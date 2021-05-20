CLINTON — Nick Cavenaugh was beginning to feel comfortable on the mound.
Even after missing his last season, when the COVID-19 pandemic stopped his left arm and bat.
Logan Brown missed what could have been a banner campaign for him in 2020.
But the right-hander is finding his senior season could make up for his absence on the bump.
The East Duplin hurlers pitched a combined no-hitter over Clinton on Tuesday last week, with Brown tossing the final four outs during a 3-0 shutout in Beulaviille.
“I know Clinton’s playing some freshmen now, but a couple of them play the game very well — yet no-hitting anyone is big,” said ED coach Brandon Thigpen. “It was a huge week for us. With the season shortened, there’s no room for error.”
Cavenaugh struck out 10 and walked three. Brown mopped up because Cavenuagh reached the NCHSAA limit of 105 pitches.
Brown needed just seven deliveries to end it.
Three errors also made the workload heavier for Cavenaugh.
“Sixteen or less pitches an inning is our goal,” Thipgen said.
Yet the entire defense is responsible for an increase in pitches, Thigpen said.
“Our pitchers have to get ahead and stay ahead in the count,” he said. “We have to stay away from three-ball counts.
“Our defense also has to play well to not extend an inning. And when our pitchers have long counts it also tends to have a defense play from the back of its heels.”
Thigpen, though, is picking apart the details as the Panthers (3-2, 3-1) play five two-game series with East Central 2A Conference schools in a 14-game regular season.
Brown knocked in one of ED’s three third-inning runs and Cavenuagh and Dylan Bond plated the other two.
Dark Horse pitcher Payson King limited ED to three hits the rest of the way, striking out six and walking two.
“Their pitcher threw 93 pitches, even though it shows you where we’d like to be on the pitch count,” Thigpen said. “We need to get better making routine 6-3 plays, routine 4-3 and 5-3 plays (infield ground outs).”
Three nights later, the Panthers had monster innings in the third and sixth to pound Clinton 19-4.
Brown whiffed three and only walked two in his four-inning stint on the Dark Horses’ hill.
He gave up a pair of earned runs in the opening frame as Clinton tied it 2-2 after ED had jumped in front early by scoring in textbook-style.
Leadoff hitter Brady Johnson bunted his way aboard and jogged home on a triple by Cavenaugh. Brown followed with a run-scoring hit.
“Brady put that bunt in the perfect spot and made a couple of really good catches in center field,” Thipgen said. “Nick shoots one into the gap and Logan comes through and just like that it’s 2.0.”
A two-wave avalanche followed as the Panthers put seven runs on the board in the third to go in front 9-2.
A nine-run push in the fifth ended it early via the 10-run mercy rue after Clinton fell short of extending it with two runs in the home half of the frame.
ED teed off for 14 hits on four Dark Horse pitchers. Senior Adam Daw made it two outs before giving up three runs. Jeffrey Arnette was good for an inning and three runs, and Dawon Smith gave up six runs and got five outs.
Alex Evans’ two innings yielded three runs for ED, which had 16 RBI by nine players.
Logan Brown and freshman third baseman Zack Brown each drove in four runs.
Catcher Chase Pierce doubled in two runs and Jackson Gause likewise had a pair of RBI.
Johnson, Cavenaugh, Jordan Bond and Brecken Bowles each delivered at the plate to knock in a run.
King had three of Clinton’s five hits.
Dugout Chatter
Logan Brown, an imposing 6-foot-4 pitcher, has seven strikeouts and four walks in eight innings this season.
Cavenaugh has 18 Ks and seven walks in 10.2 innings.
Cavenaugh and Johnson are leading the way in a couple of offensive categories.
Cavenaugh (.400) and Johnson (.275) have six hits apiece. Cavenaugh and Zack Brown (.364) have both scored six times.
Logan Brown (.294) is tops in RBI with eight.
Bowles, a sophomore shortstop, is hitting .333.
ED has a team batting average of .294 with 21 walks and 19 strikeouts.
Cavenaugh has three of ED’s four extra-base hits.
The Panthers’ 15 errors are also a sign they need to clean up things on the defensive end.
ED was to host James Kenan (0-4) on Tuesday and is set to travel to Warsaw on Thursday for a scheduled 6:30 p.m. start.
The Tigers were off for 11 days before welcoming their Duplin County rival.
Midway (6-0, 4-0) is on the runway for a two-game set with ED the following week.
The Panthers finish the regular season against Goldsboro (3-3, 3-3).
It all passes that quickly, and a couple losses could end hopes of making the 2A state tournament field.