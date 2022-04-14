TEACHEY – Jalen James is a skilled basketball player who plays with a zeal and thirst for victory.
The point/shooting guard also delivers in the paint and has a drive that steers the ship for Wallace-Rose Hill.
The do-it-all junior is Mr. Basketball for 2021–22.
James was the clear-cut selection for the honor as no county player could match his stats or control the pace of a game like him.
His play guided WRH to a 17-6 season and helped his coach, former ACC point guard Ervin Murray, to Duplin’s Elite Coach of the Year.
Two of his teammates – Tyler Murphy and Kendall Cave – plus James Kenan’s Andrew Pender and East Duplin’s Brecken Bowles – make up the three-junior, two-senior first team.
WRH’s Xzavier Pearsall and JK’s Jamaury Coe lead the second team that includes North Duplin’s Dujuan Armwood, JK’s Mason Brown and East Duplin’s Daunte Hall. All five are underclassmen, which could mean hoops will be on the rise in the county next season, even as three schools played close to .500 ball this past winter.
Coach of the Year
Ervin Murray,
Wallace-Rose Hill
Murray was the runaway winner. As a point forward, he led WRH to a 31-0 mark and the 2A state title in 1998. In 2020-21, he shared the COY honor with James Kenan’s Taylor Jones in that COVID-19 shortened season.
He fended off a push by 1A North Duplin coach Jeff Byrd, who guided his alma mater to a 10-14 mark, their most wins since the early 2000s. They also elevated to 5-5 in the Carolina 1A Conference.
Murray is 39-20 in three seasons at the Bulldog helm after taking over for Steve Robinson, who went 417-186 in 23 years at WRH and 596-299 in 35 seasons overall in boys and girls hoops at four schools.
These Bulldogs’ 17-6 campaign is the best since Robinson’s 2016 squad went 18-8. WRH also won Robinson’s second state crown in 2006.
Murray’s 2021-22 team won 11 of 12 after a 2-2 start, with half of its total losses coming to ECC champ Kinston in close affairs. They also went 10-2 in the conference, second to the Vikings (12-0).
Four of the Bulldog starters played extensive minutes and Murray’s chess game produced contributions from a number of bench players.
WRH was 5-0 against Duplin County teams, whipping JK and ED twice and ND once.
The Bulldogs toppled Red Springs in the first round of the playoffs but fell in the second round to St. Paul (22-6), which advanced to the fourth round.
Murray wants to return WRH to its glory days when the Bulldogs won 20 games in nine of 10 seasons between 1998 and 2007. They were 19-5 in 2000.
He laid the first foundation block in the COVID-19 campaign two seasons ago and the second one this past winter.
Mr. Basketball
Jalen James,
Junior, Guard,
Wallace-Rose Hill
Jalen James was a top running back and basketball player in middle school, but decided to specialize in hoops. His backfield counterpart the early years was Kanye Roberts, who set a Duplin County rushing record last fall en route to the 2A finals and a scholarship to Appalachian State.
James, a first-team all-county selection as a junior when he averaged 12.2 points per game, made a wise decision. He averaged a Duplin high 16.1 points this past winter, but it was his all-around game that was most impressive. He could rebound on both ends, run the floor and play both the point and shooting guard spot, and drift into small forward territory as well. WRH does not keep statistics other than points.
“From where I sit it’s a deserving honor because he’s also the hardest-working player in the county,” coach Murray said. “He did whatever needed to be done and willed us to wins. He has the hunger, drive and dedication and you can see the competitiveness in his demeanor.”
James’ unselfish play set up scoring for Tyler Murphy and Kendall Cave in the paint, yet when the situation arose he was ready to be the go-to player in the half-court set.
No other player on the first team touched the all-around game of James, although JK’s Pender might have been the closest match.
FIRST TEAM
Andrew Pender,
Senior, Guard,
James Kenan
Pender averaged 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals – and like James scored when others could not.
He was a second team pick as a junior. The three-sport athlete was the MVP of the football team and Duplin’s Elite Heart of a Champion Award on the gridiron. He’s also second in hits as a middle infielder on the Tigers’ 9-3 baseball team.
Tyler Murphy,
Senior, Center,
Wallace-Rose Hill
Murphy provided rebounds and toughness inside and a solid mid-range jump shot. He averaged 10.8 points and likely near that many boards.
Brecken Bowles,
Junior, Forward
East Duplin
Baseball may be his best sport, but Bowles can’t be overlooked on the court because of his ability to score and rebound.
The junior averaged 13.9 points and 5.1 rebounds after playing just nine games in 2020-21 and averaging 4.2 points. With Bowles as a threat, East Duplin went 11-13 overall and 6-6 in ECC play.
Kendall Cave,
Junior, Forward,
Wallace-Rose Hill
Cave averaged 12.9 points and was a solid rebounder, excellent passer and a good defender.
He’s also a heady player – on inbound passes, making sharp cuts in the lane, running the floor and lofting outlet passes to start fast breaks.
He’ll no doubt take on a bigger role next winter with the absence of Murphy.
SECOND TEAM
Jamaury Coe,
Sophomore, Forward,
James Kenan
Coe started slowly, yet finished like a race horse smelling the finish line.
He average 9.2 points and 7.1 boards, but went for 15.1 points in his last seven games.
Look for the sophomore to excel at his expanded role next season with his silky smooth jump shot and knack for locating the ball.
Xzavier Pearsall,
Junior, Guard,
Wallace-Rose Hill
Pearsall, the quarterback on the Bulldogs football team that advanced to the 2A finals, averaged 7.3 points. He handled and shot the rock and is a 3-point threat when left in the open.
Dujuan Armwood,
Sophomore, Guard,
North Duplin
Armwood averaged 15.3 points for a Rebels’ team whose 10-14 record included at least three last-second heartbreakers that would have gotten the Rebels closer to .500.
Mason Brown,
Junior, Forward,
James Kenan
Brown was perhaps the most underrated player in the county. He averaged 6.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 2.9 assists.
Daunte Hall,
Junior, Guard,
East Duplin
Hall averaged 9.9 points and was the Panthers’ best ball hander.
Honorable Mention
Wallace-Rose Hill: Keion Pickett (3.1 points, good ball handler, smart player); North Duplin: Donavan Armwood (9.3 ppg as a freshman) and Levi George (6.5 ppg, good defender and rebounder); East Duplin: Chase Pierce (7.3 ppg, came to team after the new year and provided a spark); and James Kenan: Andrew Kornegay (10.1 ppg., 3.7 assists, 2.9 steals).