KENANSVILLE – Wallace-Rose Hill’s Antwon Montgomery and East Duplin’s Kade Kennedy and Brecken Bowles are unsung heroes on their respective football teams.
And for that matter the Bulldog defense might best be known as the No-Name Defense, a name given to Don Shula’s NFL Miami Dolphins of the early 1970s.
Defense will without a doubt play a key role when WRH and ED hook up this Friday in the 2A East Region final at Brian Aldridge Field in Beulaville.
Montgomery’s
sacrifice
Montgomery’s story is intriguing because he has almost exclusively played at middle linebacker this season after being the third producer on last year’s record-setting offense that included Kanye Roberts and Kaymond Farrior, who sailed off to Appalachian State and Fayetteville State, respectively following a loss to Shelby in the 2A finals.
Montgomery was supposed to be the lead running back this year, following not only in the footsteps of Roberts and Farrior but also Javonte Williams, Johnny Glaspie, Keyshawn Canady, Omar Carr and a handful of other recent RB legends at WRH.
But WRH graduated 16 key seniors, and had running backs on the junior varsity level that, with a bit of seasoning could be superb runners.
“(Antwon’s) a phenomenal linebacker and really that’s the place he will play in college,” Motsinger said. “He’s a really smart football player and the heart of our defense. He’s so disciplined. We planned this in the summer and he’s done everything we’ve asked of him.”
Montgomery has toted the ball 51 times for 409 yards and nine TDs, but he’s given way to the exploits of sophomore Irving Brown (175-1,613, 28 TDs), Corbin Kerr (181-1,377, 18 TDs) and Lonnie Wilson (80-601, 6 TDs) and even senior QB Xzavier Pearsall (74-604, 6 TDs).
“It’s a ‘team before me’ thing,” said Montgomery, whose first cousin Anthony Byrd played at WRH and is now starting at NC Wesleyan. “If I run or if I don’t I want us to win. It’s not been a big adjustment. I just have to play defense and stay ready when I’m called on to run or block on offense.”
And winning is foremost in his mind for Friday’s clash against the Panthers.
“I like our chances if we don’t get caught up in the outside stuff,” Montgomery said. “East Duplin is a great football team with great players and coaches. This is why you play the game. It’s great for our county and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Montgomery will get plenty of help from a defensive line that features Jacob Schrei-Reyes, Octavion Murphy, Deshawn Taylor, Kevon Carr, Khemani Murphy – and a linebacker corps that includes Tyler Guy, Echelon Brown, Traegan Glasper, Josh Contreras and all-purpose man Josh Love, who has played at DE, LB, safety and cornerback.
WRH’s secondary is anchored by Pearsall, Brown and Wilson. Javyon Frederick, J’Cory Boney, Devine West and Wilson will rotate in at cornerback.
WRH held high powered No. 1 Princeton to 14 points in the fourth round and will have just as big a challenge against the Panthers.
Two Panther tales
Kennedy has become the Panthers’ two-way iron man, playing as a mostly blocking back and at strong safety. He leads ED in tackles with 127 and has run for 427 yards and 4 TDs, while leading the way for Avery Gaby (1,865 yards, 38 TDs) and Nizaya Hall (874 yards, 12 TDs).
“He’s got the motor of a 454 Chevy,” said defensive coordinator Seth Sandlin. “He’s wide open all the time. I don’t think people understand how hard he plays all the time. He’s locked in and gives it his all and never questions what a coach says. He’s one of the most hard-working kids we’ve ever had here.”
Bowles, a senior who is better known for his baseball prowess, came out to play after not being on the team since he was a freshman.
He is third in tackles with 106 and has a knack for blocking kicks, picking up fumbles and turning turnovers into opportunities and points. He stepped in to play strong safety after Drew Henderson got into a vehicle accident and was forced to miss the season.
“He loves to be physical and is a great competitor,” Sandlin said. “He’s a super nice guy and smart but has this switch he turns on that gives him this mean streak of toughness you want to see on the field.”
ED’s other big stars are Mike LB Jackson Gause (116 tackles) and Daunte Hall (92 tackles, 7 interceptions).
But the D-line of Rodrigo Sanchez (82 takedowns), Chris Martin (77), Josh Coates (71) and Jesse Clinesmith (67) have been super as the defense has given up an average of 236 yards total offense.
