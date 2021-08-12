(Update: Since the publication date, North Duplin and East Duplin have likewise stopped practicing because of positive tests.)
First-year James Kenan head football coach Tim Grady got sucker-punched during the first official week of practice.
The devastating blow came early last week when the Duplin County Health Department shut down all gridiron operations at James Kenan because of positive Covid-19 tests among the Tiger players.
“We had a couple of positive tests over last weekend and a couple more on Monday morning,” said Grady, who is also the school’s athletics director.
JK had no more than gotten into shorts, jerseys and helmets for the NCHSAA’s Aug. 2 official opening when the hammer came down.
The Tigers had just finished what Grady called “a great mini-camp,” as 50 players showed up, but they will have to stay off the field until this coming Saturday (Aug. 14).
That puts the Tigers’ opener against Ayden-Grifton in doubt.
Teams are required to practice five days in shorts before they can begin tackling and full contact.
They must then practice in pads for three days. After eight days they can begin scrimmages.
Most schools who started last week could scrimmage by Wednesday of this week.
Not James Kenan.
But Grady’s been through virus complications before, such as last year when fans were not allowed into basketball games, and officials had to disinfect the gymnasiums between doubleheaders.
“No doubt this is from the new variant, which is attacking young people, but I didn’t really see this coming to the extent that it would shut us down,” Grady said.
JK is already playing catchup with a young team.
“I hope we take this as a challenge,” Grady said. “Because I can see it in the eyes of our players that they’re ready to play.”
Coaches and administrators across the state are ducking, crossing their fingers and praying the Covid Dragons do not drag them into a no-play dungeon.
“There’s not a whole lot I’d do differently from the protocol we followed,” Grady said. “I don’t know of a coach in North Carolina that can control their players outside of the school.
“They’re out there playing video games together, playing basketball and doing those kind of things,” Grady said. “We can only control what goes on the field, in locker rooms and at school.”
The NCHSAA said there would not be statewide pandemic-related restrictions enforced during the upcoming school year.
Association Director Que Tucker said, “As much as everyone is ready to ‘return to normalcy’ for school and athletics, COVID-19 is still affecting our state and country. “Knowing that the battle with COVID-19 is not over, we caution you as school leaders to remain diligent in doing your part to help mitigate the spread of this virus.”
That’s a whole lot less than last year’s document of protocols for schools to follow.
But the NCHSAA did recommend the following ideas:
- Require all unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors.
- Coaches, officials, and others should modify communication to avoid close, face-to-face contact.
- Consider working out in small groups to limit exposure in case someone contracts COVID-19.
- Schedule contests to allow buffer time between games to allow coaches, athletes, and others to enter and exit with limited contact.
- Have athletes and bench personnel sit a minimum of three feet from one another to maintain social distancing.
- Disinfect shared equipment between users.
- Remind individuals to bring their own water bottles to avoid sharing.
- Provide disposable cups or labeled water bottles if people are using fountains or hydration stations.
- Make hand sanitizer available.
Most coaches are fearful of having games cancelled, losing players and some side effects from the virus that eerily shadows things that went down last year.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” said Richlands coach Pat Byrd. “I feel there will be some teams that get quarantined, and I don’t think we’ll play 10 games.
“We try to limit the closeness of their contact, but hey, they’re playing football, blocking and tackling each other.”
Once again, there is no perfect formula, nor is there a way to really know if the precautions taken even matter.
Certainly not all of them do. Yet maybe most do.
With the bulk of players unvaccinated, either by choice or because they cannot legally take the vaccine, the risk of a spread of the new Delta variant to young people, the whole situation has become completely unpredictable.
Institutions and businesses have started requiring vaccination and the wearing of face masks, two things a lot of people could care less about.
And like the games we play, there will be “winners” and “losers” this fall and winter as the virus hits unvaccinated areas hard.
Less than 30 percent of Duplin County is fully vaccinated, and during the past week the virus surged 163 percent in the amount of cases that were reported during a five-day period.
Duplin isn’t alone, as most if not all of the state’s 100 counties are facing a rising number of cases and deaths that equal the amounts not seen in six months.
I suppose the best way to deal with this is by using a modified sports analogy: Play one game at a time and never underestimate your opponent.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com