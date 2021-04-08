GOLDSBORO — The two best teams in the Carolina 1A Conference for the past three years have been Rosewood and Princeton.
Both have massive offensive lines and a handful of runners.
Last Friday, the Eagles’ smash-mouth football style overwhelmed North Duplin 47-0 to end the possibility of the Rebels making the playoff field.
Rosewood (5-1, 4-0) ran for 413 yards and held ND to a paltry 113 yards on the ground.
Avante George worked in four touchdowns among his 222 yards, using both power and speed on his jaunts.
RB Terquavis Butler (4-66) and QB Will Harris (4-58) both hit paydirt.
Rosewood (5-0, 4-0) faces Princeton (6-0, 4-0) on Friday for the CC’s top seed in the state playoffs. The loser is likely to get an at-large bid.
This Friday, ND (3-2, 2-2) travels to Hobbton (1-5, 1-3), where a win gives the Rebels a winning record and a slim, slim chance of making the playoff field.
The NCHSAA has one fewer round in the playoffs this spring, after moving to a seven-game regular season limit.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the season to be played in 2021.
Anything that could go wrong went that way for ND at the start and it only seemed to get worse.
Yet the Rebels kept playing hard, to the chagrin of the Eagles, who engaged in several altercations that led to personal fouls.
ND had its share of flags as well.
George opened the scoring less than five minutes.
ND dropped the ball on the field on its second snap and Elijah Joyner scooped and scored from the 19.
The Rebels’ best drive of the first half came next but ended with a sack and fumble that combined to lose 16 yards.
But QB Gage Outlaw found Kyle Holland for a 16-yard gain.
ND’s punt sailed to the Rosewood 12, but the distance didn’t deter the Eagles.
ND helped by jumping off sides on third-and-four on the seventh play.
George scored from the 45 to make it 21-0.
Eli Morrisey became the go-to back from that point forward for ND.
The 5-6 sophomore ran for a season-high 105 yards on 21 carries. He earned most of his yards the hard way.
ND made it to midfield before punting.
George had rushes for 23, 18 and 10 yards to take the ball to the 25.
Butler went the distance from there the next play.
ND was in the hole 27-0 at halftime.
Four plays into the third quarter, George went untouched for a score from the nine.
The longest second-half march for ND followed as Morrisey chipped away at first-down markers and Outlaw helped with a 13-yard connection with Holland.
But on the 14th play, Rosewood held on fourth-and-five from the Eagles’ 19.
Yet the biggest scoring miss came in the fourth quarter when ND drove from their own 18 to the Eagles’ two, where a fumble foiled their fortunes.
Rosewood’s next score kept the clock running as per the 42-point mercy rule.
Rebel Lines
ND’s top runner, Dujuan got a freshman lesson or two.. He ran the ball 21 times but had no net yards at the end of the night.
So the game in Hobbton is more about pride than anything else. The two schools have a hot rivalry—ND leads 27-24 but with two straight losses—and the Wildcats are not nearly as bad as their record might indicate.
They lost to Rosewood 48-41 earlier in the season and took down Union last week 63-6 for their first win. A 38-37 loss to Lakewood was a stinger for Wildcat faithful.
It was the second scoreless game for ND this season. Northside-Pinetown dropped a 36-0 licking on the Rebels on opening night.
