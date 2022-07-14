BOONE – While Duplin County doesn’t have a hot-line or pipeline to Appalachian State, three football players are the start of a beautiful relationship.
A pair of Beualville natives and one from Wallace have gone from two of the best small-town football programs in the state to N.C.’s best college team year in and year out for the past decade-and-a-half.
Two of the players are at the tail end of their careers with diplomas within sight, while another has just run to the Mountaineers.
On the move
Catching up with a college athlete isn’t easy. They always have something going on. Work. Practice. Class. Homework. Lifting weights. This repeating cycle never seems to be fully understood by the public, who tend to think college life is about parties, dates and all things fun.
“It’s not all peaches and cream,” said Dorian Pickett last Thursday while taking a morning call from his routine. “Things are going well but there’s always somewhere I have to be or something I have to be doing.
“That’s just how it is.”
Pickett and fellow East Duplin grad Jordan Mitchell have been at Appalachian State since graduating in 2018. This year its arch rival Wallace-Rose Hill running back Kanye Roberts, has become a “Friend of Yosef,” joining the Panther duo by having “a heart of gold.”
“it’s a really nice place, and a place that wants its small-town college football.” Pickett said. “I think me and Jordan will get a lot more burn (playing time) this year. We had two guys playing in their sixth year and one in his fifth (last season).”
Pickett, a two-time Duplin’s Elite All-County first-team lineman in 2016 and ’17, and linebacker/running back Mitchell, the Defensive MVP in the same season, helped guide the Panthers to a school-record 15-1 mark with a 16-14 loss in the 2AA finals to Lenoir Hibriten in ED’s only state final at UNC’s Kenan Stadium.
“This year they’ve got me playing all over the D-line,” Pickett said. “I go from nose guard to end. I’ve learned a lot of good technique.”
The son of Darnell and Theresa Pickett will earn his B.S. in Supply Chain Logistics in December.
Mitchell could get more playing time as he is second on the depth chart at linebacker.
“I probably could have been higher had I avoided an injury,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell tore his plantar plate in his foot and did not play for the Mountaineers last fall when Appalachian State went 10-4 and played in the Boca Raton Bowl.
But he played in 10 games in 2020, 13 in 2019 and two in his first season.
“Both of us had good spring seasons,” Mitchell said. “We love it here and feel it was a good decision. This is definitely a football school known for bringing home championships.”
Mitchell is in the middle of his senior internship in construction management.
Playing another season is still up in the air for both players.
The twosome watched Javonte Williams run Wallace-Rose Hill to a 2A title at Kenan Stadium on a cold, snow-flurry day in Chapel Hill. That game followed East Duplin’s narrow loss in the 2AA final on the same turf.
Williams went on to All-ACC fame at UNC and is entering his second season for the NFL’s Denver Broncos.
Ironically, East Duplin beat WRH that season, holding Williams in check enough to log a 14-12 win. It was the lone setback in WRH’s 15-win campaign.
Roberts runs
to mountains
Roberts started his journey the following season at WRH by rushing for 1,382 yards as a freshman.
He became an iconic player, especially after a senior season that saw him run for a national high 3,011 yards and 62 touchdowns. He is Duplin County’s all-time leading career rusher with 7,218 yards.
That alone speaks volumes on the hallowed fields of a county that thrives on using the run- and deception-happy Wing-T offense.
Pickett, Mitchell, Williams and Roberts are Duplin County football brothers.
“We’ve hung out together whenever we could, the last time was probably at Javonte’s draft party,” Pickett said.
Roberts ran for 1,558 yards and 19 scores his sophomore season, but “just” 867 yards in eight games after an ankle injury and shortened pandemic schedules curtailed his output as a junior.
Yet getting on the field could be a tough proposition for him as a Mountaineer freshman.
“Some really good, experienced running backs here, it could be hard for him to get touches,” Mitchell said. “But next year and in the future I see him as a No. 1 back.
“He made a good decision to come here.”
ASU sophomore RB Nate Noel (1,153 yards) and junior Cameron People (942) had 356 of the team’s 567 carries last season. Three other players – QB Chase Brice, RBs Daetrick Harrington and Anderson Castle — accounted for 164 totes and 724 yards.
Winning tradition,
player advancement
App State LB DeMaro Jackson was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, while WR/PR Thomas Hennigan (Vikings), CB Shaun Jolly (Browns), WR Corey Sutton (Lions), DE Demetrius Taylor (Lions), WR Jalen Virgil (Broncos) and WR Malik Williams (Bills) inked free agent deals.
The Mountaineers have gone 64-10 since 2015 with six bowl wins in seven tries.
Yet its biggest win nationally came in 2007 when the Mountaineers beat No. 5 Michigan 34-32.
History followed in a big way.
The Mountaineers host UNC during its season opener on Sept. 3 and the following week travel to College Station to take on Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M club that went 8-4 last fall.
Apps’ defensive back Steven Jones Jr. is on the Walter Camp Preseason All-American list after nabbing five interceptions and a nation-high three pick-six returns to land on the Camp second team at the end of the 2021 season.
Duplin players
with college and
pro connections
At least seven other Duplin-area players are on college rosters this fall. They include: ED’s Laquan Brown (Barton), WRH’s Cameren Dalrymple (Navy), Johnnie Glaspie (Fayetteville State), Nick Dobson (NC A&T), Lon Teachey (Mars Hill) and Harrells Christian’s Devin Gardner (NC State).
Players to have played in the NFL include: ED’s Greg Peterson (Bucs, Jags, Washington), JK’s Sam Aiken (Browns, Pats, Bills), Richlands’ Charlie Rich (Lions) and Mario Williams (Texans, Bills, Dolpins), Wallace’s Wray Carlton (Bills) and Nate Irving (Broncos) and North Duplin’s Ralph Britt (Steelers).
JK’s Marcelias Sutton played professionally for about a decade overseas. Wallace’s Jimmy Jerome was an All-American receiver at UNC but died in a car crash before his tryout with the Lions.
