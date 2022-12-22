KENANSVILLE – Hard work pays off.
That axiom most people heard from their elders still applies.
Even in sports.
Even for “Bad News Bears” teams that go from worst to first.
Yet the typical made-for-TV comebacks often show the turnaround happening from the beginning of the season to the end, with the show climaxing with a last-second play.
But there are no clocks in volleyball and revivals, revitalizations and recoveries do not progress by the hands on a clock – traditionally or digitized and fast-forwarded for Hollywood purposes.
All of this brings us to the volleyball nets of Wallace-Rose Hill, a team whose history features more “Bad News Bears” moments.
Yet a rise started with a few seeds from the current senior class with the guidance of a longtime coach who answered the call to duty when the school’s best coach left.
Two four-year starters – Mary Hadden Braswell and Bailey Gatton—from WRH’s second dark period in volleyball led the charge and this season battled for Duplin’s Elite top individual honor – Ms. Volleyball.
A handful of their classmates and some upstart underclassmen provided the rest of the power that vaulted head coach Kevin Williams’ squad to the top of the county’s hierarchy, supplanting longtime power East Duplin.
Braswell nipped her teammate Gatton and North Duplin’s Reece Outlaw for the marquee award, while Williams was a hands-down choice as the county’s top coach. Three-sport star Outlaw nabbed the Champions’ Heart Award, a competitive/leader role she also captured last spring in softball.
Duplin’s Elite first team is comprised of eight players, four from WRH, and two from East Duplin and North Duplin, with a mix of three seniors, two juniors, a sophomore and two freshmen.
Coach of the Year
Kevin Williams, WRH
To understand the present, let’s examine the past.
WRH won just six total matches from 2007 to 2013.
Under the direction of Susan Miller, they went 65-23 the next four seasons, with Williams as her assistant.
But WRH dropped to 24-52 from 2017 to 2020, and while not at the bottom of the barrel the Bulldogs annually vied for the cellar in their conference.
The first significant upward swing came two seasons ago when Williams directed WRH to a 13-7 overall mark and 7-7 log in ECC play as a reward for his work and patience with the program.
A bigger bonanza followed this fall when the Bulldogs beat rival East Duplin twice, finished third in one of the best 2A volleyball conferences in the state and won a playoff game before falling to Whiteville in the second round.
WRH finished 17-5 overall this season and 9-3 in ECC play. Furthermore, the Bulldogs took teams to the end even in matches they lost. And comeback wins were a key component in victories.
Through it all, Williams did a masterful job in controlling the direction by connecting with his players’ psyches and also teaching and changing the schematic Xs and Os on the court.
He could sense when his team was frustrated or confused. He kept them grounded yet also infused confidence.
Ms. Volleyball
Mary Hadden Braswell,
WRH, Senior, OH/Setter
Braswell had an outstanding junior season, pounding home 136 kills and delivering 25 blocks, 208 digs and 13 assists.
Yet this past fall she showed more sides of her ability.
While taking a dip in digs (208 to 135), she increased her kills by 38 (to 174), blocks by 28 (to 53) and assists by a whopping 288 (301). It all helped make WRH a better team, especially with Gatton picking up the slack at the net as she combined with Analeise Rivenbark, Angela Cavallaro and Jansley Page for 513 kills.
The move effectively increased the Bulldogs’ firepower, while also developing Rivenbark, Cavallaro and Page, all underclassmen.
Spreading out the talent and influence of Braswell all over the court effectively made WRH more balanced and powerful.
“She played setter in about half our games and almost surpasses our leader (Taylor Herring with 306) and still battled Bailey for the lead in kills and digs,” Williams said. “She played her best in the second half of the season (versus tougher ECC teams).”
Champion’s Heart
Reece Outlaw,
ND, Junior, OH
Whether or nor Outlaw is the best player in the county is somewhat irrelevant. The better question is where would the Rebels be without the junior outside hitter?
ND started fast but struggled in the super-competitive Carolina 1A Conference, a league that could be better in volleyball than any boys or girls sport at the league.
Outlaw is a repeat first-team all-county player who had 168 kills and 38 aces, while leading ND to a 12-10 mark.
She was also an all-county basketball and softball player, the latter of which is most likely to be her sport after graduating from North Duplin.
She’s a will-her-team-to-victory player who is a competitor no matter what stage she’s standing on.
While a bona fide star, she’s also a leader and team player.
Now for the rest of Duplin’s Elite first-team players.
FIRST TEAM
Bailey Gatton
WRH, Senior, OH, MB
Gatton joined the 200 club this fall with a county-high 227 kills and 221 digs as an outside hitter and middle blocker.
She also posted up for 36 blocks and fired away for 39 aces this season and 112 for her career. She played her best at key moments, including 10 kills twice in wins over rival East Duplin and 14 and 16 slams in back-to-back road wins over South Lenoir and North Lenoir. That helped WRH make its presence known early in the ECC slate.
Chandler Mobley,
East Duplin, Senior, OH
Mobley, who was the co-Ms. Softball last spring via her lightning-quick bat, used her swatting right arm for 97 kills and 38 aces on an East Duplin team that played better than its 11-10 record would suggest.
Jansley Page
WRH, Freshman, MB
Page was possibly the county’s biggest surprise in the fall and showed her all-around game with 78 kills and 77 blocks, 35 digs and 33 assists. The freshman’s ceiling appears to be sky-high.
Addy Higginbotham,
ND, Sophomore, OH
Higginbotham made a splash in three sports as a freshman and has continued her upward rise this fall with 100 kills and 56 aces. She was an all-county performer in softball and basketball during her freshman year in 2021-22.
Addyson Jarman,
East Duplin, Junior, OH
Jarman was the Panthers’ most consistent player with 143 kills and 96 blocks. But even her exploits could not stop East Duplin from losing its final five matches to turn a promising campaign into a tailspin.
ED started 9-1 before a four-game skid took the first burst of wind from its sails.
Angelina Cavallaro,
WRH, Freshman, OH
Cavallero played like a seasoned veteran, particularly from midseason forward.
The 5-foot-11 frosh had 106 kills, 64 digs, 27 aces and 14 blocks.
SECOND TEAM
Rilee Kisler,
East Duplin, Junior
Kilser drilled 90 kills and had 55 blocks.
Analeise Rivenbark,
Wallace-Rose Hill, Soph.
Rivenbark came through with 106 kills and 55 blocks and will return with fellow underclassmen Cavalarro and Page, who will try to follow in the footsteps of Braswell and Batton.
Neyland Tate,
East Duplin, Junior
The Panther setter had 365 assists and 38 aces.
Kasey Jones,
North Duplin, Senior
The Rebels’ s libero had 189 digs.
Addison Tuck,
East Duplin, Junior
Tuck handled the ball exceptionally well with 56 digs and 66 aces.
Lilly Fulghum, North Duplin, Freshman.
Fulghum was the biggest surprise in the Rebel camp with 303 assists and 43 aces.
Taylor Herring,
Wallace-Rose Hill, Senior
A key senior for the Bulldogs, Herring contributed 306 assists, 62 digs and 19 aces.
Carly Grace Jenkins,
East Duplin, Junior
Jenkins did many unsung duties for East Duplin, which included her 81 digs.
HONORABLE MENTION: James Kenan: Tytiana Wilson, Grace Sheffield. East Duplin: Makayla Jenkins. ND: Madison Holmes. WRH: Laura Beth Russ, Mattie Gavin.