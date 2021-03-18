ROSEBORO— The North Duplin football team’s offense scored enough to beat Lakewood last Friday night.
In fact, the Rebels cranked out 311 yards on the ground, which produced five touchdowns.
But two defensive plays helped preserve a 35-34 Carolina 1A Conference win for North Duplin (2-1, 1-0 CC) over the Leopards (0-3, 0-1).
The second was the biggest as Lakewood rallied from a 14-point deficit with two fourth-quarter scores.
A 50-yard rumble by Leopard quarterback Kollin Hunter with 1:16 to play set up a dramatic two-point conversion.
Lakewood sent running back Tillyon Williams on a jet sweep, but the Rebels stuffed the senior, who fumbled the ball.
“We felt they would go to their best runner and perhaps even that play,” said ND coach Hugh Martin. “Our linebacker and cornerback come up well to limit his chance to get outside, and the rest of the defense ran to the ball.”
The Rebels defense also came through early in the fourth and had a bit of fortune as Matt Wilkins recovered a fumble at the 1-yard line as Lakewood was about to score to tie the game or take the lead.
Wilkins blocked two punts in his previous game, a 49-16 triumph over Jones Senior the week before on the same field.
“We played pretty good defense aside from giving up a couple of big plays,” Martin said. “We don’t give those plays up, and it’s a different game.”
No victory over Lakewood seems to come easy.
“The nature of North Duplin and Lakewood is it’s always physical,” Martin said. “We play a physical style offensively, trying to run the ball without passing it much.
“We had some stops, with the one late being the biggest. But we gave up a score on a play where we had the runner and he reversed his field, and another off a kick return.”
ND got out of the blocks quickly behind freshman Dujuan Armwood, who ran for 234 yards on 32 carries and scored four times.
“We played exceptionally well early,” Martin said. “We went right down and scored.
Armwood intercepted a Hunter pass and five plays later scored from the 10.
But a special teams’ snooze made it 7-all as Trye White danced his way 75 yards on the ensuing kickoff.
Armwood’s 11-yard scamper came with 2:22 left, and after Saul Mendoza’s PAT, ND was ready to settle in.
But Williams had a senior moment to remember, going 64 yards on the first play from scrimmage. A missed conversion left ND with a 14-13 lead.
ND kept Hunter and Williams at bay in the second quarter.
Mendoza scored from the 7 on the eighth play of a 51-yard drive to up the margin to 21-13.
North Duplin’s attempt to run away from Lakewood in the third quarter was short-lived.
Hunter, who was 9 of 13 for 85 yards, hit Trey White for a 7-yard TD, and the conversion run by Hunter tied it at 21-21.
Armwood was hardly done.
He scored from the 8 with 4:25 to play in the third. Mendoza and Kyle Holland came up with runs of seven and six yards on the 8-play, 55-yard march.
Mendoza’s PAT was blocked and ND led 27-21.
ND needed just eight more snaps to go in front by 14 points.
A 99-yard drive was accented by Armwood’s 44-yard scoring sprint and Holland’s two-point push.
ND had a chance to run the ball to end the game following Hunter’s TD throw with 4:55 to play.
The Rebels ran seven plays and punted.
Rebel Lines
Mendoza (8-30), Holland (3-25) and Eli Morrisey (9-27) all hekped keep the Rebel offense purring.
Armwood had five scores against Jones Senior and has 472 yards in three games.
“We’ve still got things to put in offensively,” Martin said. “We’ve got a young group and very limited amount of practice time due to the coronavirus.”
While the score was close, Lakewood had four turnovers and ND just one.
Lakewood’s big plays accounted for a considerable amount of its 366 yards of total offense.
Lakewood had more penalties (8-55) but for less yards than ND (6-70).
The Rebels host Union (0-2) on Thursday in their third Thursday game of the campaign. They have two more Thursday encounters.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at H.E. Grubbs Field.
ND’s final home game is eight days later against Princeton.
Road trips to Rosewood (April 1) and Hobbton (April 8) close out the regular season.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com