The prep soccer "Former Mr. Soccer lending a hand at WRH" published in the Duplin Times, Sept. 23 edition on page B3 had an error. James Kenan is going for a share of its third consecutive ECC season soccer title. The Tigers won the title outright in the spring and shared it with Wallace-Rose Hill in 2019.

