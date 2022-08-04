The North Carolina Athletic Association is not one of my favorite organizations.
It acts and speaks similar to the National College Athletic Association.
Last year the North Carolina legislature forcefully and rightfully attacked the NCHSAA.
Hearing it had $40M in assets brings that kind of scrutiny.
The NCHSAA could have avoided this, but once you become the judge, jury and law enforcer its tough to leave an investigative evaluation with clean hands.
In fact, the NCSHAA is downright rude at times to its 427 schools as its 15 full-time employees and commissioner run about looking too busy to listen to anyone, including its beloved, under-paid coaches.
The NCH$AA takes more than it gives and has no remorse whatsoever.
Now, I’ll turn the megaphone on one its worst decisions ever.
Two years ago it took away the opportunity for four schools to capture state championships in football by eliminating four classifications. Last fall, IAA, 2AA, 3AA and 4AA were thrown into the trash can of the organization’s Chapel Hill headquarters.
Starting last fall, only four schools annually win football state titles.
Eight schools had the honor for more than two decades.
J.P. Price, former offensive coordinator at Wallace-Rose Hill during its run of five titles in eight seasons between 2009 and 2016 and now entering his third season as the head coach at Whiteville, said a mouthful with his statement to me last week about this topic at the N.C. Coaches Association’s annual summer meetings.
“The coach’s voted 119-0 to go to five classes,” he said. “It’s a no-brainer. South Carolina has less schools and five classes. Georgia has less schools and six. So there’s no reason not to expand.”
Football coaches in The Duplin Times coverage area agree.
“I’d like to see something other than a straight 25 percent division of the four classes,”said North Duplin head coach Hugh Martin. “Some modification on the size would be beneficial to us. There’s a process for changing it, and in the end it comes to a vote from the state’s schools.”
Yet like everyone else, he’s puzzled at the NCHSAA’s classification sword.
“I’m not sure what the genesis for the change to four classifications was, especially since it had been in place for so long,” Martin said.
Duplin County Athletics Director Ken Avent Jr., who coached James Kenan to state titles in 2007 and 2013, said he didn’t remember what their thought process was.”
Association thinking
The subdivision elimination came after a proposal to add one or two new classifications failed to pass a statewide vote needed to change the NCHSAA’s bylaws, according to the organization’s president, New Bern High School principal Jerry Simmons.
Tucker said the move puts “football back on equal footing with all other sports where we offer one state championship” and added that the number of teams participating in playoff competition will remain at 64 for each classification.
At the time she added the Association will start using other factors besides a school’s average daily membership (student population) in its reclassification formula — including an “individual student percentage” that takes into account external factors that affect enrollment, such as hurricanes and other natural disasters. She said the placement of schools will thus become more equitable.
“There are some other factors that could be used to override the need for subdivisions,” Tucker said.
Subdivision: How
many classifications?
“We would still like to see it subdivided, said Martin’s athletics director Ricky Edwards, who’s been around so long he’s already retired and returned once – and is too old-school to text, yet on target with his points.
Yet perhaps the Coaches Association low-balled its request on the recent vote.
“Five is not enough,” said WRH sixth-year coach Kevin Motsinger, who guided the Bulldogs to a small-2A title in 2017 and to the one-size-fits-all 2A final last fall. “Six in my opinion would be fine. I think 119 (coaches vote) tells you a lot.”
Motsinger and Battle Holley, head grid man and rival at East Duplin, agrees. Both likewise point to the growth of schools in the state,“I think it (classification expansion) would be a good thing because of all the new schools,” said Holley, who took East Duplin to its only state final appearance in 2017 – in 2AA. “I think it would be good for everyone.”
Holley, the son of legend Jack Holley, who is second in all-time wins in North Carolina, knows his stuff.
So do other Duplin coaches.
“The current system creates some unfair mismatches,” said James Kenan AD and head football coach Tim Grady. “There are some huge gaps across the board from 1A to 4A.”
NCHSAA still
asleep at wheel?
Will the NCHSAA finally get the loud messages?
Its current leadership, spearheaded by Executive Director Que Tucker, is a shadow of its past under the guidance of Charlie Adams from 1984 to 2000.
Many times Que doesn’t have a clue how to solve a problem and offers little in the way of leadership to run the ship. And like all organizations, everyone follows the captain’s lead.
The legislature’s year-long investigation exposed a lot and forced a piece of humble pie down her and the organization’s throat.
Too bad, so sad. I keep thinking about the four schools denied a state title. An additional problem exists, too.
Teams in the finals will have played six playoff games, increasing the likelihood of injury. Finalists with eight classifications would play five, as they did from 2001-20. That extra game helps the pocketbooks of Que’s team, especially helpful since schools screamed about endowment games, which have been eliminated. The mere word endowment brings rage to many coaches across the state. I can vividly see the scrunched up face of Ken Avent Sr. and the put-off reaction from his son Ken Jr. when speaking of endowment games. Schools forfeited a good percentage or their gate money to the NCHSAA playing the endowment-charity games.
Hurry-up-and-wait
Will expansion happen?
Not soon given the association’s annual four-year realignment won’t be in place until 2025.
That would be too much to expect from this group, although it’s my hope that pressure from a ticked-off legislature could force some changes.
I’ve seen this group struggle at simple organizational events. Rarely in the past 15 years have I left an event run by the Association and said, ‘that was so nice.”
I also think about the many schools struggling to buy equipment and upgrade facilities that have a vintage 1980s look.
And thousands of athletes will look back at their gridiron days and not have the memory of a trip to the state finals, an opportunity to play at big stadiums such as UNC, NCSU and Wake Forest.
Just last year, Wallace-Rose Hill might have won yet another state championship if it had been matched up against a school more its size than Shelby.
Perhaps it’s time for the NCHSAA to liquidate some of its assets and give them to needy schools.
Up until now, dealing with this group is akin to talking to the “Great and Powerful Wizard of Oz.”
Frankly, we’re fed up with “Come back another day,” especially since the NC legislative watchdogs ripped open the curtain.
Perhaps one day the Association will find a heart and the courage to change so that more athletes and fan bases in years to come return home with memories of playing in – and even winning – a state final.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com