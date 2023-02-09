WALLACE – It’s been a tough season for Duplin County’s three teams in the East Central 2A Conference.
James Kenan appears to need a miracle to extend its season to the playoffs with a 7-14 overall and 1-9 ECC slate.
Wallace-Rose Hill had turned itself around but lost a pair of games last week and is 9-7 overall and 4-5 in league play.
East Duplin split a pair of ECC tilts and stood 6-10 and 4-5.
Yet this week WRH travels to both of its rivals and could go over the .500 mark in ECC play. The Bulldogs go to JK on Tuesday and ED tonight (Thursday).
ED could likewise climb to about the .500 level, but would have to whip Southwest Onslow (12-9, 8-2).
Each team has to face its own difficulties this season. WRH and ED both got late starts because of football success.
JK has an influx of sophomores and freshmen and injuries have played a part of its struggles.
Yet the matchups this week will likely bring out the competitive energies, especially in rivalry games against their Duplin neighbors.
Here’s how the threesome made out last week.
Home better than
road for Panthers
East Duplin and North Lenoir (10-11,6-4) played a barn-burner on Dec.16 in Beulaville as the Panthers registered a 60-54 victory less than a week after the football team won the state 2A championship.
The story flipped last Tuesday in LaGrange when the Hawks clubbed the Panthers 85-54. ED was playing without all-county first-teamer Brecken Bowles, who was injured in a game against SWO the previous week.
Still, the struggle was real for coach Blake Lanier’s club.
The Hawks went up 46-25 at halftime after a 27-11 explosion in the second quarter. It didn’t get any better in the second half, although more competitive than the second quarter as NL had an answer or two for every ED score.
Daunte Hall paced the Panthers’ attack with 12, Teyshawn Johnson had 11, Jeremiah Judge 10, Mason Marshburn eight and Jesse Clinesmith four, with a team-high seven rebounds.
The pain turned to gain on Friday when ED slipped past South Lenoir 52-48.
Clinesmith came up big with a season-high 18 points. Nizaya Hall added 12 and Daunte Hall 11.
-Yet the game was close throughout, as ED led 24-21 at halftime and 44-43 after three complete.
Bulldogs lose
heartbreaker
WRH felt it should have beaten Trask last Wednesday in Rocky Point.
That only made the Bulldogs feel worse driving home with a 61-60 setback.
Titan Sherod scored nine of his 14 points in the second half and teammate Myron McKoy drilled in nine of his 11 in the same time frame. Jamiel Davis had 11, with seven coming in the first half.
Trask went on a 22-10 tear in front of its home crowd to wipe out a lead WRH had through the first three quarters.
The Bulldogs’ Jalen James fired in 21 points, Irving Brown 11 and Luke Wells and Bubba Lamb five apiece.
Friday night was more of a nightmare, as a trip to league-leading Kinston (18-4, 10-1) resulted in a 72-58 loss despite 14 points from James, 12 via Love and 11 from Lamb.
Jaylen Cobb banged home 23, including 16 in the second half, and Horace Smith matched his game total and had 13 in the final two quarters.
The Vikings broke it open with a 24-13 third-quarter rush.
Tigers lineups
show consistency
James Kenan coach Taylor Jones has experimented with an array of lineups this season.
The Tigers clicked on Friday, but still came up short to North Lenoir 49-39.
“I felt like we played our most complete game of the season,” Jones said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well but we were relentless on the defensive end and I was very proud of our guys.
“We got down 15-2 at the start and were knocked back by the speed and physicality on the road. After a couple of timeouts to get our guys refocused, I thought we began to play much better.
“By the half we were down 8 and we had the game down to 4 with 3 minutes to play. We never could completely find a rhythm however and as a result, we missed shots and they made their free throws to close us out.”
Mason Brown netted seven points, eight rebounds and five blocks, while Tyquise Wilson and Zarmarion Smith had seven and six points, respectively.
Jamaury Cole added five markers, four assists and seven boards.
In fact, JK played well on Tuesday during a 60-40 loss to Kinston.
Brown filled up the stat sheet with seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Smith had seven points and several players in the rotations had between three and five points.
“Our boys are beginning to play much better basketball now that we have been able to build some consistency in lineups,” Jones said. “This past week was almost like we were in November beginning again while everyone else has had an entire season to build on. With that being said we were tough and relentless at two places that were filled with very talented teams.”