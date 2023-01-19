The following is Duplin’s Elite first and second teams for 2022.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Zack Brown, ED
Junior, QB
Brown hit on 55 of 94 passes for 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns and ran the ball for 195 yards and five scores. He also seemed flawless in handling the pigskin, which got safely into the hands of ball carriers and receivers in Holley’s Wing T offense. He also played as a defensive back and was the team’s punter.
Irving Brown,
RB, WRH
Avery Gaby,
RB/LB, ED.
Corbin Kerr,
WRH, Junior, RB
Kerr was the Bulldogs’ workhorse with 201 carries for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns. He ran for more than 100 yards eight times and averaged 7.4 yards per tote.
In 2021, he ran for 1,112 yards and 12 scores for Southwest Onslow.
His two most impactful games this year were when he romped the middle for 192 yards against Princeton in the fourth round of the playoffs and a week later when he went for 123 yards versus ED in the East Region finals. He scored at least one touchdown in 12 of 15 games.
Eli Morrisey,
ND, Senior, Athlete
Morrisey ran for 1,628 yards, second-most in Duplin County, scored 19 touchdowns and made 35 tackles in the secondary.
Daunte Hall,
ED, Senior, PR
Hall was a feared player with his hands on the ball in the open field. He averaged 25.9 yards on punt returns and scored three times, and 16.3 yards returning kickoffs. He also ran for five TDs and had two TD receptions.
Darwin Bonilla,
ED, Junior, PK
Bonilla, also an all-county soccer player, split the uprights on 81 of his 84 PAT attempts and was 6 of 8 on field goals.
Aiden Venecia,
JK, Senior, OG/DL
Venecia was a three-year starter and leader on a line that ran for 3,872 yards with its RBs averaging 8.7 yards per carry. While JK returns most of its two lines, they will miss the presence of Venecia.
Jackson Stampe,
WRH, Senior, C
The leader, anchor and lone senior on the Bulldogs’ line read what defenses were trying to do and communicated it to his teammates.
Tristan Diaz,
JK, Junior, G
Diaz has been a starter since he was a freshman because of his first-step quickness, strength and ability to read plays before and as they develop.
Daniel Galvin,
WRH, OT/DT
Galvin was the Bulldogs’ highest-rated lineman most games and at 6-foot-7 and 308 pounds is an imposing player who has the potential to take his game to the college level.
Kevin Juarez,
ED, Senior, G
Juarez is a two-year starter at guard who Battle Holley says, “is not big but is strong and plays with heart. He graded out consistently well every week.” His team also won consecutive ECC titles during his time as a starter.
FIRST TEAM
DEFENSE
Xzavier Pearsall, WRH, Senior, DB. (See Champion’s Heart Award on B2.)
Mason Brown, JK, Senior, LB. (See Defensive Player of the Year on B2.)
Kade Kennedy, ED, Senior, LB. (See Two-Way Warrior Award on B2.)
Rodrigo Sanchez,
ED, Senior, OL/DL
Sanchez, East Duplin’s Defensive MVP of the 2A state title game, was a rock on both sides of the ball. He made 99 tackles as the foundation player of the defensive line.
Khemani Murphy,
WRH, Junior, DL
Some believe Murphy is the best defensive lineman in the ECC as teams change their schemes when facing the junior, who is extrmely quick and athletic. Coach Kevin Motsinger calls him, “a tremendous athlete.”
Chris Martin, ED,
Senior, DL
Made 93 tackles as a strong sidekick to Rodrigo Sanchez on the Panther line.
Jacob Schrei-Reyes
WRH, Senior, DL
Intensity best describes Schrei-Reyes. He was a hard-nosed player who knew only one speed: full throttle.
Marcus Baysden,
JK, Senior, DL
Baysden was a beast on the line for the Tigers, making 80 tackles for an average of 7.3 per game. The senior had a team-high five sacks, had 10 tackles for lost yardage, caused three fumbles and blocked a punt.
Isaac Davis,
ND, Soph, LB
Davis led the Rebels in tackles with 78 and was an All-Carolina 1A Conference selection.
Jackson Gause,
ED, Senior, LB
Gause, who called defensive signals, made 132 tackles, eight for lost yardage. He also had eight QB hurries, an interception and recovered two fumbles. A ball carrier felt the impact when he was hit by the senior linebacker.
