The following are all-conference selections for football and basketball as vote on by the coaches of the East Central 2A Conference.

ECC Football

All-Conference

Team 2020-21

Offensive Player of the Year: Wyatt Holland (Midway)

Defensive Player of the Year: Spencer Westerbeek (Clinton)

Coach of the Year: Cory Johnson (Clinton)

All Conference

Selections:

Clinton

Blake Smith

Davion Smith

Keasean Williams

Jonathan Blackmon

Oscar Bennett

Theodore Bennett

Wallace Rose-Hill

Kaymond Farrior

Oscar Iraheta

Austin Hanchey

Nehemiah Williams

Chris Murphy

Midway

Tyler Godwin

Jordan Strickland

Lane Baggett

Thornton Baggett

East Duplin

Russell Gaby

Justin Ratliff

Keyon McClarin

James Kenan

Andrew Pender

George Garner

Aiden Venecia

Goldsboro

Jamin Jacobs

Damon Brown

Braxton Morton

ECC Boy’s Basketball

All-Conference 20-21

Conference Champion: James Kenan

Player of the Year Kavell Donaldson (James Kenan)

Coach of the Year: Taylor Jones (James Kenan)

All Conference

Selections

James Kenan

Kavell Donaldson

Erick Smith

Andrew Pender

Wallace Rose-Hill

Jalen James

Alonzo Pickett

Jahan Owens

Goldsboro

Xavion Atkinson

Jaikir Fowler

East Duplin

Jalen Hall

Logan Brown

Clinton

Keasean Williams

Midway

Tyler Godwin

Spring Creek

Kaden Jones

ECC Girl’s

Basketball

Conference Champs: East Duplin

Player of the Year: Amiaya Hall (East Duplin)

Coach of the Year: Mark Lane (East Duplin)

All Conference

Selections

East Duplin

Amiaya Hall

Taliah McKinzie

Imari Judge

Midway

Kris’Shyia McKoy

Rylie Williams

Clinton

Isa Banks

Khalistan Chestnutt

Goldsboro

Mary Archibald

Kyrah Davis

James Kenan

Nora Williams

Wallace Rose-Hill

Alexis Wilson

Spring Creek

Emily Williams