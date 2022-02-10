TEACHEY – Jalen James’ 3-pointer swished through the net as time expired last Friday.
While Wallace-Rose Hill lost to Kinston 51-49, the message was abundantly clear: The Bulldogs are capable of taking down kingpins in the prep world.
The Bulldogs played toe-to-toe with the Vikings, whose past alums include Jerry Stackhouse, Brandon Ingram, Reggie Bullock and Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell.
Few of the current WRH players have heard of all of these legends and removing the mystics of playing the Vikings is the first step to competing with them.
Kinston’s win all but sealed up the ECC’s regular-season crown.
The Bulldogs showed no fear and just enough respect.
WRH’s defense was calm, almost unflappable and aggressive. That was true from the opening whistle to the final shot by James, who along with Kendell Cave, threw in 14 points.
Neither team had a lead of more than four points until midway through the fourth quarter when the Vikings went in front 43-36.
WRH head coach Ervin Murray called a timeout. When the teams returned, Cave cut into the lane for a basket and James had a steal for a layup and converted it into a 3-point play by hitting a free throw.
The Bulldogs trailed 43-41 and all that remained was the finish to a tight game that was up grabs as Max Preps’ No. 4 Vikings in the 2A East region faced one of its biggest challenges of the season.
James, Murphy and Xzavier Pearsall all hit free throws and Cave used a swift move inside for a bucket as the Bulldogs stayed within 49-46 with 1:09 to play. Yet the three missed charity tosses could not be ignored as a factor that led to the loss.
Kinston went up by four with 35 seconds left, but missed the front end on a pair of one-and-ones, the final of which came with 7.2 ticks remaining.
‘Dawgs don’t
back down
James, a first-team all-county player his sophomore season, and Cave, a second-team selection from the same class, each scored four points in the opening quarter.
Kinston started out cold from the field but continued to take long open shots, the kind they canned in a 65-37 win over James Kenan three days earlier.
A Justin Fillyaw 3 for WRH, a jump shot by Xzavier Pearsall and two free throws by Cave gave their team its third lead of the game at 17-16.
The two schools exchanged the lead six times in the second quarter as WRH matched Kinston shot for shot.
WRH, which led 21-16 at halftime, was handling Kinston’s full-court pressure well and got many good shots in the half-court set and in transition.
The Bulldogs had several shots blocked or altered in the paint area. Kinston players zing-zagged to the iron with more intensity in the second half.
‘Dawgs’ Notebook
J
- ustin Fillyaw added eight points and Murphy four, his lowest output since his first game after returning from a football team that went to the state final.
- Kinston’s only losses have been an upset by Eastern Wayne on Jan. 13 and a setback to No. 1 Farmville Central three days later. WRH sits in the No. 11 spot.
- James stroked in a game-high 28 on Saturday as WRH won a 67-64 overtime game against Pender. The Bulldogs whipped the Patriots 75-43 on Dec. 13 on the road. Murphy chipped in with 11 and Darlene Messem and Dominic Samuels combined for 13.
- No ECC team has challenged Kinston as well as WRH did in Teachey. Kinston held six league foes to 40 or fewer points and five to 37 or less.
- James is averaging 16.9 points as a point guard with many responsibilities beyond scoring.
- WRH was set to host its two Duplin County 2A rivals this week: East Duplin on Tuesday and James Kenan today (Thursday).
The ECC Tournament runs from Feb. 1 through Feb. 8. Kinston gets a bye through the first round, with the semifinals and finals to be played at East Duplin. The higher-seeded schools host the other first-round games. The first round of the state playoffs is Feb. 22. mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com