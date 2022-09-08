WARSAW – James Kenan won its third straight game to open a season for the first time since 2015 last Friday night with a 46-26 big start/late pullaway past Eastern Wayne (1-2) at Bill Taylor Field.

But not before the intense competition was marred by a benches-clearing squabble late in the third quarter that saw JK second-year head coach Tim Grady disqualified from the rest of the game.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com