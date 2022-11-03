...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 AM
EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 4 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EDT Friday to 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
RICHLANDS – A rising Richlands football team gave its seniors something to remember Friday night that went beyond flowers and a walk to the center of the field with their parents.
Owen Simco scored three times, brother Caleb and Mekhi Mack added scores, while CJ McDonald had a pair of interceptions and Andon Wilges and Julian Thiel added picks as Richlands dusted Dixon 49-0 for a share of the Coastal 3A Conference title with West Carteret and White Oak. All had 4-1 league marks.
It’s the first conference title for the Wildcats since 2001 to put a star beside Senior Night.
“I’m happy that our kids got a share of the title, and it’s pretty remarkable considering where this group started,” said third-year coach Pat Byrd, whose team went 0-8 last season during a campaign in which he played swarms of underclassmen.
“We had an interception and fumble on a kickoff, but a lot of big plays. Plus, we played a lot of people and had no significant injuries.”
Byrd hinted his team might have slightly overlooked winless Dixon, but got over that via a number of factors. They included a stingy Wildcat defense that limited the Bulldogs to a paltry 3 yards on the ground. Leading the charge up front were linemen Zarion Walters, CJ Marra and Xavien Tolbert.
“Our defense is really the heartbeat of this team,” Byrd said. “A lot of teams are going to struggle against that front three. We can also slide CJ (McDonald) in there to cause more problems.”
It was the Wildcats’ second shutout this season. They whitewashed Croatan 30-0 on Oct. 7, and limited White Oak to seven points the previous Friday.
Yet Byrd said the defense has plenty of room for improvement as Bulldog QB Ray Swaney hit on 11 of 24 for 119 yards.
“I don’t really think we played good pass defense,” he said. “and I don’t think we tackled well on the perimeter, which has been a concern all year long. Our DBs have to play more physical, all of which are things to grow from.
“We were a hair flat early and had three touchdowns called back, two from holding calls and another when they said our receiver (McDonald, who had a 43-yard pick-six on the other side of the ball) pushed off, which I really didn’t agree with. This game was about doing what we had to do and getting more consistent to be ready for the playoffs.”
Learning to recover
One of the positives of the season has been Richlands’ recovering from bad losses.
After getting drubbed 55-0 by East Duplin (the No. 2 seed in the 2A East playoffs), the Wildcats gave Princeton (No. 1 seed in 1A East) all it wanted for three-plus quarters but fell 43-23.
After a 24-2 loss to West Carteret, Richlands responded by dominating all three phases of the game to whip White Oak 25-8.
An opening loss to South Brunswick (30-10) was followed by a 7-6 win over Southwest Onslow to break a 32-year skid against the Wildcats’ older and more established county brother.
Trip to Durham
Richlands (6-4) was given the third seed from the Coastal Conference, which equated into a No. 24 seed in the 3A East and will travel to face No. 9 Southern Durham (6-4) on Friday.
Three of the Spartans’ losses this season were to to 4A schools – Hillside (10-0), Wake Forest (8-2) and Leesville Road (8-2). Their only other setback was a 7-6 heartbreaker to South Granville.
Southern Durham quarterback Jordan McClure is averaging 228 passing yards per game and uses a wide variety of targets for a program steeped in winning.
Additionally, playing on the Spartans’ gridiron also creates challenges for visiting teams.