WALLACE — Kaymond Farrrior needed a chance and all of six carries to show he can contribute to the Wallace-Rose Hill offense.
Playing without the services of Kanye Roberts, who had ice on his left ankle at halftime, Roberts’ two long touchdown runs lifted the Bulldogs to a 38-13 win over rival James Kenan last Friday at the Jack Holley Football Complex/Thell Overman Field.
His scores and WRH’s defense against Tiger quarterback Andrew Pender were enough to spoil the return of JK coach Ken Avent Jr. to one of the best rivalries in eastern North Carolina.
But it has been a series in which WRH has dominated of late.
Even so, the win was the closest the Tigers have come since a 29-13 loss in the 2015 East Region finals.
“Let’s start with the job coach Avent has done,” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger, who guided the Bulldogs to a 1AA title in 2017. “I think they’d be 0-2 coming in here without him.
“He used some super power stuff with double wings, and that’s hard to simulate in practice. But I was proud of our defense. Our kids played hard.”
JK’s patient offensive approach and the exploits of Pender kept the Tigers within striking distance in the first half. JK was down 16-6 at the extended break but that amounted to just a 2-1 edge in touchdowns.
“We’ve got some weapons, and if you believe in what we’re doing we can win some football games,” said Avent, who won two state titles (2007, 2013) in Warsaw before stepping down from the top spot after the 2016 season
Mounting injuries
WRH limped into the game and left even more like a MASH casualty list.
Also on the bench were tackles Kevon Carr and Arrin McGee and OLB/WR Landon Likens. Place kicker/punter Lon Teachey never left the sidelines because of a back injury.
“We paid a major price for the win,” Motsinger said whose team may only have to beat Goldsboro in two weeks to claim a spot in the ECC’s in-season four-team postseason to determine which two schools will earn automatic berths in the state playoffs.
Even though Roberts left the game early he made an impact, running for two scores and 73 yards on just six totes.
Both TDs had an element of flash.
The junior carried a Tiger on his back en route to an 11-yard run, the game’s first score, and then caught the conversion pass from Xzavier Pearsall.
Roberts also had a 26-yard run on WRH’s third snap.
After the Bulldogs stopped the Tiger running backs to force a three-and-out, Roberts’ lightning struck again.
RB Antoine Montgomery ripped off a 22-yard effort to take the ball to the JK 18 and Roberts cleared his own way to the end zone by stiff-arm “tackling” the last Tiger with a chance to get him inside the 5-yard line.
He was impressive, but so was Pender, who had his number called more frequently from that point forward.
After an offensive holding penalty helped stop WRH’s next drive, Pender was the showcase performer.
James Kenan’s 10 play, 62-yard march chewed up six minutes of the second-quarter clock to effectively stop WRH’s offense by keeping it off the field.
“They did a great job stopping our six lineman, two tight end set,” Avent said. “We tried to spread them out wide a little.”
On Pender, he said, “He’s a pretty fantastic quarterback,” opening his eyes wide as if to say, “You saw what he could do.”
Everyone did and WRH had a tough time stopping Pender even though the entire crowd knew who was going to tote or throw the ball.
When Pender ran, he looked like a shifty running back. Many of his passes came when he stopped running for a fraction of a second to throw a dart.
He ran for 12 yards on first down and then hit Daniel Forcythe for another chain-moving play.
A 12-yard jaunt took the ball to the WRH 32. He converted on fourth-and-inches at the 19, and on third-and-6 from the 13 scrambled about until releasing the ball to Hayden McGee for a score.
Less than a minute before halftime, an onside kickoff was recovered by Andy Kornegay.
A pair of incompletions and an interception with 10 seconds left in the half by Farrior ended the Tigers rush.
WRH has quick start in third quarter
Farrior (6-162) hit paydirt on the sixth snap of the third quarter with a 51-yard flash to up the lead to 22-6.
Pender then had runs of 14 and 12 yards to take the ball to midfield.
WRH’s defense dug in to force a fourth-and-32 from the JK 29.
Pender’s punt was a beauty and trapped WRH at its 2-yard line.
Farrior then bolted around the right side for his 98-yard dash that stunned fans at the well-attended game.
Pearsall’s two-point conversion left JK in an inescapable 30-6 hole with more than a quarter to play.
A Chris Murphy interception foiled JK’s march on the first play of the fourth.
A 20-yard run by Pearsall set up Tyreak Cromity’s 10-yard score. He scored untouched and Farrior added the two-point conversion.
Yet Pender wasn’t finished.
He ran for 19 yards and passed to Forcythe for a first down on fourth-and-6 from the WRH 33.
His next pass covered 13 yards via Xavier Boone and brought the ball to the 7.
Pender scored from there for the final TD of the night.
Orange crush
Wallace-Rose Hill came to the field wearing new orange pants. It has a new jersey en route. No word from Motsinger on the color. The uniforms were purchased through a donation from Ryan Legg, CEO and founder of MegaCorp Logistics.
“An important part of MegaCorp’s culture is to give back to the community, and I am always thrilled whenever we are able to do so,” Legg said. I’m excited to make this donation to Wallace-Rose Hill Athletics, and I know they will continue to do great things within their sports program.”
Gridiron Notes
Pender was 8 of 16 for 73 yards through the air and ran for 138 yards on 23 carries.
Montgomery (11-81) and Pearsall (5-43) helped Farrior carry the load with Roberts unable to play.
Pender’s support was not nearly as great. Kornegay and Manny Bostic combined for just 63 yards on 21 carries.
Pender spread the ball out when passing, hitting four receivers twice.
Brayan Guardado added JK’s first PAT kick of the season after his team’s second score.
Motsinger said WRH would have to pick up its level against East Duplin this week in what became the biggest rivalry in the county since just before Avent took his head-coaching hiatus.
“Mentally we’ve got to be more prepared to play,” he said. “We can’t have a JV mindset in a varsity world.”
That game won’t count in determining the ECC’s Final Four, but it is key for WRH to play well against an ED club that is 0-3, yet had chances to win all three games late.
ED might have to upend Clinton to gain a berth in the first-ever league playoff.
WRH faces Goldsboro a week after its clash with the Panthers.
The Bulldogs took care of business last Friday, while the Tigers made a statement that they are returning to their old form under Avent.