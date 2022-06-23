BEULAVILLE – The pulse of the East Duplin baseball team during a program-best 23-1 season came from three sources: head coach Brandon Thigpen, No. 1 pitcher Nick Cavanaugh and catcher Chase Pierce.
The longtime teammates will play together at Brunswick Community College – and each put on senior showcases for the ages.
Cavanaugh’s career ends as Duplin’s Elite Mr. Baseball for 2022, while Pierce is the Heart of a Champion winner.
They duo were first- and second- and third-gear for a Panthers’ team that blazed away to its first conference title since 1998, and set a school record for wins.
Both had sensational seasons offensively and defensively.
“They are both high character guys and the kind of players that are a coaches dream,” Thigpen said. “The best teams are player-led and this was a big part of our success. Their energy and passion spread and became nearly as big as the numbers they put up.”
Thigpen watched both mature their final prep season to become all-state candidates. Cavanaugh made the all-state list along with teammate and fellow southpaw Jackson Gause. Pierece, who to all rights had the statistics, was not selected.
The Panthers’ trio became a quartert with the addition of Jake Lanier to Duplin’s Elite 11-players all-county first team.
North Duplin, which won 18 games and a Carolina 1A Conference title, likewise had four selections.
James Kenan had three. Wallace-Rose Hill did not have a first-team player.
The first team represents the best 11 players, regardless of position. Note, for instance, that four of the 11 are pitchers and two are catchers. The team consists of four seniors, five juniors and two freshmen.
Mr. Baseball
Nick Cavanaugh,
ED, Senior, P/OF
Thigpen said Cavanaugh was reborn as a competitor in the fall when he became an all-county quarterback for Panther football team that went 11-3, won the ECC title and lost a third-round playoff cliff-hanger to Wallace-Rose Hill.
It carried over into the spring, as the senior went from solid to sensational on the mound and in the batter’s box.
He was nearly untouchable on the hill, going 12-0 with a 0.55 ERA. He was a strikeout machine with 119 and just 16 walks in 63.1 innings. Teams hit him at a paltry .127 rate.
But the load was much heavier as the Panthers’ No. 1 hurler, who hit in the leadoff spot of the lineup.
Cavanaugh hit .382 with three doubles, two triples, a homer and 10 stolen bases. He played left field or first base when not on the mound.
“It was super-rewarding for me to see Nick blossom like he did as a senior,” Thigpen said. “As a coach, the toughest part is seeing a player’s talent and potential and figuring out what makes them tick.
“I struggled with Nick because I wanted him to be a rah-rah leader when he was a freshman and sophomore. But when he became a senior it was like a hunting dog smelling blood for the first time. So he goes from a good player to an outstanding player and leader.”
Thigpen said a lost season in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic was also a factor in the development of Cavanaugh, Pierce and other players.
Cavanaugh was a strong second-hand man to Logan Brown, a pitcher and wicked hitter who was Mr. Baseball in 2021. That season Cavanaugh hit .356 with 12 RBI, going 4-2 on the mound. And certainly his 52 strikeouts in 30 innings made him an obvious choice to replace Brown.
Yet Cavanaugh took his act to an entirely higher level to become the hands-down best player in the county and possibly region.
Heart of a
Champion
Chase Pierce,
ED, Senior, C
If Cavanaugh was the best player, Pierce may have been the most valuable.
Pierce has been the Panthers’ backstop since he was a freshman, and mastered the defensive side of his game as a .990 fielding percentage would suggest.
He rose like a phoenix from his offensive cocoon this spring.
Pierce hit .233, .263 and .250 with three extra-base hits in his first three seasons. As a senior, he hit .417 with five doubles, two home runs and 21 RBI.
His batting average and run totals were high because of his keen eye at the plate. He walked nine times and was hit by a pitch 12 times for a gaudy .541 on-base percentage.
His hitting was key because the Panthers needed runs against good competition, and had a number of tight games as the winning streak grew.
Thigpen said Pierce reaped benefits from “on-his-way-home batting practice at the Chinquapin Recreation Department cages.”
“He worked and willed his way into becoming the hitter he was,” Thigpen said. “And there was a lot of pressure on both him and Nick. They both showed their work ethic and heart.
“This is a game of failure and the pressure that got put on them was important because they ran toward it and handled everything that got thrown at them all year, including the winning streak.”
The pair will play for Brunswick coach Robbie Allen, an All-American at Clemson who has developed a top-rate junior college program a stone’s throw from Wilmington.
“They do things the right way there and send players to the Division I level,” said Thigpen, who played four seasons at Methodist University after completing his playing career at East Duplin.
Coach of
the Year
Brandon Thigpen,
East Duplin
Thipgen has won this honor every year since 2017, yet needed to have the kind of campaign the Panthers did because of the work by North Duplin’s Colton Chrisman.
The first-year head coach guided the Rebels to an 18-4 mark, winning the regular season and tournament flags in the Carolina Conference, and adding a Duplin-Wayne Crossover Challenge Tournament trophy into the mix.
In that tourney, ND whipped 2A James Kenan en route to a happy Easter celebration in Calypso.
East Duplin won confidently, showing proud but not over-boastful emotion on the diamond.
At any Panther game, anyone within an ear-shot of Thipgen cold hear him say: “Let’s go, let’s go. Everybody be all in” or an equally strong “Compete.”
Players embraced, adopted and all but had that gusto engraved on their uniforms.
“I’ve got the best job in the world,” Thigpen said as he was rushing off to coach the Beulaville Post 511 team this summer. “I have quality kids and great people around me, from assistant coaches (Jake) Brinkley and Travis (Aldridge) to Battle Holley, who has played and coached the game, to our Principal (Scott Ballard).
