HARRELLS – Jason Arnette knew his team was rebuilding following two straight appearances in the NCISAA 2A finals.
But he never imagined holding his breath so long to wait for a win.
Harrells Christian Academy knocked the air out of winless GRACE Christian 54-7 last Friday night for the Crusaders’ first on-the-field win since opening up with a 55-38 triumph over Parrot Academy.
HCA, 3-5 overall and 1-1 in Big East Conference play, received a forfeit against Wake Christian, two weeks after a heartbreaking 36-30 overtime loss to Pamlico County.
“It was much needed,” Arnette said, “and we finally play a school our size. It feels good to get on the right track after playing competition that wasn’t on our level.
“It was good to get our confidence back and to know these freshmen and sophomores won’t have to go against schools this big the rest of their time.”
Freshman J’Keshi Brunson ran for 158 yards and scored three times, and quarterback Ethan Spell hit of 4 of his 5 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.
Chamani Newton, another freshman, added 53 yards on seven carries, while classmate Case Barber chipped in with 54 yards on four totes.
“Brunson was injured for three or four games so it was nice to see him play they way we knew he could,” Arnette said. “And Chamani also came through like we felt he could.”
Spell’s four connections were to sophomore Dashaun McKoy (2-78), Newton (1-19) and Barber (1-46).
How it went down
Brunson rambled for touchdowns of 3 and 54 yards to stake HCA to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.
GRACE (0-7) scored early in the second period, but the Crusaders responded with three scores to go in front 34-7 at halftime.
Spell went over from the 1 and then hit McKoy for a 43-yard score, followed by Conner Casteen’s 32-yard interception return.
Barber had a 13-yard TD early in the third and Spell his second running score later.
Brunson’s third touchdown was from 11 yards out in the fourth quarter.
“It was an all-around good game for us,” Arnette said. “We got to play a lot of kids and saw what the future will look like.
Crusader Notebook
GRACE threw the ball an unbelievable 50 times, completing 16 for 240 yards. HCA had 424 yards of total offense, and was really only stopped by penalties (12-83). GRACE was 6 of 17 on third-down conversions, HCA was 4 of 5.
HCA travels to Raleigh on Friday to face Ravenscroft (8-1, 2-0) in the last home game for longtime head coach Ned Gonet.
“We got them the last two or three years, but they got us my first two years here, and I’m sure it will be an atmosphere to inspire them because Ned has been doing this for 30 years,” Arnette said.
“We’re going to have to play extremely well and get some breaks. Maybe we can do to him what Carolina (UNC) did to Coach K in his last game.”
HCA finishes the regular season on Oct. 28 by hosting league foe Trinity Christian (4-3, 1-2).