple out there.”
Kornegay, who hits and throws from the left side, plays in left field and hits in the fifth or sixth spot in the order.
Freshman Wesley Holmes and sophomore Brady Byrd are vying for time in right field. Rosas steps into center is a 6-foot-3 player who can run. He’ll hit cleanup on most days.
Eric Santos Clark (.267) will also have his stick in the lineup. Kelly hit .290 last spring and will also be counted on for offense.
“I like our depth and the fact that we have a JV team for the first time in years,” Chrisman said. “We’re hoping to roll out a live arm every night, play sound defense at some point and put the ball into play to give us a chance to make things happen.”
Key losses for ND from last season include Gage Outlaw (.475), Kyle Holland (.366) and Andy Cameron (.395).
The Rebels entered the week with a 2-2 mark, with wins over Wilson Beddingfield (24-0) and Lejeune (12-1) and losses to a pair of 2A schools – South Lenoir (10-7) and James Kenan (17-1).