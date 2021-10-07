BEULAVILLE – In the preseason, Battle Holley said defense was the strength of his team, although he expected the offensive line to surpass the “D” some time during the season.
East Duplin showed signs of both Friday night in holding down Kinston long enough to give the offense a chance to win it late.
The net result was a 16-play, eight-minute, 15-second drive that chewed up all but 21 seconds of the fourth-quarter clock for a 31-27 win over the Vikings.
Avery Gaby’s touchdown with 26.5 seconds left and interception with 12 seconds remaining sealed it.
The win was the fourth straight for the Panthers (5-1, 2-1).
Kinston (5-1, 1-1), which suffered its first loss, trailed 24-13 after Gaby scored his second of three touchdowns.
But the Vikings came back behind the passing of Messiah Semndaia (14-21, 205 yards, 2 TDs) and passing and catching of Calvin Holloway (55-yard TD pass, 3 catches for 65) and receiving of Corion Baker, who had six catches for 163 yards and all three TD receptions.
Kinston led 27-21 a few seconds shy of the 11-minute mark of the fourth.
And it looked bad after a fumble on second down forced a third-and-12, and a fake punt on fourth down gave Kinston the ball at the ED 46.
But three snaps later, Jackson Gause intercepted a pass to set up the Panthers for a drive to victory.
Gaby, who ran for 148 yards, and Drew Henderson (9-49) carried the bulk of the load during the march as ED moved the chains three times on second down and three times on third down to move to a fourth-and-1 from the 9. Then quarterback Nick Cavenaugh drew the defense offsides with his cadence.
Gaby scored from the 1 two plays later. Then he sniffed out a screen pass from his linebacker spot for his interception with Kinston at its own 46.
ED’s offensive line worked overtime when it counted the most.
Yet nothing went right in the first quarter, nearly from the get-go.
Holloway’s halfback pass to Baker on the first snap went for a 54-yard score and a 6-0 lead.
ED’s first series ended after a delay of game penalty and fumble on third-and-11 that Kinston recovered.
Kinston nearly scored six plays later, but Drew Henderson and Daunte Hall made huge hits on Semndaia on fourth-and-goal from the 7.
Two Panther penalties and a fumble told the story of ED’s next possession. The Panthers ended an awful quarter by fumbling the ball away.
Yet ED’s defense answered the call as Braxton Brown and Chris Martin sacked Semndaia.
But the Vikings went 35 yards via two big pass plays, and Semndaia scored from the 1 to build a 13-0 advantage.
Five plays later, ED faced a fourth-and-7 from their own 33.
Panther coach Battle Holley gambled and Nick Cavenaugh fired a great pass and Kade Kennedy made a great catch for a score to make it 13-7 following Darwin Bonilla’s PAT.
ED stopped Kinston two more times in the second quarter. The second stop included sacks by Franklin Armstrong and Jesse Clinesmith. Kennedy made an interception and ED was in business at the Kinston 10.
Gaby scored from the 6 two plays later as the Panthers went in front 14-13 with 2:38 to play before halftime.
A Jackson Gause interception gave ED another scoring chance late in the second quarter.
Bonilla’s 31-yard field goal cleared the upright with 5.5 seconds left and the Panthers led 17-13 at the break after getting outplayed for at least the first 15 minutes.
Kinston was held to just 12 rushing yards and 146 through the air.
Kennedy and Martin put Kinston “behind the chains” after ED’s first possession of the third quarter ended in a three-and-out.
ED got the ball back near midfield and looked like it would break the game open.
Gaby ripped 18 yards on a trap play and then 18 more for a score on the fourth play of the drive sending ED in front 24-13.
It was the first time this season Kinston had played from behind and the Vikings reacted like champs, scoring twice within a three-minute period.
Gaby, who had to leave the game after an apparent injury on defense, returned for the final drive.
This game no doubt reminded many of the only other game between the schools, in a second-round playoff in 2009, when Battle Holley was coaching the Vikings. In that one, his Kinston team made the key plays and won 17-14 on a field goal in the final seconds.
Midway air attack
next test for ED
East Duplin was slated for an open date this Friday before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the Panthers to miss a date with Richlands.
So Holley, who is ED’s athletics director, dialed up the hot line and found Pender and then Midway as a fill-in for the open date on Friday.
The Raiders, a member of the ECC until this season, beat the Panthers 42-41 in the spring in a wild game that cost ED a chance at making the state playoffs in a reduced-field bracket.
Midway is 4-1 and has a passing attack that is relentless.
QB Wyatt Holland is 52 for 75 for 996 yards. He has 17 TD tosses and just one interception on his card.
Top targets include Nate Smith (18-402, 7 TDs), Casey Culbreth (14-291, 5 TDs) and Josh Lupo (5-77, 3 TDs).
Trey Galloway’s 410 rushing yards pace the Raider running game, which is a counter to their many ways to throw the football.
But where was the defense?
Midway beat Hobbton 80-73 on opening night and lost to South Brunswick the following week 33-0.
Next came solid wins over Lakewood (42-12), Red Springs (49-22) and Richlands (33-13).
Further down the road
The Panthers get back into ECC play with games against North Lenoir on Oct. 8, South Lenoir on Oct. 15. Then they play at Wallace-Rose Hill on Oct. 22 before closing the league season against Southwest Onslow in Beulaville.
Theory would suggest three league wins would get the Panthers into the 2A playoffs. Four wins would capture the ECC regular season title and an automatic berth in the playoffs with a higher seed.
ED had a losing record (3-4) in the 2020 campaign, which was postponed to last winter/early spring because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the only season Holley is under .500 during his career.
His overall record in his 14th season is 117-50 (.701), including 86-40 (.683) at East Duplin. He coached a season at WRH in 2007 (9-4) and two at Kinston in 2008-09 22-6.
Panther Paws
Both teams struggled on third- and fourth-down chances. Kinston was 4 for 10 on third down and ED 3 for 16. Kinston failed to convert two fourth-down plays, while ED was 2 for 9 on fourth down.
The Panthers led in time of possession by nearly eight minutes. Kinston had 10 penalties for 76 yards and ED eight for 45 yards. ED had several fumbles and muffs and enough flags at the wrong time to force longer than average distances on second and third down situations.
Gaby needs 152 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. He has 848 yards with 103 carries for an 8.2 per-carry average. He’s scored 13 times running and twice as a receiver (3-51).
Henderson has 373 yards and four scores. Cavenaugh had his sixth TD pass of the season.
Braxton Brown leads ED in tackles with 44. Gause has 42, Josh Cottle 31, Kennedy 30, Zack Brown 25, Gaby and Daunte Hall 24 apiece. Hall’s two interceptions are a team high.
Bonilla, who also plays soccer, is 26 of 30 on PATs and 3 of 3 on field goals.