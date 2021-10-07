WALLACE – Area soccer teams will find out if they are contenders for the postseason in the next two weeks as conference play kicks into high gear.
Key games started this week as East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill clashed on Wednesday and defending East Central 2A Conference champ James Kenan waits in the wings for two matches against the Bulldogs and another against the Panthers.
WRH, ED and JK appear to be the three-headed monster of the ECC and the games between the powers will go a long way in deciding the titlist.
JK has a 2-1 win over ED, but the tight game suggests more wars are in store between Duplin County rivals.
Young teams at Richands and Harrells Christian Academy are also entering the make-or-break portion of their schedules as league play during the next two weeks will likewise determine the fate of both clubs.
James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill kept rolling last week, and East Duplin had its three-game winning streak snapped by another rival – Richlands. HCA, meanwhile, entered this week on a three-game winning streak.]
‘Dawgs get revenge
with win over Dixon
A 4-1 win over Dixon was far and away the best moment of the week for both WRH and the county’s Big Three.
Marlon Marquez scored twice and had a pair of assists, and Roni Guifarro and Jose Zuniga added goals. Sophomore Dennis Almendarez chipped in with an assist.
The win helped the Bulldogs avenge a 5-1 loss to Dixon in the third round of the 2A playoffs in 2019. Dixon finished 25-1-1 and won the a state title. WRH went 20-5 and handed Dixon its only loss 2-1 earlier in the season.
“Our intensity level throughout the game was through the roof, yet despite that we still don’t receive the respect we deserve,” said coach Rodrigo Diaz, whose club improved to 7-2-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the ECC. “We continue to battle to show our community and conference that we are still the winning Wallace-Rose Hill program of old – and new.
“Beating White Oak and Dixon, both 3A powerhouses, should mean something in terms of where we are as a soccer program. We haven’t won a championship but we continue to be great student-athletes in the classroom and on the field.”
Marquez is the top-scoring Bulldog with 16 goals and five assists. It was the fifth time this season he had multi-goal games.
“The tie (1-1 to Southwest Onslow) really woke us up,” Diaz said. “And we feel the Dixon (8-3) game was a statement.”
Guifarro and Zuniga have stepped up to take some of the pressure off WRH’s striker. Guifarro has eight goals and four assists and Zuniga five goals and an assist.
“The confidence level of Roni and Jose has gotten better with each game,” Diaz said. “We’re moving the ball well and spreading it out to cover the whole field.”
The offense can do that in part because of the work of the defense. Goalie Andy Arqueta has been all-star solid and defenders Kevin Diaz, Brando Romero, Yobed Castro and captain Tyler Guy, who played football last season, has been sturdy.
“Our back four are tall and athletic,” Diaz said. “Kevin at left back, Romero at sweeper, Yobed and our captain, Tyler, who outworks everybody, have been outstanding.
Diaz said the club had a turning point following a 1-1 tie with Southwest Onslow.
“We realized we were a much better team than we showed and it kind of gave us a push to show it,” he said. “We’re playing well now. We have more to go and more to show.”
WRH opened last week with a 5-0 win over North Lenoir as Marquez zipped in a pair of goals. Adding a goal each were sophomores Guifarro and Zuniga and freshman Kyler Mateer.
WRH faces JK a week later (Oct.4) in Warsaw.
Duplin’s Big Three countdown continues on Oct. 25 when ED hosts WRH, and two days later when the Panthers travel to face the Tigers.
Tigers power way
to top of conference
James Kenan is a tough soccer team to defend.
And its defense is solid and improving as the offense led by the Augustine brothers, who paced a five-game winning streak.
The Tigers are 7-2-1 overall, and more importantly 2-0 in the ECC.
Expectations are high following a banner spring season, but JK has been running through challenges.
Maken and Makenley Augustine and Omar Covarubias have the offense outscoring its opposition 52-14.
Maken Augustine had a hat trick last Monday during a 7-0 rout of South Lenoir.
Covarubias, Adrian Capistran, Levin Orellano and Jehyser Hernandez all connected.
“We didn’t play very well either half and finally settled down and were able to put the ball in the back of the net,” said JK coach Mitchell Quinn.
Panthers’ streak
snapped by ’Cats
East Duplin (6-5-1, 2-1) had its stone chipped following a 2-1 loss to Richlands to snap a three-game winning streak. But the setback did not deter the Panthers’ standing in the ECC.
Senior all-county striker Edgar Madrid scored in the second half off an assist from junior midfielder Ivan Ramirez.
But Kai Blizzard struck back for the Wildcats following a goal by Alan Guzman that gave Richlands a 1-0 halftime edge.
Darwin Bonilla scored the lone goal in ED’s 1-0 win over White Oak on Monday of last week. Bonilla is the placekicker for the Panthers’ football team, and has nailed field goals in each of his past two games.
This score was just as important and he might have set the offensive tone as ED drilled away for 17 shots during a 4-1 win over North Lenior last Wednesday.
Bonilla and Leo Venegas each popped in a pair of goals.
Bonilla scored the first and third. Venegas the second and fourth. Every goal was forecast with an assist. Edward Castañeda had the helping-hand pass for the first two scores. Venegas aided on Bonilla’s second tally. Madrid was credited with the final assist.
Wildcats on a roll
after sluggish start
Richlands (6-4-1) has gone 4-1-1 since recovering from a 2-3 start. The Wildcats were to face White Oak (4-5) and Swansboro (5-5) as Coastal 3A Conference play opened this week.
The Wildcats are recovering from heavy graduation losses from a spring team that went 14-4-1 and lost to Croatan in the East Region finals.
Nathan Clear leads the Bulldogs with eight goals and four assists. Blizzard checks in with six scores and three assists.
Richlands exacted revenge on East Duplin, which nipped the Wildcats 1-0 on opening day this fall.
Crusaders begin
critical stretch
Harrells Christian entered this week 9-2.
Both loses were to a rival – Parrott Academy – but it’s not a conference school in the NCISAA’s Coastal River Conference.
The Crusaders stormed to two wins last week and face Coastal Carolina (7-7-1) and Fayetteville Academy (7-4) in Harrells this week, followed by a trip to Wilmington to square off against Cape Fear (9-3). HCA plays all three again on its second trip around the league.
The Crusaders pounded Riverside Academy 10-1 on Monday last week as Heinze Mondragon drilled in four goals and had two assists.
Channing Jackson and Edwin Gaspar each scored twice and Jose Julian Najera had a goal and three assists.
Two days later, Paz, Najera and Gaspar pushed in scores during a 4-2 win over Pender. An own-goal by the Patriots gifted HCA a score.
Mondragon and Gaspar each have 16 goals this season. Najera has 11 and David Paz seven. Mondragon has connected for seven assists and Najera six .