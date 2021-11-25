HARRELLS – The Harrells Christian Academy football team has been nearly unbeatable the past two seasons.
On Friday, the Crusaders get an opportunity to put an accent point on its campaign and take care of unfinished business from a season ago when they host Cabarrus at Johnson-Murphy Field in the NCISAA 2A state finals.
No. 1 HCA (11-1) throttled No. 4 Charlotte Country Day 40-0 to earn a return visit to the finals.
The Crusaders lost to the Christ School in last season’s 2A title tilt.
Yet the better news is HCA had a 21-14 win over Cabarrus on Oct. 1.
Still, beating the co-op team with players from Concord and Cannon academies won’t be an easy task. HCA rallied from a two-score deficit and won the game by scoring twice in the third quarter and holding the Knights scoreless in the second half.
CC will come to Harrells confident and seeking revenge from another loss to HCA (63-35) in the semifinals round of the playoffs in 2020.
Yet CC should enter this championship confident. The Knights (9-2) beat No. 2 Metrolina Christian 36-29 to avenge a 34-16 loss to the Warriors earlier this season.
Power game
overpowering
HCA’s running game put cleat marks on County Day last Friday as Devin Gardner, Xavier Arrington and Sam Hope combined for 410 yards and six touchdowns.
It was HCA’s third shutout this season. In three other games the Cru has allowed just one score.
Touchdown runs of 59 and 1 yard by Gardner gave HCA a 13-0 lead at halftime. The senior fullback ran for for scores of 2, 60 and 23 yards in the third. He ran for 201 yards on 17 carries and averaged 11 yards per trip.
Arrington, a senior halfback, scored from the 5 in the fourth quarter and had 45 yards. Sam Hope added 56 yards on seven carries as the Crusaders’ veteran offensive line turned offensive coordinator Clayton Hall’s plays into sustained drives with pay days that came with end zone high-fives.
Meanwhile, the Crusaders thwarted the Knights’ progress most of the evening.
Linebacker Jack Barber’s seven tackles was a spark for the defense. Matthew Joyner added five and DB Ethan Spell had a pair of interceptions.
It was somewhat business as usual for an HCA team that has gone 19-2 in the past two seasons.
HCA ran its Wing-T offense and Country Day struggled to tackle Gardner. The Crusaders took care of the football, stayed away from turnovers and penalties and held the line in clutch situations.
The Knights were 4-of-12 on third down situations and 0-for-4 on fourth down. HCA in contrast was 6-of-8 on third down.
The two Country Day quarterbacks were a combined 12 of 127 for 138 yards. Spell had a pick against each and HCA limited the yards receivers gained after making a catch. The Crusaders allowed just 82 rushing yards.
Title shopping
HCA head coach Jason Arnette was a defensive coordinator at Clinton when the Dark Horses won a state title, and is seeking to secure HCA’s 14th state crown, but first in 13 years.
Jack Holley, North Carolina’s second-winningest prep coach, guided the Crusaders to an 8-man title in 2008, the lone state title of his career.
HCA beat Concord Academy 38-35 in the final that season as Travis Wilson scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:55 to play.
Golden age of
titles at HCA
Arnette’s head coach at Clinton, Bob Lewis, took the Crusaders to an 8-man crown in 2005.
Gary Lewis, who coached at HCA from 1973-82 and 1987-92, won six titles. Lewis also had coaching stints at Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan.
Last season, HCA faced Arden Christ School in the finals in the mountains, and the bigger school’s depth proved to be a huge factor. Christ School was put in 2A because several private schools did not field teams during the pandemic year.
Framework layed
down by Arnette
Arnette has done all the right things at HCA in his four seasons, building up both lines and letting Hall out-smart offenses
And now a group of seniors led by Gardner, Arrington, Jahiem Murphy, Issac Jiminez, Ayden Fussell and Trent Jackson have a chance to cement their legacy in the history books of a proud football school that has regained its moxie under Arnette.
Two years ago, Jackson, Arrington and Gardner transferred from Wallace-Rose Hill, which last week advanced into the third round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs against No. 2 East Duplin.
The trio have been superb, however, the identity of HCA was being formed long before their arrival.
The NCISAA played its 2020 season last fall, while the NCHSAA played in the spring of 2020 in a move prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Arnette is taking nothing for granted against Cabarrus. The Crusaders’ lone loss this season came to Charlotte Christian 28-7 on Oct. 10. CC was the No. 5 seed in the 1A playoffs. Providence Day and Rabun Gap play for a title in the biggest NCISAA classification. HCA could have wound up in 1A, based on its record and winning style, although it would have been the smallest school in that field.
Run vs. pass
once again
The Cabarrus attack is keyed by quarterback Tyler Green (148-244 for 2,179 yards, 26 TDs, 7 interceptions) and running back Will Jones (83-1,650, 12 TDs). Green had two TD strikes last Friday. Against HCA, Green had TD connections to Jones and Germani Wilson.
But Gardner (20-254) and Arrington (16-165) set the tone of the game more than the Cabarrus offense, which also features wideouts Xander Lamb (37-879, 12 TDs) and Gavin Powell (29-364, 3 TDs).
Yet facing a spread team is nothing new for HCA, which will once again have its defensive backs facing an onrush of throws.
Cabarrus had a young and talented team in 2020 and was just starting to come into its own. The Knights got better as the season progressed, a trend that continued this fall.
Crusader Clipboard
- Gardner is 43 yards shy of 2,000 for the season. He’s scored 27 times and is averaging 9.4 yards per carry. He ran for 1,463 yards and 19 scores in 2020.
- Arrington, who missed most of two games, is at 890 yards and could reach 1,000 with a normal outing. He’s averaging 111.3 yards per game.
- Spell has been a steady force in a number of positions. He’s averaging 36 yards passing and 27 yards running, while also providing ball security and handling the punting and place-kicking duties, in addition to his responsibilities in the secondary. He has 30 touchbacks on 51 kickoffs, is averaging 39.6 yards per punt and has hit 28-of-31 PATs.
- Jackson has a team-high 118 tackles for an 11.8 average per game. Murphy is at 6.6, with Fussell and Gardner at 5.7 and 5.8, respectively. Jiminez is at 5.4. Jackson and Murphy each has nine sacks. Fussell has a pair of picks. Jiminez has the third-most tackles for lost yardage
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com