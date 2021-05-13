KENLY — Arial Pearce and her North Johnston Panthers proved to be more of a cat than the ones from East Duplin last Monday.
Pearce pitched her Panthers past the East Central 2A Conference co-champs 6-0 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A softball tournament.
NJ (13-3) fell 8-4 to Eastern Randolph (15-2) in the second round two days later.
ED (12-3) was able to get to Pearce for just three hits, while helping NJ with three errors.
Ava Hall, Ashlyn Stokes and Dessa Houston rapped hits.
NJ (13-3) got to ED hurler Suzanne Jarman for eight hits and five earned runs.
It was the second consecutive loss for East Duplin, which fell 3-2 in 10 innings to Midway in a game that decided the top seed from the East Central 2A Conference.
The two schools shared the regular-season crown.
Pam Pack send Wildcats packing
In other playoff action involving Duplin Times area teams, North Duplin and Richlands also left the playoffs last week.
The 2A Wildcats (9-6) were tripped 9-4 by Washington in the opening round.
Laci Campbell paced the Pam Pack with three hits in three trips to the plate and three RBI.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak by the Wildcats, who won seven of eight down the stretch of the regular season to make the field.
Richlands started 1-3 and was 2-4 after six games.
North Duplin whipped Falls Lake Academy 10-0 in the opening round but was eliminated 3-1 by Camden County last Wednesday.
(See B1 for story on the Rebels’ playoff run.)
North Johnston led East Duplin 2-0 after three innings and scored twice in the fourth and sixth.
Pearce shut down ED’s hottest bats, which include Summer Mercer, who is hitting .521 with team highs in runs (28) and RBI (31), Chandler Mobley (.533 with 12 doubles and a triple) and Jarman (.341 with five doubles).
Ashlyn Stokes (.367, 15 RBI), Houston (.452) and Taylor Dail (.542) were also kept quiet enough by Pearce to keep avoid a rally.
Jarman, Mercer, Houston, Dail and Hall played their final prep game for ED coach Greg Jenkins — after earlier helping him win his 300th game at East Duplin.