Josh Love, WRH,
Senior, LB
Love wasn’t the strongest or fastest player on the field, but that didn’t stop him from making plays. coach Kevin Motsinger calls him, “an absolute complete football player.”
Daunte Hall,
ED,Senior, FS
Hall made 94 tackles and had a county-high seven interceptions. He also returned punts and kicks, ran for 335 yards and had two TD receptions.
Brecken Bowles,
ED, Senior SS
When Drew Henderson got into an automobile crash and was lost for the season, Bowles, who hadn’t played football in two years, stepped in and did a fantastic job.
He had 123 tackles, 13 of which went for lost yardage, caused three fumbles, blocked two field goals and had an interception in the 2A finals against pass-happy Reidsville.
Hayden McGee,
JK, DB/WR
McGee was a first team WR last season, and did make a team-high 12 catches for 378 yards and three touchdowns. But JK’s offense was a run-orientated single wing attack. The senior made his presence known on the other side of the ball with 57 tackles and three interceptions.
Javyn Frederick,
WRH, Junior, DB
Bulldog coach Motsinger called Frederick, “our rock DB we could count on every week. He had the skill set to match up against any offense.”
Nizaya Hall, ED,
Senior, CB.
Made 43 tackles and had five interceptions.
Levi George, ND,
Senior, DB
George made 41 tackles, had a sack, two interceptions and recovered a fumble.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Xzavier Pearsall, WRH, Senior. (See Champion’s Heart on B2)
RB: Nizaya Hall, ED, Senior. Ran for 985 yards and scored 12 TDs.
RB: Manny Bostic, JK, Senior. Ran for 943 yards and scored 19 TDs.
RB: Xavier Boone, JK, Senior. Ran for 624 yards and scored 7 TDs.
OL: Oscar Romero, ND, Junior. Romero was a Carolina 1A Conference first-team selection and key to helping the Rebels upend Lakewood for a spot in the state playoffs.
OL: Juan Inestroza, WRH, Junior. Part of a returning line that will terrorize defenses next season.
OL: Trashan Ruffin, ND, Freshman. All-Carolina 1A Conference selection. Look for big things in the next three seasons.
OL: Ashton Duff, WRH, Junior. Look for him raise his play a level in 2023. He gave all he had each game.
OL: Waylon Sloan, ED, Senior. Battled back from injury-plagued 2021 season and won Sportsmanship Award at the NCHSAA 2A final.
OL: Maki Merriman, JK, Junior. The biggest player on the field in most games gets off the ball extremely fast.
OL: Jesse Parker, ED, Junior. Plays a physical style and fit into a veteran Panther line while improving dramatically as the season progressed.
ATH: Khamari Leak, ND, Junior. Ran for 857 yards, made 48 tackles and rarely left the field.
PK: Bryan Guadardo, JK, Junior. Hit on 47 of 50 PAT attempts and made his only field goal attempt.
SECOND TEAM
DEFENSE
DL: Hassan Kornegay, JK, Sophomore. Made 66 tackles. He is the brother of the late John Brooks, a three-sport standout at JK.
DL: Josh Coates, ED, Senior. Had 75 tackles as the newest lineman on the Panthers.
DL: Lamarri Williams, WRH, Junior. Will vie for first-team honors next season.
DL: Octavion Murphy, WRH, Senior. “Ox” could rally the ‘Dawgs or flat out lead the troops.
LB: Billy McCoy, ND, Senior. Three-year starter at center also played MLB.
DB: Shykwon Williams, JK, Junior. Used his speed on both offense and defense, should ne a leader next fall.
LB: Echelon Brown, WRH, Junior. A phenomenal athlete can play ILB, OLB or nose guard.
LB: J’vion Dudley, JK, Senior. Dudley’s 70 tackles were the second-most for the Tigers.
LB: Jabari Carney, WRH, Junior. Has a nose for the ball and plays fearless, taking on anyone regardless of size.
CB: Teyshawn Johnson, ED, Senior. Made 51 tackles and had two interceptions. Also had five TD catches at WR.
DB: Elam Lamb, ED, Junior. Solid defender who had returned a blocked field goal for a TD in the state finals.
DB: Tyquise Wilson, JK, Sophomore. Moves as quickly as electricity and will likely be at FS next season while also working as a running back.
DB: Brandon Reyna, ND, Junior. Played at RB, WR, CB, and handled all of the kicking duties.
