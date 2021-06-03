During the past year most of us have been pressed into doing things that were clearly not in our job description.
If you have not, you are definitely in the minority.
Sports has been running afoul since the COVID-19 pandemic rearranged our lives in March of 2020.
But fear not, for we are in recovery mode at last, even though people who did not are still dying.
We lost two middle aged people to it two weeks ago.
For the better part of that week I carried the pain of the deceased with me.
How can anyone refuse a free shot that would guarantee they would not die from the virus?
So unless you are Super-Man or Wonder Woman, get a shot! There are too many people around you who care that you do the right thing.
Do it for them if you do not want do it for yourself.
Now, back to the sports recovery movement.
As everyone knows, high school sports were altered. Football games started in late February. Boys soccer was started in late March.
Basketball was played Jan. 4 through the end of February.
Fewer players showed up for teams. Schools had few junior varsity squads.
Finding officials was a hassle.
Fans were not allowed at games.
Now, face masks are no longer required at outdoor events, a move that happened early last week.
I’ve received a number of calls and emails about the newspapers’s all-county selections for the academic year.
I have good news to report: Duplin’s Elite will not be pushed off the agenda.
Starting next week, we will honor all-county players for all the sports we covered in previous years — volleyball, boys soccer, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball, and of course football.
While there will be some changes in the format, rest assured that athletes from Duplin County schools will be recognized.
Some of the bells and whistles will be softened, but the main structure of the all-county selections will remain the same as it has been for the past six years.
This whole process will take time. So be patient. Your sport will be featured.
We will honor Duplin’s Elite for the bulk of June and possibly into July.
Too late?
No athlete, coach or parent would ever take it that far.
We’re going to give credit where it is due.
Sports coverage for prep sports has all but disappeared outside of this publication as newspapers have slashed editorial staff.
“Sports is a luxury,” a print manager told me a couple of months ago.
While that’s the trend, it’s not happening here.
What happens on ballfields and in gymnasiums matters to our readers, sometime more than anything else printed in the newspaper.
Right or wrong, most people in this area care more about that than whatever happened at a monthly town meeting or who got arrested.
For many people the pandemic left a scar on local sports.
Honoring the best in Duplin is salve on that wound.
It won’t make everything all better, but it will be a road maker that says we survived all the devilish virus could throw our way.
We caught a few balls.
We ducked others.
We watched games from afar.
For literally six months, we waited for progress as each day the news got worse.
We’re on the other side now. Sports, the only real “live theater” on our wonderful planet, is making a rally in 2021.
Seeing throngs of fans at the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte last Sunday reaffirms that idea.
Before we start again with fall sports, we’ll take a few weeks to celebrate sports during the pandemic.
The stars of 2020-21 are about to come back out to “play.”
How could we ever forget about you?