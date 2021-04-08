CLINTON — James Kenan’s shot at the state 2A football playoffs ended Friday night in a 49-6 loss to unbeaten Clinton in an East Central 2A Conference semifinal game.
Clinton (6-0 4-0 ECC) stampedes into the ECC championship game this Friday night when it hosts Wallace-Rose Hill (4-2, 3-1). The Bulldogs held off Midway 40-35 in the other semifinal in Wallace.
Kenan (3-3, 1-3) closes out its season Friday night against Midway (4-2, 2-2) in a sort of “consolation bowl” to give both a seventh game, the maximum allowed on each schedule.
The game will be played at Bill Taylor Field since their regular-season divisional crossover meeting took place at Midway. The Raiders won 40-20.
(For more on those and other area games this week, see Picks of the Times on B1.)
Friday night, the Dark Horses led James Kenan 14-0 after one quarter, 36-0 at halftime, and the final score was reached in the third quarter.
Davion Smith ran for touchdowns covering 73 and 21 yards, and Keasean Williams caught scoring passes from QB Blake Smith covering 10 and 52 yards, the second on a screen pass. QB Smith also ran for a 12-yard TD, accounting for three scores.
James Kenan junior quarterback Andrew Pender, his team’s biggest threat all season, scored the Tigers’ only points on a 20-yard run. That came off the second-half kickoff, when JK ate up half the period with a drive.
Clinton snapped only 29 scrimmage plays to James Kenan’s 47, but swamped the Tigers in total offense 443-173 — including 252-153 rushing and 191-20 passing.
Pender led Kenan with 115 yards rushing on 16 carries (7.2 average). Hayden McGee caught both his completions for 20 yards.
Coaches dish
Clinton coach Cory Johnson told The Sampson Independent, “I thought for the first time in the last few games we played two halves.
“I really and truthfully think that James Kenan played hard and they’re doing good things over there.
“Anytime you can play a team from Duplin County and get the ‘W’, it’s a good deal.”
Tiger coach Ken Avent Jr. doffed his cap to the Dark Horses.
“They’re obviously better than us and definitely played better,” he said. “We played as hard as we could, but we didn’t tackle very well.
“Our plan was to eat as much clock as possible, keep the ball out of their hands as much as we could. But we got behind and had to spread it out to try to get something quick.
“This season [with so much inexperience] we’re built to run, and when we can’t, it’s not gonna be pretty.
“Still, it was kinda good for our guys to see what a top team is like, because that’s what we want to get back to.”
Avent also indicated he expects the spring season — postponed from fall due to the coronavirus pandemic — to benefit the Tigers greatly next fall.
“It’s been good for us to get game experience,” he said, “and all but three [regulars] will be back.” All three are offensive linemen.
“We committed time during the spring season to lifting weights. That’s big, to have our guys back on a regular schedule with that.
“This spring wasn’t as good as we wanted, but we used it to our advantage, and it gives us a good start on next year. It gives us a good idea of what kind of team we can be in the fall.”
Tiger tales
• JK trails in the Clinton series 31-10 after losing five straight to the Horses (including a first-round state playoff game in 2018) since both rejoined the ECC in 2017.
• Avent lost his first game to the Horses after coaching Kenan to four straight wins from 2007-10.
• JK will miss the state playoffs for the second straight season. Before 2019, it had made the postseason in 16 straight years.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com and at 910-554-9059.