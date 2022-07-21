BEULAVILLE – Blake Lanier was a key member of one the best basketball teams at East Duplin.
And even though that was more than a decade ago, he bleeds Panther blue on a daily basis.
Lanier, who has coached the boys’ basketball team the past three seasons, will perform double-duty during the first academic semester as the new boys’ soccer coach.
He got a jump-start on the soccer pitch by leading the team in its final five games in 2021.
“While a relative short period, I felt like we communicated really well, and that they responded to me,” Lanier said. “They tried things I wanted to change. I want to play possession soccer, but all that is to be determined after we start to practice and evaluate everything.”
Lanier was a star guard on ED’s 2009 basketball team that won 21 games and advanced to the East Region final in 2009. He then went on to play at Methodist University in Fayetteville.
But Lanier also played four seasons of soccer for Joey Jones at East Duplin. Jones, who stepped away as the head coach of the boys team three seasons ago, will be an assistant. Kevin Whitehurst and former Panther Quinton Bass will also help out this fall.
East Duplin could be due for a big season if history repeats itself.
The Panthers went 24-2 in 2011 and had five winning seasons before breaking out again to a 21-4 season in 2017, which was five years from the opening kickoff for the 2022 season.
Key returning players could include Darwin Bonilla (13 goals), Victor Campos and juniors Lazaro Rayes, Arello Robero, Oscar Flores, Marvin Sanchez and goalie Alan Guerrero.
East Duplin has been competitive since going 16-7-2 in 2018, but has not had a winning season. It went 9-11-1 in 2019, 5-6-1 in Covid-shortened 2020 and 10-11-2 last fall.
Lanier, who will keep his head basketball duties, left his job as the finance director at Bill Carone Ford in Wallace to teach business at East Duplin last January, knows his new position is still about making connections with players.
“You look at the world and see the happiest people are those who give to other people, whether it’s their time or money” Lanier said. “There’s something fulfilling to help people. I was fortunate enough to have people there for me, and I want to be there for others. We need people to care, whether it’s coaches, teachers or players.”
The 31-year-old Lanier is optimistic about the upcoming season.
“The competition has picked up in the region and in Duplin County with successful programs at James Kenan (three time ECC champ) and Wallace-Rose Hill,” he said. “It won’t be easy. Even in the best seasons you need a bit of luck because in soccer you can control the play and possession and still not score or win a given game.”
The Panthers did not suffer a conference loss in 2011 and 2016 and were 11-1 in loop play in 2015. Yet ED is 15-17-2 in the ECC and 24-28-3 overall the previous three seasons.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com