GOLDSBORO — A thrilling overtime win against a basketball powerhouse.
A share of the ECC title.
A return to the state playoffs for the first time since 2017.
It was a big week for coach Ervin Murray and his Wallace-Rose Hill basketball team, which snapped its jinx against Goldsboro last Friday night to set up the reward portion of the regular season.
Jalen James hit a 3-point bomb and converted a conventional 3-point play in overtime to send the Bulldogs to a 71-70 win in Goldsboro.
“The thing I was most proud of was that it was a team effort from beginning to end,” Murray said. “We’ve got some kids with big hearts.”
Jahiem Faison nailed a rocket with 6.6 seconds to play for the game winner.
Goldsboro missed six of seven free throws in the extra session, including two with less than a second to play.
The Bulldogs appeared to have the game in hand late in the fourth quarter, but Goldsboro played hard on Senior Night.
Atkinson’s hoop with 26 seconds left tied it. He got Goldsboro to within a bucket exactly a minute earlier.
WRH (11-2, 10-2) had no answers for Goldsboro’s Xavion Atkinson (26 points) early.
Goldsboro was spacing the floor nicely, allowing Atkinson to have free rein.
The Cougars went in front 16-9 after eight minutes, and the lead ballooned to 33-14 midway through the second quarter. Murray then calmed his team.
“I challenged them and from that point forward they just competed,” he said. “We had to key in on No. 12 (Atkinson) and No. 1 (Jaikir Fowler), who really hurt us in the first game (an 82-78 Cougar win in Teachey on Jan. 26).
Murray put James, Johan Faison and Josh Love on Atkinson, and it eventually wore him down.
James, who had 22 points, led the comeback, which had two phases.
He scored and played well in the second quarter, as did Jaheim Faison and Tyler Murphy off the bench as WRH cut the deficit to a more reasonable 37-26 margin at halftime.
Murphy had three baskets in the final 3:33 and Faison started to get comfortable with his jump shot.
James, a sophomore, was the most steady player all night.
“He’s a good player who kind of reminds me of myself at that age,” said Murray, who was an all-state guard who led WRH to the 2A title in 1998 and then played four years at Wake Forest. “He works at it so much and so hard.”
James shoots the ball well, including 3s, hits free throws, is a solid defender and always seems to play within himself.
He picked up his teammates in the third as WRH went on a 23-12 tear to take a 50-49 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Kendell Cave fought his way through early foul trouble for six points, and James and Owens netted four apiece. James tied it at 45-45 and Owens hit a trifecta to put the Bulldogs up by three (50-47). Atkinson’s hoop one second before the buzzer trimmed it to one.
James nearly willed the win in the final seven minutes of regulation.
He hit a 3-pointer, stole a pass and converted it into a layup, and Alonzo PIckett’s layup at the 5:07 mark put WRH in the driver’s seat with a 61-58 edge.
The Bulldogs milked 45 seconds and then nearly a minute off the clock, but Goldsboro wasn’t finished. Atkinson hit a pair of shots, the final of which tied it at 63-63 with 26 seconds left.
James’ 3-pointer with 1:01 to go in the extra session left WRH with a 69-65 lead.
WRH lost the coin flip with ECC runnerup James Kenan and was awarded the No. 14 seed in the 2A playoffs. The Bulldogs were to face No. 3 Washington on Tuesday.
A win would likely pit WRH against the No. 6 Tigers, who were to face Trinity in the opening round Tuesday.
WRH’s last playoff appearance was 2017, the last of 22 straight for former coach Steve Robinson, who carried the Bulldogs to a pair of state titles (31-0 in 1998 as Murray set a finals record with 13 assists in the 2A championship, and 28-2 in 2006 in the 1A final).
But WRH and Murray are not thinking ahead, and are relishing a return to the playoffs.
“Our goal is to be here every year and be one of the best teams in Eastern North Carolina,” he said. “Hopefully that’s a part of who we are. We want to be a team that’s supposed to be in the playoffs and supposed to win games.
“The playoffs are nice. Very nice. But that’s not the endgame for our program.”
Even so, no matter what happens in the postseason, Murray and the Bulldogs have seemingly turned a competitive corner.
WRH went 10-10 last season after stumbling to 6-15 in 2018, Robinson’s first losing WRH season in 22 years.
To get a chance for revenge against the Tigers, WRH will have to take care of business with Washington (8-2, 7-1).
The Pam Pack is lead by Omarion Blount (16.6 ppg, 6.0 rebounds), Williams Reed (15.1, 6.9), Jamauree Bryant (10.9, 7.1) and Matt Von Staalduinen (8.4, 4.1).
“If we battle like we did against Goldsboro, we’ll have a good chance,” Murray said. “We’d like another shot at James Kenan, but we have to earn it.”