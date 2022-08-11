CALYPSO – They were bashers.
“We can hit, one through 12,” said coach Brandon Powers.
He was talking about his Duplin County 12U Dixie Youth All-Stars, who capped two months of summer softball with a runner-up finish at the Ponytail X-Play World Series in Ball, La.
Yet they found times to joke around, smelling the roses after each win.
They had an ace pitcher (Grace Higginbotham) and a catcher (Presley Powers) who was an emotional leader.
And there were nicknames.
“JoJo” (Jovie Hall) made big defensive plays in right field and delivered clutch hits.
“Moo” (Maggie Brown) was the most consistent hitter from beginning to end.
“So” (Sofia Jones) was a dynamic cleanup hitter who was also a key hurler in the circle.
And that’s just a small taste.
About half the team were members of the previous summer’s squad, which landed in third place at the same tournament.
About half of this year’s team is slated to return next summer, meaning Duplin County has made its presence known on the Dixie circuit, and talented players from the lower ranks will be filtered into area high schools.
The team includes four players who could be North Duplin Rebels-bound and four Chinquapin players who have the look of future East Duplin Panthers. Two players were from Rose Hill and one each from Wallace and Kenanville, meaning James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill could be their destination.
Duplin’s defense was anchored by shortstop Bennett Holley, third baseman Reagan Herring, and speedy center fielder KT Jackson.
Yet others played a part in the production.
Giselle Bernal scored the winning run in a semifinal win over Virginia.
Kinzley Sloan was a versatile fielder. Sadie Casteen hit for power and drilled balls the opposite way.
Madison Tyndall was likewise a key performer as a workhorse hurler and versatile fielder.
She also carried a common attribute many of her teammates displayed: focus.
Duplin County’s stars went unbeaten en route to capturing district and state crowns and were 5-2 in the World Series.
“This is a crazy-talented group that is deep in pitching, hits to all spots and has played together four or five years,” Powers said. “We had great parent and fan support, and they adopted the chant, ‘How are we—DC’ throughout the tournament.”
In the championship game, DC lost 4-2 to South Carolina, a team it whipped 6-2 in their second game of the tournament.
They opened up with an 11-1 rout of Mississippi and bashed Ward Ten, the host team, 8-0.
Game 5 featured a fifth-inning comeback to overcome Virginia 7-6.
DC’s lone loss came to Louisiana 13-4. It responded by putting a 17-7 mercy-rule whipping on the same foe that had knocked Duplin into the loser’s bracket.
“We beat everyone here but finished second,” said Powers, an East Duplin grad, who was assisted by Dustin Jackson and Josh Herring, who are alums of Wallace-Rose Hill and North Duplin, respectively.
“We had a great run. We had great team chemistry.”