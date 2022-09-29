BEULAVILLE – The jinx has ended and a longtime assistant coach has finally beaten his mentor.
The Wallace-Rose Hill volleyball team turned the corner in its quest to win a conference championship by beating perennial power East Duplin 3-1.
The victory marks the Bulldogs’ first triumph over the Panthers since current East Duplin head coach Susan Raynor did it in 2016. During that season, WRH head coach Kevin Williams was her assistant there.
“This was a great win for the volleyball program and an even better confidence booster,” Williams said. “I was a part of Susan’s Wallace-Rose Hill team that last beat East Duplin and it feels so good to do it on my own. I guess to prove something to myself and especially the girls proving they can do all things.”
Williams said he could sense the outcome early in the afternoon last Thursday.
“When we walked into East Duplin’s gym, I felt like the girls came ready to play.” he said. “It wasn’t the usual ‘Oh my, it’s East Duplin.’ We met before taking the court and there was a lot of determination and readiness in the air.”
The grit showed up in the opening game, won by the Bulldogs 25-18.
“We started out like a 10-2 team is supposed to start,” Williams said, “by not letting balls drop or missing crucial serves, things we can avoid. We limited our mistakes.”
But Williams knew Raynor’s gang wouldn’t fold. ED took the second game, also by 25-18.
“With Susan at the helm, you can expect their best efforts,” Williams said. “She always has her girls ready no matter who she has on the team. We spread the ball around and hit them from every part of the floor. Six different girls had multi-kills.”
The Bulldogs took control in the third and fourth games, winning at 25-12 and 25-18, respectively.
“Game 3 was our best one of all, Williams said. “We attacked very well and kept ourselves on the offense most of the match. East Duplin was having a little hard time scoring on us with kills, so they began to push and tip to some of our open spots on the court.
“They were very successful doing that in Game 2, but we adjusted and our back-row players, Aubrey Cole and Mattie Gavin really began to cover the floor.”
The match-deciding game followed the same format as WRH improved to 11-1 overall and 4-1 in ECC play. ED is 9-4 and 2-3. The two teams meet again on Oct. 17 in Teachey.
“The girls were so focused on this game after taking a heartbreaking loss to Clinton,” Williams said. “Clinton played lights out against us, so they deserve all accolades for that victory. I do feel like we may have been looking past the Clinton game towards this game. That’s what happens when you’re not mentally focused.”
Mary Hadden Braswell (nine kills, 15 assists, 12 digs), Bailey Gatton (10 kills), Analeise Rivenbark (six kills, six blocks), Taylor Herring (18 assists) and Angelina Cavallaro (five kills, four aces) led the Bulldogs’ attack.
The Panthers were paced by Neyland Tate (six kills, 29 assists), Addyson Jarman and Chandler Mobley and Riley Kisler (six kills each).
Braswell and Gatton each delivered 13 kills when the Bulldogs fell to the Dark Horses 3-2 (25-18, 15-25, 19-25, 25-19, 10-15).
WRH also demolished Kinston in 3-0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-16).
Rebels drop pair
of CC matches
North Duplin got off to a tough start in Carolina 1A Conference last week dropping matches to quality teams from Union and Rosewood.
The Rebels (8-5, 1-3) lost a hard-fought 3-2 match to the Spartans (10-3, 3-1) last week on Tuesday, dropping the opening games 25-20 and 25-17.
They rebounded to take 25-0 and 25-23 games before Union closed it out with a 15-10 tiebreaker.
Reece Outlaw punched home 12 kills and Addy Higginbotham five.
Lilly Fulghum added 15 assists and three aces and Kasey Jones contributed 10 digs.
On Thursday, the Eagles claimed a 3-1 win, notching 25-4, 25-19 and 25-16 games after the Rebels took the opening game at 25-23.
Outlaw and Eva Quintanilla each had five of the Rebels’ 15 kills.
Fulghum had five assists and Madison Holmes four of ND’s eight blocks.
This week, ND was to face Hobbton (4-6, 0-4) and Neuse Charter (11-3, 3-0) . The latter game is today (Thursday) in Smithfield.