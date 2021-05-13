The following are all-conference selections for football and basketball as vote on by the coaches of the East Central 2A Conference.
ECC Football
All-Conference
Team 2020-21
Offensive Player of the Year: Wyatt Holland (Midway)
Defensive Player of the Year: Spencer Westerbeek (Clinton)
Coach of the Year: Cory Johnson (Clinton)
All Conference
Selections:
Clinton
Blake Smith
Davion Smith
Keasean Williams
Jonathan Blackmon
Oscar Bennett
Theodore Bennett
Wallace Rose-Hill
Kaymond Farrior
Oscar Iraheta
Austin Hanchey
Nehemiah Williams
Chris Murphy
Midway
Tyler Godwin
Jordan Strickland
Lane Baggett
Thornton Baggett
East Duplin
Russell Gaby
Justin Ratliff
Keyon McClarin
James Kenan
Andrew Pender
George Garner
Aiden Venecia
Goldsboro
Jamin Jacobs
Damon Brown
Braxton Morton
ECC Boy’s Basketball
All-Conference 20-21
Conference Champion: James Kenan
Player of the Year Kavell Donaldson (James Kenan)
Coach of the Year: Taylor Jones (James Kenan)
All Conference
Selections
James Kenan
Kavell Donaldson
Erick Smith
Andrew Pender
Wallace Rose-Hill
Jalen James
Alonzo Pickett
Jahan Owens
Goldsboro
Xavion Atkinson
Jaikir Fowler
East Duplin
Jalen Hall
Logan Brown
Clinton
Keasean Williams
Midway
Tyler Godwin
Spring Creek
Kaden Jones
ECC Girl’s
Basketball
Conference Champs: East Duplin
Player of the Year: Amiaya Hall (East Duplin)
Coach of the Year: Mark Lane (East Duplin)
All Conference
Selections
East Duplin
Amiaya Hall
Taliah McKinzie
Imari Judge
Midway
Kris’Shyia McKoy
Rylie Williams
Clinton
Isa Banks
Khalistan Chestnutt
Goldsboro
Mary Archibald
Kyrah Davis
James Kenan
Nora Williams
Wallace Rose-Hill
Alexis Wilson
Spring Creek
Emily Williams