“When you go 23-1 it’s rewarding and there are a lot of good relationships that made that possible. “This is just a special place for me. Battle told me early-on that ‘Not everyone is going to have excitement and energy, guys who want to play in college – but there will be a few that do.”
Thipgen’s not ready to say this year’s club could hang with the 2019 squad that went 18-5 with Stancil Bowles, Te Dixon, Ty Jenkins, Brendan Stanton and Brady Johnson.
“That team had talent and to go 18-5 was outstanding, but the camaraderie of this year’s group was unique,” Thigpen said. “It was fun. It was what you play for as a
player and want as a coach. Everyone bought in and we were united together every step of the way.”
Thigpen, 84-27 in six seasons, returns enough talent for another run in the ECC and state playoffs.
The program annually regenerates players with high baseball skills and IQs.
Thipgen and company are putting in the work.
And reaping the benefits.
His team relished the opportunity to let the opposition go for the unbeaten target on their backs.
“Fire away, we’re ready” might have been its motto.
First Team
Jackson Gause,
ED, Junior, P/1B
Gause went 7-0 with a 0.99 ERA during his 14 appearances on the hill. He struck out 74 and walked 39 as foes hit just .144 against the southpaw. Gause whiffed 10 against Clinton and Havelock and nine versus Spring Creek. When not on the mound, he played first base. He hit .286 with five doubles, a triple, 17 RBI and scored 18 times. He had a hit in 12 of 14 games from April 8 to May 10.
Hunt Pate, ND, Freshman, 2B
Pate had a breakout season in his debut, hitting .415 with nine doubles and 10 RBI. He scored a team-high 30 runs and also led the Rebels in stolen bases with 25. The freshman center fielder walked 13 times and had an on-base mark of .524. He struck out just six times in 83 plate appearances.
Avery Noble,
ED, Junior, 3B
Noble played magically at the hot corner, logging two early errors but none thereafter for a .938 fielding percentage. He hit .306 with four doubles, getting a base knock in 16 of 24 games, including a pair of five-game streaks. The junior had a .352 on-base mark and an .758 slugging percentage. He drove a run and also scored during a key 5-0 win over former ECC rival Midway on March 8. The junior finished with 14 RBI and 18 runs.
Austin Duff, ND, Freshman, C
Duff had just one error all season. That alone might be enough to earn him three stars. But the lefty swinger hit .403 with a team-high 30 RBI, walking 11 times and whiffing only once in 78 trips to the plate.
Clay Pridgen,
JK, Senior, P
Pridgen, perhaps the best Tiger pitcher in the past decade, went 6-3 with an ERA of 0.99. The right-hander struck out 99 and walked 31 in 63 innings. Foes hit just .137 against him. The senior hit .263 with 16 walks, 10 RBI and an on-base mark of .419.
Erik Rosas,
ND, Junior, P
Rosas was rocket fuel for the defense and a contributor for the Rebels’ high-powered offense. He went 8-1 with an ERA of 1.36. His lone loss came to Bear Grass in the third round of the 1A playoffs. He had 76 strikeouts and 20 walks in 56 innings. He whiffed a season-high 10 during a second-round triumph over Falls Lake. Rosas hit .327 and had 15 RBI and tied two other teammates for third most by an ND player.
Will Sutton,
JK, Junior, OF
Sutton was the Tigers’ most consistent hitter from beginning to end. The junior hit .387 with 16 RBI. He was over .400 most of the season before going 4 for 19 in his last six games. Sutton had at least one hit in 11 of JK’s first 15 games.
Kyle Smith, ND, Senior, SS
Smith stabilized the infield and hit .491 with six doubles, 16 walks, 18 RBI and an on-base percentage of .628. He also had 12 stolen bases and hitting streaks of 11 and four games.
Mason Brown,
JK, Junior, 1B
Brown had an eight-game streak that helped the JK offense during a three-week stretch, and he wound up at .406 and the best power numbers on the team – five doubles, a triple and a homer. He also knocked in 15 runs.
SECOND TEAM
Brecken Bowles,
ED, Junior, 2B
Bowles, a two-year starter, hit .286 with four doubles, a homer, 12 walks and a team-high 23 RBI.
Andrew Pender,
JK, Senior, 2B
Pender had three hits in JK’s 2-1 first-round loss to North Johnston to finish at .320, whacking and running his way to four doubles, a triple, homer, 16 stolen bases, 24 runs and 13 RBI.
Landon Kelly,
ND, Senior, P/1B
Kelly hit .327 and his 19 RBI were second-most on the Rebels. He also pitched the third-most innings on the team.
Dominic Samuels, WRH, Senior, C
Samuels hit .310 with five doubles and 11 RBI, all of which were tops on his team.
Elam Moore,
ED, Soph., OF
Moore hit .322, drove in 14 runs and played a key role in the defense from his spot in center field.
Gavin Lee, ND, Senior, P/3B
Lee was one of three senior leaders on a young ND club. He hit .275 with 11 RBI and was a key at both third base and on the mound.
Zack Brown,
ED, Junior, SS
Brown (.308) was third on ED in hits behind Cavanaugh and Pierce and tops in stolen bases (14), while holding down one of the most demanding positions.
Hayden McGee,
JK, Junior, P/SS
McGee hit .302, drove in nine runs and made only one error in the field.
Tyler Johnsey,
ND, Junior, IF
Johnsey hit .260 and was third in runs scored for the Rebels with 24.
Honorable
Mention
ED: Jake Lanier; WRH: Xzavier Pearsall; ND: Tanner Kornegay, Wesley Clark.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com