RICHLANDS – A rising Richlands football team gave its seniors something to remember Friday night that went beyond flowers and a walk to the center of the field with their parents.

Owen Simco scored three times, brother Caleb and Mekhi Mack added scores, while CJ McDonald had a pair of interceptions and Andon Wilges and Julian Thiel added picks as Richlands dusted Dixon 49-0 for a share of the Coastal 3A Conference title with West Carteret and White Oak. All had 4-1 league marks.

