LITTLE RIVER, S.C. – “Cancel culture” has an entirely different meaning for high school football fans.
With the Delta variant raining down on the southern states, football games are being regularly canceled or postponed when schools have players identified with positive Covid-19 cases.
Wallace-Rose Hill and North Myrtle Beach both had open games because their opponents tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, so by midweek the two unlikely opponents worked out a game to play last Friday night. The Bulldogs became just the fifth NC team to play the Chiefs, a 4A team that last season made it to the state finals before falling to AC Flora.
Yet few on the homecoming side of the field knew about WRH, which has its own 2A and 1A football tradition — including one of the winningest coaches in the nation (the late Jack Holley) and seven state championships, including six in nine years through 2017.
Few of the home-standing Homecoming fans left without one memory that went beyond the crowning of halftime queens and gawking over their courts.
WRH fell behind by 21 points early in the second quarter, rallied for a halftime score to cut the deficit, and then gave the Chiefs everything they wanted during a 49-35 loss.
While the Bulldogs (2-1) had no answer for running backs Elijah Vereen and Tavarius and quarterback Cam Freeman, who will play Division 1 baseball next season, they found ways to get enough defensive stops to keep the game competitive.
“They have two very good backs and a big and good offensive line,” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger. “But to me, No. 32 (TE/DE Chase Simmons, a 6-foot-4, 250-pounder) is a Division I player, and he was the difference in the game. He beat whoever he was up against all night, whether it was an outside ‘backer or safety. He won every battle in front of him.
“They got their first three TDs off explosive plays, and a lot of that is on me for not having the kids prepared in such a short period of time. This is not a team you can get ready for in two days. But let me say this: our kids fought to the end.”
While Vereen was on his way to a six-TD night, Kanye Roberts and Robert Montgomery gave a good Bulldog crowd in Little River something to talk about.
Roberts ran the ball 27 times for 218 yards, scoring on a run from scrimmage and on a kickoff return. Montgomery earned 86 hard yards in the middle and scored twice.
Both were dealt a blow early when Kaymond Farrior hurt his ankle and could not play.
“That let them really focus on Kanye and they changed their defense to make someone other than No. 5 (Roberts) beat them,” Motsinger said. “To do that and see what he did shows what No. 5 is all about They stacked the box to stop him and it didn’t work.
“I have a math equation for Kanye: when you think he’s down, add three yards.”
Yet an even better comparison between the two teams came when comparing WRH’s 5-6, 149 pound safety, linebacker, always-on-the-field Robert Davis to the average 6-2, 220 player he had to face nearly every down.
“He left it all on the field,” Motsinger said. “He’s a ’Dawg and he played about as good as anyone we had on the field. His attitude. His Guts. His determination.”
WRH sent an early message when it drove into the red zone on the first possession of the night. But when Roberts had to leave the field on fourth-and-1 from the 13, the Chiefs keyed in on Montgomery and stuffed him a yard behind the line of scrimmage.
WRH helped NMB extend its 87-yard scoring drive by jumping offsides on fourth-and-4 from the Bulldog 34.
The one-score advantage held until early in the second quarter.
Then a procedure penalty on third down killed WRH’s drive.
NMB (2-0) scored six plays later to make it 21-0.
Things got interesting when WRH moved the chains with its running game three times. Roberts then ripped off a 29-yard effort to the outside and Montgomery plunged through the middle to make it 21-7 with 3:23 to play before halftime.
Both teams had three-and-out series as WRH’s defense began to make stops.
The Chiefs scored on their first two possessions in the third quarter to go up 35-7.
All over, right?
Not hardly.
“Our kids fought to the final whistle,” Motsinger said. “Our defensive front’s technique was a lot better. Our linebackers ‘Ox’ (Octavion Murphy) and Tamarion (Bellamy) played really well and we had several sophomores (Echelon Brown, Camari Murphy, Ja’Cory Boney. Lamari Williams) who are getting better every week.”
While NMB was clearly the better team, WRH pushed the Chiefs.
Roberts ran 51 yards on the third play after falling behind by four scores to make it 35-14.
Davis recovered a punted fumble from Vereen early in the fourth and Montgomergy scored from the 19 with 10:36 left to trim the margin to 35-20.
Vereen responded with his sixth score of the night.
Seven snaps later Roberts scored from the 9 with 4:44 to play.
Five plays after that Vereen scored, but Roberts followed that up with a 91-yard kickoff return at the 2:11 mark.
NMB went into the victory formation six plays later, and while it was a loss for WRH, the Bulldogs left an impression on their bigger out-of-state rival.
Bulldog Bites
O-liners Arrin McGee, Oscar Iraheta, Cole Jenkins, Tyrique Hall and center Jackson Stamp earned solid marks in the second half. QB Xzavier Pearsall (3-19 running, 3 of 7 passing), who struggled on his “rolls” because of the speed of NMB, punted five times for a 33.5 yard average. Lon Teachey was 3 for 3 on PATs. Roberts (41-454 this season) ran in a two-point conversion. He is averaging 11.1 yards per carry and 151.3 yards per game.
WRH is scheduled to travel to Southwest Onslow on Friday night to play the 0-3 Stallions, who have losses to Jacksonville (42-7), White Oak (24-13) and J.H. Rose (50-12).
“They’re still big up front but throw the ball more,” Motsinger said. “They have two running backs who run angry. It’s one of those, throw-everything-that-happened-out-the-window games. We’re going to have to execute on both sides of the ball and not make mistakes. We made a lot of early mistakes against North Myrtle Beach and dug ourselves into a hole.”
South Lenoir, North Lenoir and Kinston follow in the ECC parade that appears to lead to an Oct. 22 matchup against East Duplin (2-1) at Jack Holley Football Complex/Thell Overman Field. The next week brings the regular-season finale at James Kenan
