CALYPSO — Youth will serve again this fall in North Duplin football.
Ten freshmen and eight sophomores make up over half of the 32-man roster.
Their upside could be that:
• nine starters return on defense from the Covid-19 postponed spring season, and;
• coach Hugh Martin, who welcomed his 16th team last week, returns to his preferred option offense, with the quarterback under center and split running backs.
And with three excellent ball carriers and a couple of senior hosses up front, it’s reasonable to expect the Rebels to improve on their 3-5 spring record that ended with four straight losses and their third first-round playoff defeat in a row.
“We’ve got a good core group,” Martin said, “with 15 to 20 coming in to most of our summer workouts. We can see a difference in those kids, but some of the others we haven’t seen as much.
“It’s good that we could be more involved with lifting this offseason (which no school had a chance to do in the spring). We got into our summer program right after the (spring) season and continued right up to this past week.
“We had a lot of young players last spring, and we’ll still have a lot of young ones this fall. Some got a lot of experience, but some of that was due to injuries.
“We’re definitely more experienced on defense.”
Options aplenty
Brandon Reyna got his baptism at quarterback as a freshman last spring when then-senior Gage Outlaw rolled an ankle early and was in and out for a few weeks.
Reyna averaged 6.7 yards in limited carries, indicating that defenses can’t just key on the trio of dynamic running backs.
Dujuan Armwood burst on the scene last spring as a freshman, leading the Rebels in rushing with 815 yards and averaging 101.9 yards per game and 6.1 per carry. He rushed for 13 touchdowns and returned a punt for another.
Eli Morrisey returns as a junior after a team second-high four touchdowns, 408 yards rushing, 51.0 per game and 5.2 per attempt.
Luis Olivos also returns for his senior year after sitting out the spring season. As a sophomore in 2019, he ran for 20 touchdowns, with 1,436 yards rushing, 119.7 per game and 6.5 per carry.
Blocking up front, North Duplin has a pair of senior leaders in Matt Wilkins and Andrew Underhill.
“We’ve moved Andrew to center and Matt to tackle,” Martin said. “We’ve got several more working in there, and we’ll see how they do. We’ve got a few more than we had in the spring.”
Defensive shuffle
“On defense,” Martin said, “we’ve got nine who played regular roles last season, but some are adjusting to different spots.”
Wilkins was moved to linebacker from defensive end, Luis Olivos is at inside linebacker, and Armwood shifted to inside linebacker after playing free safety last season.
Morrisey moves over from cornerback to free safety, and senior Landen Kelly goes to a corner.
‘New’ Carolina 1A
The face of the Carolina 1A Conference has changed in the first year of realignment, with Princeton being moved up to 2A and Union opting not to play this fall.
That leaves only a four-team league, and ND with a nine-game total schedule.
“Lakewood and Hobbton were young last year as well as us,” Martin said. “Rosewood was able to have a junior varsity and is better able to replace what they need.”
Playoff brackets
The NCHSAA has cut from eight football state championships to four—1A, 2A, 3A, 4A. That means, for example, schools with former 1A (smaller) enrollments go into the same playoff pool with former 1AAs.
So North Duplin, whose enrollment last year was 317, will be back into competition with some schools with much more than twice the enrollment.
The good news is that the Rebels should have about as good a shot at the postseason, since all four brackets have added a sixth round, doubling the field.
